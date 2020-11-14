Bristol City vs Tottenham Women: WSL preview and how to watch - LIVE stream and TV channel

Tottenham head to Bristol City for a must-win bottom-of-the-table Women’s Super League clash today.

Spurs have had a tough start to the 2020/21 season with two points from their opening six games.

But there is hope for Spurs given that Bristol City WFC are adrift with no points, and have conceded 28 goals in their five games so far - and that means Alex Morgan could be on the scoresheet for the first time for Spurs.

In November 2019, more than 75,000 fans attended WSL and Championship fixtures during the inaugural 'Women's Football Weekend', which included Tottenham v Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Liverpool v Everton at Anfield.

Spurs are now taking part in this weekend's behind-closed-doors version, in which six WSL fixtures will be staggered and can all be watched via television or streaming platforms live without clashes.

With kick-off at 6:30pm GMT on Sunday, here’s how you can follow all the action…

How to watch Bristol City vs Tottenham

Live stream: Fans will be able to watch the match online for free via The FA Player.

You can also cast The FA Player to: Chromecast, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick, Roku, Android TV.

Click here for more information.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League.

Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.

Read More

Man United vs Man City: Women’s Super League Manchester derby - LIVE!

Arsenal vs Chelsea preview and how to watch WSL London derby

Tottenham star Morgan getting up to speed after long-awaited WSL debut