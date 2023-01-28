Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sports Staff
·12 min read
(PA)
(PA)

Follow live coverage as Bristol City take on West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Bristol City FC 2 - 0 West Bromwich Albion FC

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:50 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:50 , admin

First Half ends, Bristol City 2, West Bromwich Albion 0.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:50 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:49 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:50 , admin

Attempt missed. Jay Dasilva (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:48 , admin

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:48 , admin

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Adam Reach.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:47 , admin

Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:46 , admin

Foul by Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion).

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:44 , admin

Tomas Rogic (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:44 , admin

Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:43 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:44 , admin

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Mark Sykes.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:42 , admin

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Adam Reach.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:40 , admin

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Dara O'Shea.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:39 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:39 , admin

Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:39 , admin

Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:37 , admin

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Zak Vyner.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:36 , admin

Attempt blocked. Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Okay Yokuslu.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:34 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:34 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:34 , admin

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Max O'Leary.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:35 , admin

Attempt saved. Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Semi Ajayi.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:33 , admin

Hand ball by Kal Naismith (Bristol City).

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:32 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:31 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:30 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:31 , admin

Goal! Bristol City 2, West Bromwich Albion 0. Alex Scott (Bristol City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Sykes following a fast break.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:29 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:30 , admin

Foul by Tomas Rogic (West Bromwich Albion).

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:28 , admin

Attempt missed. Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box following a corner.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:28 , admin

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Nahki Wells.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:28 , admin

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Robert Atkinson.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:28 , admin

Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:27 , admin

Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:26 , admin

Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:24 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:24 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:25 , admin

Foul by Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion).

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:23 , admin

Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:22 , admin

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:21 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:21 , admin

Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jayson Molumby.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:20 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:21 , admin

Attempt saved. Nahki Wells (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Bell with a headed pass.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:18 , admin

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Adam Reach.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:16 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:14 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:14 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:14 , admin

Goal! Bristol City 1, West Bromwich Albion 0. Sam Bell (Bristol City) right footed shot from the left side of the box following a corner.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:14 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:14 , admin

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Jayson Molumby.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:13 , admin

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Adam Reach.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:11 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:09 , admin

Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:09 , admin

Offside, Bristol City. Alex Scott tries a through ball, but Sam Bell is caught offside.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:08 , admin

Foul by Tomas Rogic (West Bromwich Albion).

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:07 , admin

Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:07 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:03 , admin

First Half begins.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:03 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

15:01 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

14:52 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

14:49 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

14:44 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

14:32 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

14:30 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

14:30 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

14:30 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

14:30 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

14:30 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

14:30 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

14:30 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

14:30 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

14:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

14:30 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

14:30 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

14:30 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

14:30 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

14:30 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

14:30 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

14:30 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

14:30 , admin

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

14:30 , admin

Latest Stories

  • Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

    Follow all the action from Ewood Park

  • NWSL reportedly expanding to San Francisco, Boston and Utah; set record $50M franchise fee

    The league is seeing exponential growth as it approaches its 11th season.

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Nick Nurse begrudgingly reveals details of latest film session

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses details of the team's latest film session, how lengthy road trips can help a team find their footing and more.

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 'Why not sign two years?:' Vancouver Canucks winger Kuzmenko happy with extension

    VANCOUVER — It's little wonder Andrei Kuzmenko captured the hearts of Vancouver Canucks fans so quickly. In a season marked by loss and frustration, the Russian forward with the dimpled grin, gravity defying hair and enthusiastic goal celebrations has been a rare bright spot both on and off the ice. And after signing a two-year extension, that bright spot is sticking around. “I am happy in Vancouver. Why not sign to two years? I think is a good deal for two sides," Kuzmenko said Friday. The deal

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Dinwiddie scores 36, Mavs top Suns 99-95 after Doncic hurt

    PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game. Dinwiddie's hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also ma

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Prescott, Cowboys stuck in divisional-round rut another year

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — For all the progress of the first road playoff victory in 30 years, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys still can't get out of their divisional-round rut. Now they have another year to think about it. “They're all independent,” the Dallas quarterback said after dropping to 0-3 in divisional games, almost half of the record seven consecutive losses in this round for the Cowboys. “You can’t take one from the other or think about that. But all I can think about right now is thi

  • The Bruins' path to becoming the best team in NHL history

    The Bruins are on pace for an NHL record 66 wins and 140 points.

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • Rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber in form as Blackhawks dump Flames 5-1

    CALGARY — Chicago Blackhawks rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber is playing like a veteran even though he's just two games into his NHL career. Stauber made 34 stops for his second straight win and 13 different players contributed a point as the Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Thursday. "Looks really solid and calm in there,” said Chicago coach Luke Richardson. “They're a big team and they get to the net and they're trying to get secondary chances. He just makes a save and even if there's som

  • NHL trade deadline: 20 players who could be on the move

    The NHL trade deadline is just over a month away, but talks involving some of the bigger names on the market are already heating up.

  • Canada's Frédérique Turgeon, Alexis Guimond ski to bronze medals at Para alpine worlds

    Canada picked up its first two medals of the Para alpine world championships on Wednesday with podium finishes in both the women's and men's standing downhill races in Espot, Spain. Frédérique Turgeon captured bronze in the women's standing race for her first medal since suffering a leg injury in a downhill training crash at the Beijing Paralympics last year. The 23-year-old from Candiac, Que., finished with a time of 56.64 seconds, while Germany's Anna-Maria Rieder won gold (55.35) ahead of Fra

  • Canada's Devin Gibson looking to make mark in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

    Hurt hands are nothing new to Devin Gibson. It comes with the territory for a bare-knuckle fighter. "Fourth and fifth round, it's just really tough to want to punch the head," said the 28-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., known as The Canadian Assassin. Gibson (2-0-0) takes on American Albert Inclan (0-1-0) on Friday at BKFC 35 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. While the five-foot-six Gibson normally competes at the flyweight non-title weight of 126 pounds -- cutting down from around 145 pounds -- the fight will