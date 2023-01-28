Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(PA)

Follow live coverage as Bristol City take on West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Bristol City FC 2 - 0 West Bromwich Albion FC

15:50 , admin

We lead at the break thanks to goals from Sam Bell and Alex Scott! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/eRIku35xtn — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) January 28, 2023

15:50 , admin

First Half ends, Bristol City 2, West Bromwich Albion 0.

15:50 , admin

Behind at the break. pic.twitter.com/WbZTNDQIqb — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 28, 2023

15:49 , admin

A corner falls to Dasilva on the edge of the area but his volley is over the bar.#BRCWBA 🔴 2-0 🎒 [45+1] — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) January 28, 2023

15:50 , admin

Attempt missed. Jay Dasilva (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

15:48 , admin

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.

15:48 , admin

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Adam Reach.

15:47 , admin

Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:46 , admin

Foul by Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion).

15:44 , admin

Tomas Rogic (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:44 , admin

Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

15:43 , admin

40’ | Grant whips in a cross from the left into a great area, but it doesn't find a teammate and Bristol City clear.



🐦 2-0 💚💛 | #WBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 28, 2023

15:44 , admin

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Mark Sykes.

15:42 , admin

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Adam Reach.

15:40 , admin

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Dara O'Shea.

15:39 , admin

ALEX SCOTT GETS HIS FIRST GOAL OF THE SEASON! 💫 pic.twitter.com/TpRqhvAkrl — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) January 28, 2023

15:39 , admin

Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:39 , admin

Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).

15:37 , admin

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Zak Vyner.

15:36 , admin

Attempt blocked. Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Okay Yokuslu.

15:34 , admin

32’ | We threaten again.



Dike is played in down the right by Ajayi, but his effort is saved.



🐦 2-0 💚💛 | #WBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 28, 2023

15:34 , admin

O'Leary saves with his right foot from Dike's shot inside the area.#BRCWBA 🔴 2-0 🎒 [32] — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) January 28, 2023

15:34 , admin

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Max O'Leary.

15:35 , admin

Attempt saved. Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Semi Ajayi.

15:33 , admin

Hand ball by Kal Naismith (Bristol City).

15:32 , admin

TWO GOALS UP!



Wells plays Sykes in behind and he rolls it across to Scott who slides in for his first goal of the season!#BRCWBA 🔴 2-0 🎒 [28] https://t.co/atVgniOAVR — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) January 28, 2023

15:31 , admin

15:30 , admin

28’ | Goal Bristol City. Alex Scott.



🐦 2-0 💚💛 | #WBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 28, 2023

15:31 , admin

Goal! Bristol City 2, West Bromwich Albion 0. Alex Scott (Bristol City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Sykes following a fast break.

15:29 , admin

Yokuşlu heads wide from a corner for West Brom.#BRCWBA 🔴 1-0 🎒 [26] — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) January 28, 2023

15:30 , admin

Foul by Tomas Rogic (West Bromwich Albion).

15:28 , admin

Attempt missed. Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box following a corner.

15:28 , admin

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Nahki Wells.

15:28 , admin

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Robert Atkinson.

15:28 , admin

Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

15:27 , admin

Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

15:26 , admin

Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:24 , admin

15:24 , admin

21’ | Almost.



Wallace wins the ball high up, he wrestles off the challenge of Rob Atkinson in the area, but his effort is held by Max O'Leary.



🐦 1-0 💚💛 | #WBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 28, 2023

15:25 , admin

Foul by Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion).

15:23 , admin

Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

15:22 , admin

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.

15:21 , admin

18’ | Chances at both ends.



Nahki Wells is played in, but between Button and Ajayi we manage to clear. Then Rogic fires off target after being set up by Molumby in the box.



🐦 1-0 💚💛 | #WBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 28, 2023

15:21 , admin

Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jayson Molumby.

15:20 , admin

Bell plays in Wells who sneaks ahead of the defender but his effort is blocked by Button.#BRCWBA 🔴 1-0 🎒 [17] — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) January 28, 2023

15:21 , admin

Attempt saved. Nahki Wells (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Bell with a headed pass.

15:18 , admin

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Adam Reach.

15:16 , admin

The force is strong with this one. 🧘



A corner is cleared into the path of Bell who expertly curls the ball into the back of the net from inside the area.#BRCWBA 🔴 1-0 🎒 [12] https://t.co/Zhai3YrZWY — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) January 28, 2023

15:14 , admin

12’ | Goal Bristol City. Sam Bell.



🐦 1-0 💚💛 | #WBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 28, 2023

15:14 , admin

SAM BELL WHAT A STRIKE!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/YtO1QAOs2a — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) January 28, 2023

15:14 , admin

Goal! Bristol City 1, West Bromwich Albion 0. Sam Bell (Bristol City) right footed shot from the left side of the box following a corner.

15:14 , admin

Sykes is released down the right and wins a corner.



The resulting ball in is headed behind for another City set piece.#BRCWBA 🔴 0-0 🎒 [11] — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) January 28, 2023

15:14 , admin

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Jayson Molumby.

15:13 , admin

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Adam Reach.

15:11 , admin

8’ | We threaten for the first time down the right.



Wallace is played in and whips a low cross into the box, but Dike can't quite get on the end of it.



🐦 0-0 💚💛 | #WBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 28, 2023

15:09 , admin

Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

15:09 , admin

Offside, Bristol City. Alex Scott tries a through ball, but Sam Bell is caught offside.

15:08 , admin

Foul by Tomas Rogic (West Bromwich Albion).

15:07 , admin

Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).

15:07 , admin

15:03 , admin

First Half begins.

15:03 , admin

We're underway at Ashton Gate! 🏆



𝗖𝗢𝗬𝗕! 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/xwbKLzLcZK — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 28, 2023

15:01 , admin

UP THE CITY!!! 👊 pic.twitter.com/RyyS3aSBfL — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) January 28, 2023

14:52 , admin

𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐦 𝐮𝐩𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞. 👊



Ready to go in the @EmiratesFACup! 🏆 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 28, 2023

14:49 , admin

14:44 , admin

Countdown to kick-off is on! ⏳



Let's have your #EmiratesFACup predictions! 🔮👇 pic.twitter.com/DhyYs01an4 — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) January 28, 2023

14:32 , admin

14:30 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin

Nigel Pearson talks team news ahead of kick-off! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/JM9coG3pC0 — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) January 28, 2023

14:30 , admin

Nikita Haikin, Olly Thomas and Marlee Francois make the matchday squad for the first time today! 👏 pic.twitter.com/cCM9RwYhsb — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) January 28, 2023

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin

How the Baggies line up: 👇 https://t.co/g41F1XcYH5 — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) January 28, 2023

14:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

14:30 , admin

Here's how we line up for today's #EmiratesFACup Fourth Round tie!



🔄 Dasilva replaces Pring who is suspended for today's game.

🔔 Bell makes his first start of the season!

📋 Haikin, Thomas & Francois on the bench. pic.twitter.com/eWLTP8hPMh — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) January 28, 2023

14:30 , admin

The boss names his XI to take on Bristol City in the @EmiratesFACup! 🏆



𝐔𝐓𝐀! 👊 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 28, 2023

14:30 , admin

5️⃣ minutes until team news is in.



Who do you want to see in the starting XI today? 📋 pic.twitter.com/jwSvgWYB1j — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 28, 2023

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin

Arrived at Ashton Gate! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/9rUfnuNXbW — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) January 28, 2023

14:30 , admin

Ready for another FA Cup clash, Baggies? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jxDHGoxKFZ — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 28, 2023

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin