As US surpasses 900,000 COVID deaths, the trajectory of the pandemic remains uncertain

The United States has surpassed 900,000 coronavirus deaths amid positive data indicating the worst could be in the rearview mirror even as statistical warning lights flash on the pandemic dashboard.

The omicron variant surge that pushed daily infection numbers to new heights appears to be easing. Daily infections and hospitalizations are edging lower. The respite, however, could be short-lived.

"We are guaranteed to have another variant surge," Melissa Nolan, an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of South Carolina Arnold School of Public Health, told USA TODAY. "While the current vaccines and boosters worked for omicron, they are less likely to work against future variants."

Every time the virus infects someone, it mutates a very small amount. These tiny changes are also occurring in breakthrough infections among the vaccinated. And with millions of breakthrough infections, they are adding up, Nolan said.

Vaccinations remain crucial

Still, the recurring theme of public health officials remains vaccination. An average of more than 2,000 Americans are dying daily, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mutations and varied vaccination status blur the data somewhat, but Dr. Robert Lahita, author of "Immunity Strong," says the likelihood of dying from COVID-19 is about 20 times greater if you're unvaccinated.

But it's not just death. The unvaccinated are more likely to get long COVID-19, which can cause mobility issues, heart damage and tachycardia, lung damage and shortness of breath, loss of taste and smell, and more. These issues can last six months or longer, and it's possible they could be permanent, said Lahita, director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health in New Jersey.

"It's very dangerous to remain unvaccinated against this virus," Lahita said.

THE PANDEMIC IS CHANGING: Will omicron bring a 'new normal' for COVID-19?

Story continues

Driven by the omicron variant, the United States reported as many cases of COVID-19 last month as it did in all of 2020. The wildly contagious omicron put record numbers of people into hospitals in January, even though on a per-case basis infections are milder.

Dr. Matthew Heinz, an internist in Tucson, Arizona, said he is "terrified" lax vaccination efforts are setting the world up for a variant that is highly transmissible like omicron but also has a higher death rate. At the current rate, the nation will surpass 1 million fatalities in less than two months – about how long the coronavirus took to claim the last 100,000 American lives.

Whether it takes two, three, four or six months, the U.S. will absolutely exceed the dubious threshold, Heinz said. Too many people, he says, choose to ignore science, public health and what is best for their community.

800,000 US DEATHS AND COUNTING: 'There's no question we will reach 1 million'

In Arizona in November, unvaccinated people were more than 30 times more likely to die from COVID infection than fully vaccinated people, Heinz said.

"We really need to make this a slogan that almost everyone knows – like Geico has accomplished with their catchy gecko commercials," Heinz said. "The mind-blowing number should be enough to sell everyone on getting the shots. And convincing reticent loved ones to do the same."

Initial vaccinations have leveled off, however, with less than two-thirds of Americans fully vaccinated despite widely available access. Wyoming, Idaho, Mississippi and Alabama have vaccinations rates below 50%.

Interest in booster shots is waning, and just 42% of fully vaccinated Americans have received a booster dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The average number of booster shots dispensed per day in the U.S. declined from 1 million two months ago to less than half that more recently.

Did breakthrough cases shift perception of vaccines?

Dr. Lucy McBride, an internist in Washington, D.C. and author of a weekly COVID-19 newsletter, told USA TODAY she believes people lost faith in vaccines when omicron fueled so many breakthrough cases. A mild version of COVID-19 after vaccination, however, isn't a vaccine failure, she says – it's a success story if you're not in the hospital.

"If you look at the most recent CDC data, they report that in October and November the average weekly chance of a boosted person dying from COVID-19 was about 1 in a million," McBride said.

Those odds have increased because of the transmissibility of omicron, but "the risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19 is very small after you've had a booster," McBride said.

US COVID-19 MAP: Tracking cases and deaths

New normal: When will we hug again?

Experts provided mixed reviews on the path the pandemic will take in the next few years. Lahita is bullish on a return to normalcy by 2023. There will always be COVID-19, just like there will always be the flu, but people will adjust, he said.

"No more masks, no more travel restrictions, mass infections, overflowing hospitals," he said.

Annual vaccinations are likely, and Lahita says it's good that Americans have newfound appreciation for the importance of sanitizing and washing their hands.

"But they will feel comfortable hugging again, definitely, assuming the person they're about to hug is not coughing everywhere," Lahita said.

Heinz is less optimistic, saying he doesn't expect conditions to be much different two years into the future. Human behavior will continue to have a tremendous impact, including whether or not people travel during the holidays or spring breaks and whether or not they will wear masks when directed to by public health authorities.

There will be surges throughout the world and the United States governed by regional vaccination level and willingness for the public to follow mitigation efforts imposed by local authorities, he said.

'CANNOT BELIEVE WE ARE HERE': US hits 700,000 COVID-19 deaths, a milestone we never expected to reach

"I continue to be dumbfounded by the number of willfully unvaccinated individuals especially after we have seen so many millions of Americans receive this safe and highly effective vaccination," Heinz said.

Ogbonnaya Omenka, an assistant professor and director of diversity at the Butler University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, says it's difficult to forecast the future of the pandemic and the relationship between an infectious disease and its host – people – because it's impossible to predict what each will do next.

"The trajectory of the pandemic will always be driven by the nature of the virus, the response of humans and the role of environmental factors," Omenka said.

As long as the virus remains a public health concern, there will continue to be infections, he said. And just like other diseases, some people who suffer from it "might unfortunately not recover."

Global pandemic a jumble

Globally, the news is also mixed. New cases and deaths reported in the African region have fallen for at least three consecutive weeks following a five-week rise. Britain is easing its restrictions, Finland and Denmark are dropping all of them.

"Tonight we can start lowering our shoulders and find our smiles again," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said. "We dare to believe that we are through the critical phase."

But Russia's daily infection curve is shooting almost straight up. Tokyo has launched a mass booster inoculation drive to counter surging infections, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently tested positive.

A LOOK AT 'STEALTH' OMICRON:New variant, BA.2, has arrived in the US, but don't panic, experts say

Ending the "acute phase" of the global pandemic will require high vaccinations rates, equitable health care and more research, says World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“We are concerned that a narrative has taken hold in some countries that, because of vaccines and because of omicron’s high transmissibility and lower severity, preventing transmission is no longer possible and no longer necessary,” Tedros said. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Control, not eradication, is key

The goal, experts say, is to control COVID-19, not eradicate it. The CDC map of U.S. counties dealing with high transmission of community spread remains blood red, all but a handful of counties in the top level.

"Vaccines and boosters are our best option to get out of the pandemic," Nolan said. "If we can reach 70% vaccination nationally, we will have a chance to start seeing a transmission reversal."

A FOURTH JAB? Fourth shot of COVID-19 vaccine may help immunocompromised but might not be needed for everyone

It's important to remember that hundreds of health care workers sacrificed their lives by showing up to work when there was no vaccine and no effective therapeutics for COVID, Heinz said.

"Willfully unvaccinated people are spitting on their graves," Heinz said. "It’s beyond comprehension to me how this is still being tolerated."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID deaths surpass 900,000 in the US: What's next for the pandemic