Brissett starting for Colts against Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Jacoby Brissett will start in place of Scott Tolzien at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday against Arizona.

The move was officially announced a little more than an hour before kickoff.

He replaces Tolzien, who had two interceptions returned for touchdowns in last week's 46-9 loss. Indy also failed to convert a third down in the loss.

Andrew Luck still has not practiced since having surgery on his throwing shoulder in January.

Brissett was acquired in a Sept. 2 trade and has spent two weeks cramming to learn the playbook. He gave Indy (0-1) a spark in three series against the Los Angeles Rams.

Rookie cornerback Quincy Wilson and rookie safety Malik Hooker also will make their first career starts.

