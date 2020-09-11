Second bus crash in 24 hours rips roof off vehicle

The scene in Bristol where a double decker school bus has driven under a low bridge and ripped its roof off. (SWNS)

A bus was left with its roof ripped off after crashing into a city centre bridge - just hours after a similar collision involving schoolchildren.

The double-decker collided with an arch in Frogmore Street, Bristol, at around 4.30pm on Thursday afternoon.

The collision ripped the entire roof off the vehicle, hours after several schoolchildren were injured when a Stagecoach bus hit a bridge in Winchester.

Eyewitnesses said there were no passengers onboard during the crash in Bristol, but the driver was left ‘shaken up’.

View photos The roof was completely ripped off the blue double decker after the collision. (SWNS) More

View photos Investigators survey the scene in Bristol city centre where the bus's roof was left behind the vehicle in the street. (SWNS) More

View photos Witnesses said. thebridge 'took. the full impact' of the crash, which also smashed all the bus's windows. (SWNS) More

Paul Stoodley, 47, witnessed the Bristol crash, which happened outside the Queenshilling nightclub where he lives and works.

He said: "I saw it approach the bridge and thought 'this is not going to go well', but the driver carried on anyway.

"It just about got under but then it got stuck and whole roof came off."

The bridge and surrounding roads are expected to remain closed until a structural engineer can inspect the damage.