Brinson, Alcantara Lead Marlins To 7-0 Win Over Padres

SAN DIEGO: Lewis Brinson hit two of Miami’s three home runs off rookie lefty Ryan Weathers, Sandy Alcantara shut down San Diego for seven brilliant innings and the Marlins avoided a winless road trip by beating the punchless Padres 7-0 Wednesday.

The Marlins snapped a five-game losing streak all on this trip through Colorado and San Diego while the Padres had their four-game winning streak stopped.

The Padres entered the day holding the second NL wild-card spot. The Marlins are in last place in the NL East.

Alcantara (7-10) bounced back from one of his worst starts, when he allowed a career-high 10 runs on 10 hits, including three homers, in just 3 2/3 innings in a 14-2 loss at Colorado on Friday night.

The 25-year-old right-hander scattered four hits, struck out seven and walked two. Only one baserunner made it as far as third base. Trent Grisham doubled with one out in the third, advanced on a groundout and was stranded.

Brinson had the third multihomer game of his career and first since 2018. He hit a two-run drive to left field with one out in the first and a solo homer to center with one out in the third. He’s hit seven home runs this season.

Rookie Bryan De La Cruz, who made his big league debut on July 30, hit his first career homer in the Marlins second.

Weathers (4-5) has allowed six homers in his last three starts. He gave up six runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings while striking out seven and walking one.

Weathers also allowed Isan Diaz’s RBI double in the first.

San Diego’s starting pitching started to come around earlier this week when, in consecutive games, Yu Darvish and Blake Snell each went seven innings and Joe Musgrove went six. With Chris Paddack on the injured list, the Padres had a bullpen game Tuesday night, with opener Craig Stammen going two innings.

It was the fifth straight start Weathers didn’t go at least five innings.

Reliever Daniel Hudson had a rough Padres debut, failing to retire any of the four batters he faced opening the eighth and walking in a run. He was acquired from Washington in late July.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Jesus Luzardo (3-5, 7.36) is scheduled to start Friday night in the opener of a three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs.

Padres: Darvish (7-6, 3.43) is scheduled to start Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series at Arizona, which will counter with RHP Taylor Widener (1-1, 4.89). It’s a rematch of 6-2 Padres win on Saturday night in San Diego in which neither starter got a decision. However, Darvish struck out 12 and allowed just two runs and four hits in seven innings.

