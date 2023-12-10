Bristol Airport fire crews tackle a large car park fire

Fire crews have been tackling a large blaze in an airport car park.

The fire started in a parked car in the Silver Zone car park on the south side of the runway, spreading to a small number of vehicles.

The runway was closed for a short time as a safety precaution, but it has now reopened.

A spokesperson for the airport said no one had been hurt and the blaze "was quickly put out by the emergency services".

The incident did not cause any diversions to flights, though there were some minor delays.

"We'll contact the owners of any damaged cars as soon as possible," added the spokesperson.

