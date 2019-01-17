Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder: Big Bash League game abandoned after power outage

Shane Watson‘s century in the Big Bash League proved to be in vain after the Sydney Thunder were denied victory due to a major power failure in Brisbane.

The outage in the area surrounding the Gabba forced the match to be abandoned during the Brisbane Heat‘s innings as they attempted to chase down the Thunder’s total of 186 for four.

The Heat were 10 for two after three overs when the Gabba suffered a blackout and despite fans’ desperate attempts to make the game restart with torch lights from their phones, the match was subsequently abandoned.

Both sides had to settle for a point apiece with a match result agonisingly two overs away from.

Watson captained the Thunder to a great target, smashing 100 from 62 balls with eight fours and six sixes.





England’s Chris Jordan then removed the dangerous Brendon McCullum for a duck in the first over as Thunder struck early in the Heat response.

Jordan also caught Chris Lynn off the bowling of Gurinder Sandhu but Thunder were denied when the main floodlights went out.