The Australian city of Brisbane won the right to host the 2032 Summer Olympics in a vote at the 138th session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) here on Wednesday, two days before the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020.



Australia has already hosted the Olympics twice, in Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

Also Read: Bopanna & AITA in Unpleasant Spat Ahead of Tokyo Olympics: What Went Wrong?

BRISBANE 2032 ELECTED AS HOST OF THE GAMES OF THE XXXV OLYMPIAD!



CONGRATULATIONS! pic.twitter.com/h66C9pHxcG — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) July 21, 2021

In 2017, the IOC awarded the 2024 Games to Paris and the 2028 Olympics to Los Angeles.



In February, 2021, the IOC said that Brisbane was the preferred candidate to host the 2032 Games.



However, Qatar reiterated its desire to host the 2032 Games despite the IOC handing the preferred tag to Brisbane.



On 10 June, the IOC's 15-strong executive board approved Brisbane as the single candidate for election.

“We know what it takes to deliver a successful Games in Australia,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told IOC voters in a video link from his office.

The announcement led to a fireworks display in Brisbane that was broadcast to IOC members in Tokyo.

The Games will have events staged across Queensland, including in Gold Coast, which hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Brisbane’s renowned cricket stadium, known as the Gabba, will be upgraded and may host the sport at the Games. Cricket was played once at the Olympics, at the 1900 Paris Games.

(With inputs from AP)

. Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.Brisbane Picked to Host 2032 Olympic Games Anannyah, Kerala's First Transgender RJ, Assembly Poll Candidate, Found Dead . Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.