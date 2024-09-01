Brionna Jones scores season-high 26 points as Sun beats Storm 93-86

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brionna Jones scored a season-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting Sunday to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Seattle Storm 93-86.

Marina Mabrey added 15 points and DiJonai Carrington scored 14 for Connecticut (24-8).

Gabby Williams made 2 of 3 free throws to cut Seattle's deficit to 89-86 with 23.1 seconds to play but the Storm didn't score again.

Carrington made a layup about a minute into the second quarter that made it 24-22 and Connecticut led the rest of the way. The Storm made just 5 of 15 from the field and committed five turnovers during the period as the Sun took a 42-34 lead into halftime.

Jewell Loyd scored 27 points on 8-of-16 shooting to lead the Storm. Nneka Ogwumike finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 16 points and Ezi Magbegor scored 13.

Seattle (19-13) was coming off a 98-85 home loss against the New York Liberty on Friday night in which it was outscored 24-14 in the fourth quarter. The Storm are 2-5 since the Olympic break, including losses to the Atlanta Dream and the Washington Mystics, who have 19 combined wins and are both currently outside the playoff picture.

Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas, who left Saturday’s 96-85 win at Washington in the second quarter after a collision with the Mystics’ Karlie Samuelson, finished with eight points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 28 minutes.

The Storm beat Connecticut 72-61 in Seattle on June 23 in the only other matchup between the teams.

