Bringing Up Bates ' Trace Bates Is Married! Inside His Rustic Tennessee Wedding to Lydia Romeike

Emily Strohm
·2 min read
Trace Bates, Lydia Romeike engaged
@tiffandcalebkphotos

Trace Bates and Lydia Romeike are married!

The 25-year-old Bringing Up Bates alum and his new bride exchanged vows in front of 350 family and friends in Jefferson City, Tennessee, on Saturday.

"Today our lives changed forever!" the couple tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "We move from being best friends to being husband and wife — so surreal! There are no words to describe how excited we are! We have waited for this day for so long."

The pair, who got engaged in April 2022, said "I do" at the Hill Barn wedding venue, which featured a gorgeous view of a pond and a rustic barn in the background.

On display during the event was a large double wooden triangle built by the groom's brother, Warden Bates, which represents a popular Christian symbol of the couple growing closer to each other as they grow closer to God. Another sentimental decoration featured was a wooden row boat that was refinished and restored by the bride's brother, Joshua Romeike.

@tiffandcalebkphotos

For her walk down the aisle, Romeike wore a French crepe fabric gown designed by Renee's Bridals, which featured floral and leaf appliqués hand placed throughout the bodice that also cascaded down the skirt.

Satin buttons highlighted the back with a cathedral train and cathedral-length veil. Her bridal bouquet was designed by Flourish Flowers and was filled with refluxed Playa Blanca roses and Wild Pearl Gypsophila.

The charge was given by the groom's father, Gil Bates, while the bride's pastor, Dr. Dean Haun, presided over the vows ceremony. After, the happy couple left to a rendition of "I've Got the Joy, Joy, Joy."

@tiffandcalebkphotos

At the reception, guests enjoyed dinner from Smoke on the Mountain Catering, as well as the groom's favorite meal — Chick-fil-A sandwiches.

Their 3-tiered wedding cake was made complete with bobblehead toppers resembling Bates and Romeike, which were crafted by Bates' aunt, Kay Hamilton, who has made every wedding cake for his ten married siblings.

"Celebrating with our family and friends and making our vows to love and follow Christ together is priceless," says the couple, who will later celebrate their honeymoon in Hawaii. "The wedding planning has had its challenges, but the best part of it all is that we are going to drive away to spend the rest of our lives together!"

