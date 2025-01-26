Bristol battle past Newcastle to keep pressure on Bath at top of Premiership

Kalaveti Ravouvou swoops in to score Bristol's fourth try

Bristol Bears 55 Newcastle Falcons 35

Wings Kalaveti Ravouvou and Noah Heward each scored two tries as Bristol stayed in touch with Gallagher Premiership leaders Bath after beating Newcastle 55-35 at Ashton Gate.

Fiji international wing Ravouvou and Heward struck in each half, yet Newcastle made it hard work for Pat Lam’s team just nine months after they lost 85-14 and shipped 13 tries on the same ground.

Bristol looked as though they might run away with it after Ravouvou, hooker Gabriel Oghre and Heward touched down during the opening 18 minutes.

But Newcastle had other ideas, trailing by just three points until a late Bristol scoring burst.

Ravouvou and Heward added their second touchdowns and there were also scores for scrum-half Kieran Marmion, No 8 Viliame Mata and replacement Deago Bailey, with Harry Byrne booting four conversions and a penalty, while Benhard Janse van Rensburg added two conversions.

Newcastle lie six points adrift at the Premiership basement but they could take plenty of encouragement from a performance that saw wing Ben Stevenson claim a try double, with centre Max Clark, hooker Jamie Blamire and captain Callum Chick also crossing. Brett Connon kicked five conversions.

It took Bristol just five minutes to open their account as they drove Newcastle backwards from a close-range line-out and Oghre touched down, with Byrne converting.

Despite torrential pre-match rain that made for a skiddy surface, Bristol were not deflected from launching their trademark expansive game and they added a second try just two minutes later.

A wayward pass just outside Newcastle’s 22 allowed Heward a half-chance and he kicked ahead before winning the touchdown race. Byrne converted and Falcons were in deep trouble at 14-0 adrift.

The visitors showed attacking ambition of their own and they went close to a 14th-minute try as wing Max Pepper was denied after his foot brushed the touchline in breaching Bristol’s defence.

Bristol then broke out from deep inside their own half, with Ravouvou leading the charge, and he also applied the finish after impressive link-work with Marmion.

Byrne again converted but Newcastle then established a foothold inside Bristol’s 22 and Chick finished off a spell of concerted pressure. Connon added the extras and Falcons trailed 21-7.

Callum Chick scores Newcastle's first try

And it got even better for them as the interval approached, with Newcastle again backing their driving maul to the hilt, and England international Blamire claimed Falcons’ second try.

Connon’s successful conversion made it a seven-point game, with Bristol’s healthy lead they had established during a dominant opening quarter in danger of disappearing completely.

Newcastle’s resilience shone through during the second half’s opening exchanges but there was little they could do to prevent Ravouvou’s second try as he rounded off a slick move.

Byrne continued his success-rate off the kicking tee, yet Newcastle were back in it just three minutes later as Byrne’s attempted clearance was charged down by Clark and the former Bath centre touched down, with Connon again converting.

A Byrne penalty took Bristol past 30 points but back came the Falcons and a sweeping move ended in Stevenson sprinting over for his team’s fourth try.

Connon’s conversion meant that the Falcons were firmly within striking distance, although their cause was not helped by centre Alex Hearle being yellow-carded for a high challenge on Janse van Rensburg.

And Mata’s try eight minutes from time finally subdued Newcastle, before Marmion put his name on the score-sheet through a fine solo score, with Janse van Rensburg converting and Bailey and Heward pounced for the concluding scores.

05:09 PM GMT

05:00 PM GMT

WATCH: Marmion scores superb solo try

04:57 PM GMT

Where these results leave us

With Bath and Bristol both claiming victories and bonus points, the gap between the two sides at the top of the Premiership remains at six points.

Bristol, however, have extended their lead over Gloucester and Leicester Tigers in third and fourth to five points.

Sale remain in seventh while Newcastle Falcons remain firmly at the foot of the table. They will take plenty of positives though, particularly after securing their first bonus point this season.

04:55 PM GMT

Elsewhere this afternoon

Bath came back from a half-time deficit to beat Sale 29-23 at the Salford Community Stadium.

A try in the latter stages from Carr-Smith ensured the league leaders bagged the winning bonus point.

04:50 PM GMT

Full time: Bristol Bears 55 Newcastle Falcons 35

That conversion was the final action of this contest and Bristol Bears have beaten Newcastle Falcons 55-35.

The final scoreline slightly flatters the hosts after Diamond’s side put them under real pressure to reduce the deficit to just three points midway through the second half.

A Hearle yellow card in the latter stages saw the floodgates open and Bristol finished with a flourish.

04:47 PM GMT

TRY! Heward bags his second of the day

Bristol Bears 55 Newcastle Falcons 35 (Heward) The floodgates have well and truly opened in these closing stages as a superb step from Elizade carves open the Falcons defence and he manages to offload it to Heward to bundle home for another try.

Janse van Rensburg does convert this one from an easier position.

04:46 PM GMT

TRY! Stevenson gets one back for Falcons

Bristol Bears 48 Newcastle Falcons 35 (Steveson) Falcons are showing some spirit here though as Wilkinson’s superb cross-field kick picks out Stevenson on the left and he claims well before crossing in the corner.

Connon converts really well from out wide and the visitors have hope of a losing bonus point if they can score once more.

04:43 PM GMT

TRY! Bailey crosses after burst of pace

Bristol Bears 48 Newcastle Falcons 28 (Bailey) The yellow card has really cost Falcons with Bristol now running away with it.

A swift move from the home side sees the ball reach Bailey on the left and from a standing start, he shows great pace to burst over the line.

There was a superb offload in that move from Janse van Rensburg but the inside-centre does miss the conversion.

04:39 PM GMT

TRY! Marmion crosses with superb solo effort

Bristol Bears 43 Newcastle Falcons 28 (Marmion) Luatua holds off the challenge before popping the ball off to Marmion who has space to run into.

As he gets towards the 22, he sells Stevenson with an incredible step to get over the line and Bristol have burst into life in this last few minutes.

Janse van Rensburg converts this time and suddenly the home side have a 15 point lead.

04:36 PM GMT

TRY! Mata gives Bristol daylight

Bristol Bears 36 Newcastle Falcons 28 (Mata) Following a superb bit of handling from Heward out on the right, the home side work it swiftly out to their left and Valoulou is able to pass it on to his Fijian team-mate Mata, who crosses in the corner. The extra man paying off for the home side.

Janse van Rensburg fails to convert, with Byrne hobbling off, but the home side have an eight point advantage.

04:33 PM GMT

70 mins: Bristol Bears 31 Newcastle Falcons 28

Falcons win the foul in the breakdown as Heward gets himself isolated and there are huge cheers from the visiting side.

Stuart goes for the box kick and after Ravouvou claims well, Clark is penalised for being offside.

04:31 PM GMT

67 mins: Bristol Bears 31 Newcastle Falcons 28

Bristol have the scrum in the Falcons 22 and earn the free-kick. They take it quickly and Mata can drive deeper towards the try-line.

As Bristol work it to the right, Janse van Rensburg knocks it on but is then hit pretty hard in the challenge. Replays show it was a high tackle as the referee is advised by TMO to check the replays and Hearle sees yellow.

There was a bit of mitigation with the Bristol man lowering himself following the knock-on.

04:27 PM GMT

WATCH: Lane footwork sets up Ravouvou try

04:25 PM GMT

TRY! Falcons go to within three points

Bristol Bears 31 Newcastle Falcons 28 (Stevenson) Falcons have the scrum inside the Bristol half on the left-hand side.

They work it to the right before an excellent no-look pass from Clarke breaks the defensive line and frees Hearle into the 22. He offloads it to his right to Stevenson who crosses for a superbly worked try.

Connon converts and the deficit has been reduced to three.

04:21 PM GMT

Penalty! Byrne gives home side 10-point lead

Bristol Bears 31 Newcastle Falcons 21 (Byrne) Falcons have the scrum inside their own half but Bristol win the penalty as the scrum collapses and Byrne finds touch down their right for an important set-piece.

Bristol soon have the penalty advantage and it’s quickly brought back as the ball is knocked on. The home side, for the first time this afternoon, opt to kick for three and Byrne does it with ease to create a 10-point lead.

04:16 PM GMT

TRY! Clarke provides quick Falcons response

Bristol Bears 28 Newcastle Falcons 21 (Clarke) Clarke charges down Byrne’s kick and he shows great pace to dive and reach the ball just before it rolled out the back end of the dead-ball area.

There is a TMO check for whether he reached it in time and the replays show he did so. The visitors are hanging on in there!

Connon converts with ease from a central position and the deficit is seven points once again.

04:13 PM GMT

TRY! Ravouvou secures bonus point

Bristol Bears 28 Newcastle Falcons 14 (Ravouvou) Lane breaks the Falcons’ defensive line with some incredible footwork before ripping a pass out to Ravouvou who uses his acceleration to burst down the left and score his second try of the day and Bristol have their bonus point.

Byrne slots the conversion form under the posts.

04:09 PM GMT

49 mins: Bristol Bears 21 Newcastle Falcons 14

Mata crunches through the challenges in the centre of the pitch before popping the ball off to Jenkins who darts for the left corner.

As he gets to within 10 metres and looks to look to offload it to Ravouvou, Pepper puts in a great challenge to knock him off balance and the pass goes forward and out beyond the try-line.

04:06 PM GMT

47 mins: Bristol Bears 21 Newcastle Falcons 14

Bristol work it out to their right following the scrum but Byrne knocks it on following a loose pass back to him and the visitors have the scrum.

They then win the foul in the scrum as Thomas is penalised and Connon finds touch down their left around halfway.

04:03 PM GMT

44 mins: Bristol Bears 21 Newcastle Falcons 14

Bristol start quickly and soon have the penalty advantage as they drive into the Falcons 22. Lane does well to hang on to a poor pass out to him but, off-balance, he fails to find Ravouvou and play is brought back.

The home side find touch down their left, just five metres out. Following the line-out, Brocklebank is penalised for not rolling away in the breakdown and Bristol opt for the scrum in the centre of the pitch, 10 metres out.

03:59 PM GMT

41 mins: Bristol Bears 21 Newcastle Falcons 14

The players emerge from the tunnel and we are soon back underway for the second half with Bristol and Byrne kicking things off going from right to left.

03:53 PM GMT

Falcons get themselves back in it

Callum Chick of Newcastle Falcons scores his side's first try

Brett Connon of Newcastle Falcons converts his side's second try

03:51 PM GMT

Elsewhere in the Premiership

In this afternoon’s other match, Premiership leaders Bath are 16-12 behind away against Sale at the interval.

As it stands, Bristol would be going to within two points of their local rivals.

03:44 PM GMT

Half-time: Bristol Bears 21 Newcastle Falcons 14

Falcons do survive following a wonderful steal from Connon and that is the final action of this first half. The visitors trail by just seven points despite conceding three tries in the opening 20 minutes.

03:43 PM GMT

40 mins: Bristol Bears 21 Newcastle Falcons 14

Mata can drive powerfully through the Falcons defence following a line-breaking pass inside but as he reaches the 22, Stevenson puts in a fabulous tackle to bring him down.

Bristol win the foul though for a Falcons player being off of his feet in the breakdown. Can the visitors survive this late surge as the home side kick into touch?

03:40 PM GMT

TRY! Blamire takes Falcons to within one score

Bristol Bears 21 Newcastle Falcons 14 (Blamire) Newcastle maul incredibly following the line-out down their right with the support of the backs and it’s Blamire who lands it as the pack crosses the line.

Connon converts and Falcons are right back in this contest after it looking so ominous early on.

03:38 PM GMT

36 mins: Bristol Bears 21 Newcastle Falcons 7

Falcons win the penalty once again for Bristol not rolling away in the breakdown. Connon’s kick is right in the corner and the visitors have a line-out five metres out down their right.

Their is a forward pass from Falcons but they had the advantage and Connon kicks into touch once again, down that right side.

03:34 PM GMT

TRY! Chick gets Falcons on the board

Bristol Bears 21 Newcastle Falcons 7 (Chick) Falcons come back again and win the penalty for Bristol not rolling away quickly enough in the breakdown. Connon finds touch 10 metres out, down his side’s left.

Blamire carries his side to within five metres following the line-out and after several attacking phases from the visitors, Chick crosses for Falcons’ first score of the day.

Connon converts well from the left.

03:30 PM GMT

28 mins: Bristol Bears 21 Newcastle Falcons 0

Ravouvou claims the mark inside his own 22 before launching a pass over Byrne and Falcons have the scrum five metres out. Remarkable moment!

Bristol force the turnover and Byrne is able to clear following some good work by Ravouvou, making amends for his wayward pass.

03:27 PM GMT

25 mins: Bristol Bears 21 Newcastle Falcons 0

Byrne goes for an audacious cross-field kick to Ravouvou but he can’t quite cope with the bouncing ball.

Pepper does superbly to claim Stuart’s box kick but the scrum-half’s next kick over the top runs out into touch.

03:25 PM GMT

23 mins: Bristol Bears 21 Newcastle Falcons 0

Byrne goes for an enormous 50-22 from inside of his own 22 but it lands just out of play. What a phenomenal effort though.

Janse van Rensburg goes for his own 50-22 attempt moments later but his bounces into touch just the wrong side of the 22 line and Falcons have the defensive line-out.

03:22 PM GMT

TRY! Ravouvou extends Bristol’s advantage

Bristol Bears 21 Newcastle Falcons 0 (Ravouvou) Obatoyinbo claims Byrne’s clearance well before being absolutely slammed by Mata.

Bristol turn it over and Ravouvou is able to break clear into space down the home side’s left. He plays it to Marmion on his outside before the scrum-half returns the favour and the winger crosses for Bristol’s third try of the opening period.

Byrne makes it three from three from the tee.

03:19 PM GMT

16 mins: Bristol Bears 14 Newcastle Falcons 0

The line-out down the right is worked inside before being played back to Pepper on the right flank. He finishes excellently as he bursts for the corner but TMO rules that his foot was just in touch so the try is ruled out.

Play is once again brought back though and the visitors opt for the scrum but Connon knocks it on and it’s Bristol who now have the scrum inside their own 22.

03:17 PM GMT

14 mins: Bristol Bears 14 Newcastle Falcons 0

Falcons win the foul for a neck roll on Clark in the breakdown and the visitors can kick into a touch for a rare attack in these opening stages.

The attack following the line-out breaks down with a forward pass but the play is brought back for an earlier foul and Falcons can kick much deeper into touch this time.

03:14 PM GMT

12 mins: Bristol Bears 14 Newcastle Falcons 0

Ravouvou carries the ball well with a burst of pace into the Falcons half before Byrne pops the ball inside to Thomas but his final pass is poor and is spilt and the chance passes by.

Mata does well to force the turnover in the breakdown though and Bristol come back once again.

03:09 PM GMT

TRY! Heward doubles Bristol’s advantage

Bristol Bears 14 Newcastle Falcons 0 (Heward) Byrne’s kick is charged down but Falcons are sloppy with their passing and Heward is able to kick the loose ball towards the try-line before gathering it and crossing for a quick second try for the home side.

Byrne converts once again.

03:07 PM GMT

TRY! Oghre opens the scoring for Bristol

Bristol Bears 7 Newcastle Falcons 0 (Oghre) Bristol maul well following the line-out down their right with the support of some of the backs before Oghre breaks away from the pack and crosses for the first try of the game. Byrne converts with ease.

03:05 PM GMT

4 mins: Bristol Bears 0 Newcastle Falcons 0

The game begins with a series of kicks from either side before Stuart puts too much on his nudge forward which runs out and Bristol have the scrum on halfway.

The home side work it swiftly out to their right before Blamire is penalised for not rolling away in the breakdown and Byrne can find touch inside the Falcons’ 22.

03:01 PM GMT

1 min: Bristol Bears 0 Newcastle Falcons 0

We are underway at Ashton Gate with Falcons kicking things off going from right to left.

Will Bristol keep pace with Bath or will Falcons cause an unlikely upset in the wind and rain with a first away win in 26 months?

Craig Maxwell-Keys is the man in the middle.

02:57 PM GMT

Weather a ‘leveller’, says Diamond

Falcons director of rugby Steve Diamond has said the wet and windy weather “is certainly a leveller” ahead of his side’s clash with Bristol.

02:55 PM GMT

Final match before break

A reminder this is the teams’ final game before the Premiership takes a two-month break for the Six Nations.

Which side will go into the break on a high? The action gets underway in five minutes.

02:52 PM GMT

Final thoughts from Lam

Bristol Bears director of rugby Pat Lam has reflected on his side’s Champions Cup exit and given his final thoughts ahead of today’s “tough” clash with Newcastle Falcons following a “great week”.

02:49 PM GMT

Diamond remains positive despite position

Newcastle Falcons director of rugby Steve Diamond has remained positive despite his side just picking up two wins in the Premiership this year.

“I think I knew the job in hand and what I was coming into,” he said.

“I am a positive force in the building, it’s a great environment to work in, the players maintain a real professionalism about them even when the results don’t go their way.

“The back office is in good spirits, too, so you wouldn’t think it is a club that doesn’t win many games.

“When the good times come, which they will, periods like the last 12 months will at least bring continuity.”

02:45 PM GMT

Lam seeing improvements despite Champions Cup exit

Bristol Director of Rugby Pat Lam has said he has seen improvement in his team and the youngsters in his squad despite them finishing bottom of their Champions Cup group.

“I’ve seen huge improvement from them [young players] but particularly the team,” he told BBC.

“The level of intensity that we played these games is another level and that’s certainly going to help us as we get into the run-in of the Premiership.”

Looking ahead to the Falcons clash, Lam said it was a chance for Bristol to “cement” second place going into the season conclusion.

“When you consider we started in eighth place this time last year and came home strong [to finish fifth,] if we can do the same - or, if not, better - by starting in second place it will hold us in great stead to try and get into play-off rugby and hopefully the finals,” he said.

Bristol's director of rugby Pat Lam

02:41 PM GMT

Falcons in town

The lads have landed 👊 pic.twitter.com/ZgjUXcVVIh — Newcastle Falcons (@FalconsRugby) January 26, 2025

02:38 PM GMT

Diamond on Radwan move to Tigers

Winger Adam Radwan made the switch from Newcastle Falcons to Leicester Tigers this week in a surprise mid-season move.

Falcons director of rugby Steve Diamond said: “Adam is a great lad who has been nothing but professional during my year of working with him, and I know everyone at Kingston Park will join me in wishing him all the best for his move.

“I understand our supporters will be disappointed at losing a player of his ability, and of course we share those sentiments.

“Adam is an ambitious player who came to us and expressed his desire to take up this opportunity with Leicester. There’s absolutely no animosity between Adam and ourselves, and he will always be welcomed back here as a player who has given tremendous service to this club.

“We will continue working hard to make Newcastle Falcons a highly competitive force in the Gallagher Premiership, and I firmly believe there is a bright future for professional rugby here in the North East.”

Newcastle Falcons winger Adam Radwan made the switch to Leicester Tigers this week

02:33 PM GMT

Elsewhere this weekend

The weekend’s action kicked off on Friday night as Harlequins edged past Northampton Saints by a score of 22-19 to climb past Sale into sixth.

Gloucester and Leicester Tigers went level on points with Bristol Bears following their clash on Saturday with the former running out eventual winners but both sides picking up a bonus point.

Exeter Chiefs established a seven-point gap between themselves and Newcastle Falcons at the foot of the table with a 31-22 win over Saracens on Saturday.

In this afternoon’s other clash, also kicking off at 3pm, Bath will be looking to maintain their advantage at the top of the table as they travel to take on Sale.

Harlequins' Danny Care

02:28 PM GMT

As things stand

Bristol Bears sit second in the Premiership, six points adrift of local rivals Bath at the summit of the division.

Pat Lam’s side are level on points with Gloucester and Leicester Tigers and are just a point ahead of Saracens but have a superior points difference to those sides and have played one game fewer.

Newcastle Falcons sit at the foot of the table having picked up just two wins in all season.

Steve Diamond’s men trail Exeter Chiefs, who are in ninth, by seven points and are 18 points behind Northampton Saints in eighth.

02:23 PM GMT

Falcons winless in seven

Newcastle Falcons, meanwhile, have lost their last seven matches in all competitions and come into this one on the back of Challenge Cup defeats against Ospreys and Montpellier.

The losses confirmed their position at the bottom of Pool 2 having failed to register a single point in their four matches.

Their most recent Premiership fixture came at the start of January when they were beaten 38-14 by Harlequins at Kingston Park.

Newcastle Falcons were beaten by Montpellier in their final Challenge Cup game

02:21 PM GMT

Three defeats in four for Bristol

Bristol were eliminated from the Champions Cup last weekend following a 33-26 defeat away against Clermont.

Pat Lam’s side finished bottom of Pool 2 after picking up just one win, which came a week earlier against Benetton.

It’s two defeats on the spin in the Premiership for the Bears following a pointless display against Sale and a tighter loss against Saracens either side of the new year.

Clermont full-back Alex Newsome (right) scores against Bristol Bears

02:17 PM GMT

Those teams in full

Bristol Bears: 15 Lane, 14 Heward, 13 Jenkins, 12 Janse van Rensburg, 11 Ravouvou, 10 Byrne, 9 Marmion; 1 Thomas, 2 Oghre, 3 Lahiff, 4 Dun, 5 Owen, 6 Grondona, 7 Harding (captain), 8 Mata.

Replacements: 16 Capon, 17 Woolmore, 18 Kloska, 19 Luatua, 20 Heenan, 21 Wolstenholme, 22 Elizalde, 23 Bailey.

Newcastle Falcons: 15 Obatoyinbo, 14 Pepper, 13 Hearle, 12 Clark, 11 Stevenson, 10 Connon, 9 Stuart; 1 Brocklebank, 2 Blamire, 3 McCallum, 4 De Chaves, 5 McDonald, 6 van der Walt, 7 Lockwood, 8 Chick (captain).

Replacements: 16 Fletcher, 17 Rewcastle, 18 De Bruin, 19 Hawkins, 20 Leatherbarrow, 21 Davis, 22 Wilkinson, 23 Spencer.

02:12 PM GMT

10 changes for the visitors

There are 10 changes to the Newcastle Falcons team that started in the 26-7 defeat against Montpellier in the Challenge Cup last weekend.

𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎



Newcastle Falcons have made ten changes for Sunday's return to Gallagher Premiership action at Bristol Bears.



The 3pm kick-off at Ashton Gate sees Brett Connon and Sam Stuart forming the half-back partnership, with captain Callum Chick and hooker Jamie Blamire… pic.twitter.com/QkwMeAQAYK — Newcastle Falcons (@FalconsRugby) January 24, 2025

02:09 PM GMT

Five changes for Bristol

Pat Lam makes five changes to the Bristol Bears side that were beaten by Clermont in the Champions Cup with Yann Thomas set to make his first Premiership appearance of the season.

02:06 PM GMT

Preview: Bristol look to close gap on Bath against faltering Falcons

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the Gallagher Premiership as Bristol Bears host Newcastle Falcons at Ashton Gate in the sides’ final game before the league takes a two-month break for the Six Nations.

Both teams come into this afternoon’s clash following disappointing campaigns in the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, respectively.

Despite picking up their first win of the competition against Benetton in the most recent set of fixtures, Bristol were eliminated from the Champions Cup as they finished bottom of their pool following defeat against Clermont last weekend.

Falcons, meanwhile, failed to register a single point in the pool stage of the Challenge Cup and had their fate sealed following defeats against Ospreys and Montpellier.

Bristol will be grateful for a return to domestic action as they look to close the gap on league leaders Bath, who have a six-point advantage at the summit heading into Sunday.

Pat Lam’s men will be keen to establish some daylight between themselves and the sides around them, with Gloucester and Leicester Tigers only trailing on points difference.

Bristol have, however, lost their last two games in the Premiership and will be keen to make amends this afternoon for those defeats against Sale and Saracens.

Falcons may not have the same optimism as they return to Premiership duties having won just twice this season.

After triumphs against Sale and Saracens, coincidentally, at the end of November, Steve Diamond’s side have lost their last three in the league, with a 14-38 defeat at home to Harlequins last time out.