Manchester City brush aside Bristol City to stroll into FA Cup quarter-final – latest reaction

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their third goal with Phil Fode

By Sam Dean at Ashton Gate.

Such is the collection of stars at Manchester City that it can be easy, at times, to forget about Phil Foden. This jewel of English football has been kept in the shadows for much of the past few weeks, hidden away while the others shine more brightly, but then there are days like this, when the 22-year-old reminds the world – and indeed his manager – of his class.

An FA Cup brace against Bristol City, mid-table in the Championship, is not going to make or break Foden’s season. Nor is it going to rank particularly highly in the career highlights of this most talented of English footballers. But for it to follow a similarly sparkling showing against Bournemouth, just a few days ago, is certainly significant for Manchester City.

Is Foden back? On this evidence, the answer is an emphatic yes. Dropped from the side in recent weeks (he has also struggled with injury), Foden must have looked enviously at his team-mates. Perhaps an anger has burned in him. It certainly seemed that way on a cold night in Bristol, when he flew into tackles with an unusual but formidable fire.

With help from Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne, Foden gradually picked apart Nigel Pearson’s side on an ultimately straightforward evening for Pep Guardiola’s team. Mahrez was signed by Pearson at Leicester but he was ruthless in creating Foden’s first against his old manager. The returning De Bruyne, meanwhile, issued his own statement of intent with a superb long-range effort in the second half.

10:18 PM

Nigel Pearson speaks with ITV Sport

The thing that pleases me most about tonight is that we were true to ourselves. I'm pleased about how we approached it, I'm pleased about how the players stretched themselves and basically went toe-to-toe with the best team in this country. Disappointing it didn't end a bit tighter, but congratulations to them. One of the things that we need to make sure we do is use the run of 12 games unbeaten before this and use this as a catalyst to go on.

Nigel Pearson

10:12 PM

Tomorrow's FA Cup fifth-round fixtures

Southampton vs Grimsby

Burnley vs Fleetwood

Man Utd vs West Ham

Sheff Utd vs Tottenham

10:00 PM

Phil Foden speaks with ITV Sport

It was quite tight at times, they went man for man at times. I feel much better with my feet. I feel 100% fit now and comfortable. [It has] Been one of the worst parts of my career but everyone goes through them and it is how you react. Discomfort in my feet and not playing as much. I love to play football and when I don't I am a bit frustrated. We want to go far and try to win it [the FA Cup]. The last few games have been brilliant and we look like we're making a step forward.

Foden

09:57 PM

The other results in the fifth round tonight

Stoke City 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Leicester City 1 Blackburn Rovers 2

Fulham 2 Leeds United 0

09:55 PM

Full time: Bristol 0 Man City 3

And that is that. A quarter final tie for the fifth year running for Pep Guardiola's Man City.

They've overcome Bristol City tonight. It wasn't without a few issues here and there, but Foden was on hand to score twice and it was topped off by a KDB special.

They are still very much in the title hunt, they still have their eyes on the Champions League – and now they're in the hunt for the FA Cup.

09:51 PM

90 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 3

Two minutes of added time to come. Ederson has almost been caught out there, coming out as a sweeper... but it's recovered well by the defence.

09:48 PM

And here's Foden's/the own goal

09:47 PM

87 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 3

Tempers boil over – a little needless at this stage. Bernardo Silva is shown a yellow – as does Williams.

It looks like Silva is shoved by Williams, Silva gets up and shoves his man back. Cue a small brawl, but Marriner soon sorts it out.

Silva and Williams

09:44 PM

The sort of strike we've come to expect from KDB

09:42 PM

GOAL! Bristol 0 Man City 3 (De Bruyne, 82 mins)

What a strike from KDB to send Man City through to the quarter finals!

A simple two-yard pass from the left, into the feet of De Bruyne who strolls towards the D, Alvarez dragging a man out of position, but it's not needed. De Bruyne goes for it from distance, curling the ball into the bottom-right corner, hit with the front inside part of his foot. Top class execution – exactly what we've come to expect from KDB.

Foden and KDB

09:37 PM

GOAL! Bristol 0 Man City 2 (Foden, 73)

Foden gets his second... or it might go down as an own goal actually.

The pass from KDB to Ake into the inside left channel is delicious. Ake squares to Alvarez on his right, who spins, plays in Foden who goes for goal and there's a heavy touch from Zak Vyner to put the ball into his own net.

Foden goal

09:31 PM

70 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 1

A great ball in from Weimann, again from the right-hand side, to Bell deep in the box. But there's a little too much curl on it and the ball ends up a little bit behind him.

Grealish on for Mahrez for Man City.

09:28 PM

67 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 1

Emergency action from Ake who puts in a diving header, conceding a corner after another strong Bristol cross from the right flank.

Bristol have been looking lively these last 10 minutes, most of the attacks coming up the right-hand side, causing plenty of problems for the defence of the English champions.

09:26 PM

65 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 1

Foden picks up the first yellow of the night, charging into Sykes as the Bristol man jumps, lifting his undercarriage by the looks of it to encourage the foul.

09:24 PM

63 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 1

KDB... to Alvarez, who shoots from outside the box but O'Leary dives well to his right and denies the Man City man.

09:23 PM

Bernardo Silva looks for a way through

Bernardo Silva looks for a way through

09:19 PM

59 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 1

Man City free kick, a yard outside the box, left hand side of the D. KDB and Mahrez queue up. KDB takes, a short run-up, but hits the wall. No real conviction there. It deflects out to Mahrez who gets his shot away, but again, not troubling anyone there.

09:16 PM

55 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 1

Man City try to find another way through, Silva, Foden and KDB combining once again.

KDB tries to poke the ball through to Alvarez, but Sykes gets across and cuts it out, perfectly timed with the tackle there. The visitors are looking for the gaps, but they're being thwarted every time. How much longer until we see Haaland thrown on to mix it up?

09:12 PM

52 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 1

Akanji does well under high pressure from Wells. The Bristol man gives away a foul in the end, pulling the Swiss international's arm.

09:11 PM

51 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 1

Foden gets in behind Sykes and charges down the left flank, full throttle, before squaring to Alvarez in the box, wonderfully placed, but the City forward can't quite get to it.

Alvarez

09:09 PM

49 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 1

They're not out the traps in the same way as 45 minutes ago, a little more lethargy about play now. No real chances yet, but perhaps that first half spoilt us.

09:07 PM

47 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 1

Clash of shins as Ederson comes out and whacks clear on the edge of his box, connecting with Bell on the follow through. Both walk away gingerly.

09:06 PM

46 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 1

Silva a bit too physical with Wells, pulling him out the way. Bristol free kick.

09:05 PM

Second half

Begins.

09:04 PM

The players are back out

One change apiece at half time.

Ortega comes off for Ederson between the sticks for Man City.

Weimann comes on for Tanner.

09:03 PM

Nigel and Pep

Nigel and Pep - Nick Potts/PA Wire

09:02 PM

Latest scores in the other fifth round matches

Stoke 0 Brighton 1

Leicester 1 Blackburn 2

Fulham 1 Leeds 0

09:01 PM

Special touch from Foden here

09:00 PM

Man City's goal: Mahrez and Foden combine

Foden scores City's opener

08:53 PM

Nigel Pearson and Riyad Mahrez

Pearson and Mahrez

08:51 PM

Half time: Bristol 0 Man City 1

Man City are ahead thanks to Phil Foden who has been the best player on the pitch this half, but Bristol have remained switched on and cut out several Man City attacks in the final third, Kalas looking especially impressive for the hosts.

Bell has looked lively up Bristol's left, taking advantage of City mistakes and getting two or three shots away. Nigel Pearson will be pretty satisfied at the break.

Phil Foden and Man City players

08:48 PM

45 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 1

Phillips has another long-range dig. Foden and KDB combining in a pocket on the left before cutting the ball inside for Phillips who leans back too much and doesn't get properly over the ball, lashing it wide.

08:46 PM

44 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 1

Foden and KDB combine yet again – this time from the corner which the Englishman creates. A little one-two sees the Belgian pitch one of his dangerous crosses in, but red shirts climb well and snuff out the danger.

08:44 PM

43 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 1

Akanji the victim of a late challenge form Wells, who catches the City man with the follow through as he clears his lines. Just a short talking to from Marriner for the Bristol man.

08:43 PM

41 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 1

The intelligence of Phil F: he looks like he's not interested in the pass, but he suddenly switches on, a rocket ignited through the middle, switching to KDB on his left who gets a shot away, but it's deflected away.

08:41 PM

39 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 1

Foden with a brilliant take on the outside-left channel, sending George Tanner packing. It's switched from the right and the balance to take that ball down with precision is excellent. He gets the cross in, but there are red shirts in the way.

08:39 PM

38 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 1

Foden's run into a challenge from Alex Scott. Not a lot in it, the City man ran into Scott more than anything else. Still a free kick though.

08:37 PM

35 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 1

Another good challenge by Kalas to dispossess KDB on the edge of the final third. He distributes the ball out to Bell, who makes his way down the inside left channel before darting inside and letting rip on the edge of the D. It's over, but another sharp move from the hosts, Kalas giving a great account of himself tonight.

08:35 PM

Phil Foden's goal

08:33 PM

31 mins: Bristol City 0 Man City 1

Lewis drives forward, to Foden, who then unleashes KDB down the left flank... looking promising, but Man City have to go back to advance once again. Solid defending from Bristol forcing plenty of movement from City.

The ball is switched to KDB on the left flank, who cuts inside onto his right foot and goes for goal... but it's a poor effort, well over O'Leary's crossbar.

08:31 PM

Big block by Kalas to deny KDB

Kalas

08:29 PM

The ITV commentary team are off their seats

Entertaining game so far.

ITV commentary teams

08:27 PM

Haaland and Grealish – £150 million right there

On the bench. Will we see them get a run out tonight?

Haaland and Grealish

08:26 PM

23 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 1

KDB has a crack, City surging in number, but Kalas puts in a terrific tackle to stop the shot.

He had Mahrez to the right of him, in an acre of space and KDB could have squared it.

In the end the ball is deflected out and is then switched to Mahrez who has a dig, but Kalas is there again, this time to clear off the line – but it was probably just going wide anyway.

Mahrez effort

08:21 PM

19 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 1

Scott picks the ball up on the outside left channel, he cuts inside and has a dig, asking a question of Ortega, but it's gathered. Bristol haven't been put off by that early City goal, they're continuing to take the game to the visitors with a raucous crowd behind them.

Bristol City

08:19 PM

18 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 1

Mahrez, into Phillips, into KDB, a great break from City here... but it's well snuffed out by the Bristol defence.

08:18 PM

16 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 1

Foden sweeps a ball in to Alvarez from the left side of the box, Alvarez in the centre of the box.

Alvarez looks to strike it, but he completely miscues it and the ball hits his standing foot and ricochets back out. Man City threatening, KDB offloading well in the build-up.

08:15 PM

An update from Telegraph Sport's Sam Dean

Beautiful cross by Riyad Mahrez for that opening goal, tapped in by Phil Foden. Nigel Pearson, the Bristol City manager, will have seen that before from the Algerian winger – it was Pearson who signed Mahrez for Leicester back in 2014. There's a big difference between knowing the threat and stopping it, though...

08:14 PM

10 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 1

Penalty shout! A brilliant touch from Sykes, who charges into Man City's box. Lewis comes across throws his arm over and Sykes goes tumbling to the ground. That could've been given, but Marriner chooses not to entertain the idea.

08:10 PM

GOAL! Bristol 0 Man City 1 (Foden, 6)

Phil Foden breaks the deadlock.

Switch of play to Mahrez on the right, and then inside to De Bruyne, back to Mahrez, who squares across to Foden at the back post to slot home.

A solid finish there from quite a tight angle. Bell just switched off there, dropping his man and allowing Mahrez to get in and put the ball across.

Phil Foden goal

08:07 PM

5 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 0

Foden delays a little bit as he cuts inside from the left flank and it gives enough time for Vyner to deflect the ball away and the attack breaks down.

08:04 PM

2 mins: Bristol 0 Man City 0

Akanji slips and Sam Bell is sent down the left flank. He cuts inside, into the box, and gets a placed shot away – but it's deflected out for a corner. He perhaps had options there, but it's a good response to Phillips's early foray.

08:02 PM

1 min: Bristol 0 Man City 0

Kalvin Phillips has rattled the crossbar!

An early warning shot to keep O'Leary on his toes.

08:01 PM

Kick off!

And we're under way at Ashton Gate.

Andre Marriner officiates tonight.

08:01 PM

A moment of applause for John Motson

Before kick off.

07:58 PM

The final FA Cup kick off of the evening

The fifth round matches have been starting at 15 minute intervals from 7:15pm this evening. Here are the current scores:

Stoke 0 Brighton 1

Leicester 0 Blackburn 0

Fulham 0 Leeds 0

07:55 PM

The teams are gathering in the tunnel

ITV1 for this one tonight if you want to watch live.

07:54 PM

Bristol warm up

Kick off in five minutes.

Bristol warm up

07:46 PM

Nigel Pearson speaks with ITV Sport

It's an interesting time for us. We've worked really hard to get our form back in the league, more consistent. The cup run has been an integral part of that shift in form. So to play against one of the best sides in the world is a reward for the players. We've got some good player. It's not just about showing the physical attributes, we'll know we'll probably have some good opportunities in the game, but we've got to convert opportunities. We'll have to be at our best. I want to see the Alex Scott we've seen week in, week out. He's a part of a side that have developed a style which I think suits the players we have. What we've shown is a real courage to play our own way. We recognise the quality we're playing against, but we want the players to play with freedom.

07:41 PM

Bristol manager Nigel Pearson brought Riyad Mahrez to English football – now he faces him tonight

Nigel Pearson introduced Riyad Mahrez to English football in January 2014 when he was in charge of Leicester, signing the Algeria forward from French club Le Havre for around £450,000.

He won the Premier League title at Leicester in 2016 before making a £60million move to Manchester City two years later.

The 32-year-old has won another three Premier League titles, three League Cups, one FA Cup and has scored 75 goals during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

07:38 PM

Phil Foden

Starts tonight.

Phil Foden

07:35 PM

Team news: Bristol City's starting XI

Bristol City: O'Leary, Tanner, Vyner, Kalas, Pring, James, Williams, Sykes, Scott, Wells, Bell.

Subs: Wilson, Dasilva, King, Weimann, Haikin, Taylor-Clarke, Francois, Thomas, Morrison.

07:34 PM

Team news: Manchester City starting XI

Man City: Man City: Ortega, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Lewis, Phillips, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Alvarez.

Subs: Perrone, Walker, Gundogan, Haaland, Grealish, Rodri, Gomez, Ederson, Palmer.

07:25 PM

Manchester City look to end Bristol's 12-match unbeaten run

To the FA Cup fifth round this evening as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City travel to Bristol who sit 13th in the Championship.

Manchester City may have avoided Premier League opposition in this round, but Bristol have been unbeaten in all competitions since the last week of December.

Bristol's January signings Anis Mehmeti and Harry Cornick are both cup-tied, and manager Nigel Pearson accepts upsetting the Premier League champions is a tall order.

"It will be sensational if something like that happens," said Pearson, who skippered Middlesbrough in their 1997 FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea and meets Guardiola for the first time in his managerial career.

"It's us against them. It's not about managers, it's not about me. The important thing is, we've won two cup ties and gained an exciting tie against a top side.

"It helps us as a football club, the chance of earning some revenue and hopefully it's an occasion our fans will enjoy."

Pearson introduced Riyad Mahrez to English football in January 2014 when he was in charge of Leicester, signing the Algeria forward from French club Le Havre for around £450,000.

Mahrez has gone on to have a glittering career, winning the Premier League title at Leicester in 2016 before making a £60million move to Manchester City two years later.

The tie shines a spotlight on Bristol City's highly-rated youngsters, including England Under-20 midfielder Alex Scott and forward Sam Bell.

Pearson said: "I want our young players to enjoy the opportunity of playing against such a good side.

"We've got to be the best version of ourselves that we can be. The bottom line is, to play with the same sort of energy levels that we're capable of."