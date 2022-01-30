From the brink of retirement to grand slam history, Rafael Nadal refuses to be beaten

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vithushan Ehantharajah
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rafael Nadal
    Rafael Nadal
    Spanish tennis player
  • Daniil Medvedev
    Daniil Medvedev
    Russian male tennis player
  • Novak Djokovic
    Novak Djokovic
    Serbian tennis player

What makes people great? How is greatness achieved? How is it sustained? And what is it about those who are great that allows them to access a plane no one has reached before?

Those intangible questions never truly get answered. But as Rafael Nadal stepped one ahead of fellow modern greats Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer with his 21st grand slam title, becoming the first to win the Australian Open from 2-0 down, against the best hardest opponent he could have faced on this hard surface, the clues can probably be found in the endless supply of towels that soaked up the Spaniard’s sweat over the course of this five hour and 24-minute epic.

“Do you get tired?” quipped Daniil Medvedev as the pair stood side by side on the stage hastily erected after 1am Melbourne time on Monday. Purely rhetorical and, yet, not quite given how stretches of this epic played out. Both had spent 17 hours on court to reach this point and for the first half there was no doubt Medvedev, at 25, was wearing them more comfortably than the man 10 years his senior. Nadal lost four kilograms in his quarter-final five-setter with Denis Shapovalov. By the end, it seemed more of him had been soaked up than was left. Everything he could give had been given in the most gruellingly spectacular way possible. “ I feel destroyed right now,” he told EuroSport moments after stepping out of the arena.

“Are you ever beaten?” would have been the more appropriate question. A few months ago, top-tier tennis as a whole seemed an ambitious prospect. He seemed done then, he was expected to lose to US Open champion Medvedev’s superior hard court game, and he was all but down for the count when it became clear he would need five sets to avoid defeat. Last year, defeat to Djokovic in the semi-final of his home away from home at the French Open was supposed to be the beginning of the end.

Even in the Serbian’s absence, Nadal’s chances of victory were held up on the sketchy foundations of reputation rather than form. Certainly watching Nadal at 35 has been humbling, even in victory as he sat on a chair during the presentations at the end with Medvedev standing alongside like someone who had given up their seat to an elderly commuter on the London Underground.

The frame is sleeker, in keeping with how superstar athletes in the twilights of their careers strip down to the necessary muscles to give the joints an easier ride. That Popeye left bicep has shrunk, and his shorts a little baggier meaning the infamous pre-serve de-wedgie routine is now far less invasive. Even the hair, once flowing, is wearing thin. There’s an element of two-term presidency to his look right now.

Much of this superficial “analysis” bears out in the broader scheme, with just three tournaments in the last six months. A 21st grand slam title was far from his mind coming off the back of six months out due to an issue with his left foot and then being struck down with Covid-19.

Rafael Nadal moves clear of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer (AFP via Getty Images)
Rafael Nadal moves clear of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer (AFP via Getty Images)

Naturally, he has looked leggy as the last fortnight went on, particularly off the back of his five-set quarter-final. The semi against Matteo Berrettini, while a routine victory over four sets on the scoresheets, relied on a degree of big match nous, particularly after Berrettini took the third 6-3.

Indeed much of this run to becoming the fourth oldest to take part in an Australian Open men’s final has been a lesson in curbing instincts and not relying on old tricks. The energy reserves are no longer infinite, and “conservation” has been a buzzword around his camp. Accordingly, that powerful forehand, along with the nimble variations, were used sparingly. That booming first serve kept behind perspex along with the direction to “break in case of emergency”. All of which went out of the window after a humbling first set.

Three games in and Nadal was dripping with sweat as he held firm on Medvedev’s two break points. It was a gruelling 10-minute back and forth ending with ball boys and girls scrabbling to dry the pools of sweat on Nadal’s baseline. Medvedev responded by winning the next five games in a row, taking the opener 6-2.

The reaction in the second was in keeping with the groundswell of noise within the Rod Laver Arena. Grand Slam crowds always favour the greats, and the support ticked up a decibel as this one in front of them was beaten into the role of underdog. A stunning backhand slice to close out a 40-shot rally led to Nadal’ first break, in the fourth game, then a forehand drop shot wrong-footed his opponent for a second as Medvedev’s serve momentarily deserted him.

Alas, the Russian replied with corresponding breaks of his own, saving set point and forcing errors with some relentless deep shots to the limits of the court. And the most telling blow came in the tiebreaker – a passing shot with Nadal up to the net which put him two sets up. That set-point was the first time Medvedev was ahead in a second set lasting 84 minutes.

Nadal was physically &#x002018;destroyed&#x002019; after the five-hour epic (AFP via Getty Images)
Nadal was physically ‘destroyed’ after the five-hour epic (AFP via Getty Images)

The Russian’s celebratory goading of the crowd before returning to his seat felt like a word to them that their goodwill towards Nadal was only worth so much. Yet it was from that point their influence became much more pronounced. Cheers greeted every Medvedev mistake, whether missed volleys or awry serves. He responded with sarcastic applause and more meaningful remonstrations with the umpire - all gripes that were totally justified. Nevertheless, as he unravelled, Nadal kept schtum and continued his ascent from rock bottom.

He peeled off 14 winners in the third set, then held his serve better in the fourth. Medvedev’s third double fault provided an early break before Nadal peeled off just his second ace to take a 5-3 lead that was cashed in as a 6-4 to take us to a decider.

By then, Melbourne had ticked past midnight. With that, a new day felt like a new opportunity. Everything before it - the last four hours of Sunday night, the 21 hours it had taken for both to get here across the previous two weeks, the pain of the last six months - now obsolete in the earliest hours of Monday morning.

Nadal emerged the fresher of the two, charging into a forehand winner to break the fifth game and maintain the advantage on serve despite giving up three break points. Suddenly those instincts he had been curbing, the strength he had been preserving and confidence that had been kept to himself was on full view.

After a covert route to the final, the silencer was well and truly off, particularly in the break that had him serving for the title, with shots of old from deep that turned defence into attack. A third and final ace gave him three championship points. He only needed one.

To do all this on the surface least suited to him adds an unnecessary extra dollop of mayo on the feat. His only other win here came in 2009, followed by four final defeats, including to love for the first of Djokovic’s three in a row in 2019. Not since 2007 - at Wimbledon against Mikhail Youzhny - has he come back from two sets down to win a match at a major. On so many fronts, whether conditions of man and play, long and short term projections, this was not meant to be. And yet here we are.

“Maybe that was going to be my last Australian open,” said Nadal with a wry smile. “But there is plenty of energy to keep going.”

The GOAT conversation now shifts his way off the back of this emphatic stamp on the legacy card. Roland Garros awaits in May, along with the daylight of what could be number 22. A year that started with an emphasis on recovery is already looking like one of a renaissance. Not even Nadal saw that coming.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • Source: TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — Jeremy Colliton has been named head coach of Canada's men's hockey team for the Beijing Olympics after Claude Julien was sidelined by an injury. Hockey Canada says Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during training camp in Switzerland, and medical staff determined he won't be able to fly to China for the Games. Colliton, who was previously an assistant coach for the team, will take over head coaching duties. The 37-year-old from Blackie, Alta., was head coach of th

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • All-Star Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies beat Jazz

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday night. It was the fourth career triple-double for Morant, Memphis' third-year point guard who was named an All-Star starter on Thursday. Brandon Clarke added 22 points for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points and matched his season high with six blocks. Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies. Danuel House

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Ja Morant scores 34 points, Grizzlies beat Wizards 115-95

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 34 points, his sixth straight game of at least 30 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead in a 115-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Morant, picked as an All-Star starter for the Western Conference this week, was 15 of 27 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Desmond Bane had 19 points, and De’Anthony Melton added 13 to help the Grizzlies win their third straight and fourth in five games. Steven Adams had

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Sabonis has triple-double, leads Pacers past Thunder in OT

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 24 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assist and the Indiana Pacers outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-110 in overtime Friday night. Sabonis had his fifth triple-double of the season and 18th overall. Justin Holiday added 22 points to help the Pacers snap a three-game losing streak. Indiana had just given up 158 points in a loss to Charlotte in its previous game, a franchise record for points allowed and the most any team has given up this season. Lu Dort s

  • Maple Leafs need Petr Mrazek to be more than a backup to sustain their season

    Toronto did not sign Petr Mrazek to a three-year, $3.8M deal for him to play backup netminder and in recent games, the Czech goalie has shown encouraging signs than he can play a pivotal support role to Jack Campbell in the second half of the Maple Leafs season.&nbsp;

  • Morant, Grizzlies spoil Murray's record, top Spurs 118-110

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ja Morant matched a season high with 41 points and the Memphis Grizzlies spoiled Dejounte Murray’s 14th career triple-double — tying a Spurs franchise record — by beating San Antonio 118-110 on Wednesday night. Murray tied the game at 106 with a step-back 12-foot jumper that trickled into the basket with 4:52 remaining. The Grizzlies responded as they had all night, getting an offensive rebound that led to a 3-pointer by Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis held the lead from there. Murr

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden. Jorden was eligible to become a free agent the next month but is opting to remain with Calgary. The 32-year-old joined the Stampders in 2014 and has helped the team win two Grey Cups (in 2014 and 2018). Jorden hauled in 53 passes for 767 yards and four touchdowns in 11 starts last season and was named a West Division all-star for the second time in his career. In 43 career games, the native of Darby, Pa., has 20

  • Bengals alums reflect on 1988 'shuffle' to Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — C.J. Uzomah caught a touchdown pass in the Bengals' wild-card playoff win and broke into the “Ickey Shuffle," an end-zone celebration dance so famous there's a whole Wikipedia page devoted to it. Uzomah was paying homage to Ickey Woods, who starred as a rookie running back for the Bengals in 1988 and helped propel the team to the Super Bowl. The Ickey Shuffle — a side-to-side, step-and-hop sort of thing — made its way into TV commercials and sitcoms while becoming a beloved sli

  • No instant testing for toxic ski waxes at the Olympics

    The on-again, off-again ban on high-end but toxic waxes that help cross country skis glide smoothly over the snow is on in some places — but not the World Cup circuit or 2022 Beijing Olympics. “It was supposed to be in effect this season,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard cross county director Chris Grover. “But unfortunately, the technology that would give us on-the-spot testing at the beginning of races to make sure that people didn’t have fluorocarbons on their skis, the testing just hasn’t worked s