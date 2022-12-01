Bring your whole self to work – and how accessible technology can help small businesses

Heidi Scrimgeour
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Morsa Images/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Morsa Images/Getty Images

Many of us will have heard the expression “bring your whole self to work”.

It has become something of a rallying cry for those who realise that the freedom to be your authentic self in the workplace – instead of having divergent personal and professional personas – can be incredibly empowering.

It enables employees to be more impactful, productive and happier. Staff who feel empowered to be their true selves are unafraid to express their values, ideas and opinions with confidence. Likewise, authentic workplaces also foster more inclusivity, creativity and innovation as employees are less likely to fear taking risks, and staff report a strong sense of belonging. Creating a more welcoming, inclusive workplace is something that smaller businesses can excel in, with a tighter-knit culture and environment fostering a sense of belonging.

However, as hybrid and flexible working arrangements become the norm for SMBs, creating authentic workplaces can be a challenge. While the increased blurring of boundaries between our workplace and homespace may have bolstered authenticity in some respects, it has also thrown up myriad practical obstacles. For example, the increased use of text-based communications and the inability to communicate face-to-face or take natural cues from people’s body language.

“If you can’t be authentic at work then you are being someone else and that requires masking and other coping mechanisms, which use up so much energy, increasing stress and cognitive load,” explains Michael Vermeersch, accessibility go-to market manager at Microsoft. He highlights how technology can play a vital role in the creation of an authentic workplace. “When technology takes away some of the barriers to authenticity, you can focus on being your true best self at work.”

How inclusivity empowers everyone

Tools with inclusivity built in are key to empowering all employees to be themselves at work, and this has been a guiding principle for Microsoft. It has long put questions of accessibility and inclusivity for disabled people in the workplace at the heart of the design process for its products. In 2016, Microsoft updated its mission statement: to empower every person and organisation on the planet to achieve more. “That’s every person – not 50% of the population or 80% of the population but really, truly, everyone – and that includes the 14 million people in the UK with disabilities,” says Vermeersch.

Vermeersch explains that disabilities may be physical, cultural or social, and can be permanent (for instance someone with loss of vision), situational (for instance a driver being suddenly faced by solar glare), or temporary (for instance an eye infection).

He highlights the idea that sometimes people are disabled by their environment – “So it’s the absence of a ramp or a different means to get into a building that is disabling to potentially everybody, but most definitely to the person in the wheelchair.”

Microsoft’s inclusive design principles have also demonstrated that if you design for the few, you can extend to the many. For example, the option to reduce background noise during a video meeting hosted on Microsoft’s Teams can empower neurodivergent employees, and can also reduce cognitive load and support those having to deal with barking dogs, roadworks or crying babies.

Tools such as live captions can support deaf or hard-of-hearing team members, but also help someone working from a noisy cafe, while PowerPoint’s Speaker Coach is an AI-enabled tool that can empower those lacking in confidence, helping staff feel more assured and more engaged.

The ability to participate remotely in hybrid meetings via chat also empowers people who are introverted or neurodiverse to share their opinions, whereas they may find speaking up in a room full of people difficult.

Technology is also helping to bridge the disability divide in the workplace, making it easier for all employees to be themselves. Windows 11 was originally designed with enhanced tools by and for people with disabilities, while Microsoft runs a Disability Answer Desk, where customers with disabilities can go to get support.

Raising awareness

The availability of accessible technology is only part of the picture, however. For it to be truly impactful, people need to know that it exists. Microsoft is therefore also trying to raise awareness through free education and training in an effort to support truly authentic workplaces. “You need to learn what helps you – and creating awareness around assistive technology, both for people with disabilities and for the IT teams deploying it, is really key,” Vermeersch explains.

Related: Tools, tech and etiquette: best practice of hybrid working for small businesses

Investing in assistive technology is one step small business owners can take towards creating a workplace culture where employees have a voice and feel valued. Likewise, increasing representation, by including people with different work styles, backgrounds, and education levels, can improve loyalty and engagement. Ultimately, empowering everyone in the workplace is about giving people confidence and promoting wellbeing – and realising both their potential and the potential to enrich the business culture and produce better outcomes.

Improving diversity and inclusion can fuel more creative thinking in businesses, as well as lift the problem-solving capabilities of teams, which can in turn improve productivity. Likewise, it can broaden a company’s skills base and result in richer insights. And of course, it can be critical for employee retention.

“When you engage people with disabilities you have different perspectives – that is the richness that diversity can bring,” says Vermeersch. “We are not 80% of the people on the planet, we are 100% people of the planet, so why should we not harness that talent, get more creative, and innovative? You will have more inclusive products and services when you have the right workplace culture. Why would you not use the lived experience of people with disabilities in your workforce to create better services?”

For more on getting the right technology and systems for your SMB, check out the Small Business Resource Centre and other articles in this series on how to reduce the stress of being a small business owner

Latest Stories

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Poulin scores late winner to lift Team Harvey's over Team Adidas at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

    Marie-Philip Poulin did what she does best on Saturday. The 31-year-old Canadian women's national hockey team star scored Team Harvey's winner with 3:20 to go in the final frame of a 4-3 victory over Team Adidas at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Pittsburgh. Poulin, Canada's captain, is known for coming through in the clutch, having scored Olympic gold-medal winning goals in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022. Jessie Eldridge, Emily Clar

  • Robertson, Morrissey, Sorokin named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Dallas Stars left-wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Robertson had a league-leading six goals and added two assists over four contests last week to increase his points streak to 15 games (16 goals, 12 assists). The 23-year-old led the league with 18 goals ahead of Monday night's games, and his 35 points were one behind scoring leader Connor McDavid of the Edmont

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu

  • Tkachuk gets mixed reception in return to Saddledome as a Florida Panther

    CALGARY — Boos and cheers greeted Matthew Tkachuk in his first game in Calgary as a Florida Panther, although there was more of the former whenever the puck was on his stick. A standout player for Calgary in his first six NHL seasons, Tkachuk was unlikely to get a neutral reaction at the Saddledome showing up in enemy colours after telling the Flames in the summer he didn't want to be part of the team in the future. The Flames dumped the visitors 6-2 for a second win over the Panthers in less th

  • Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • DeRozan scores 26, Bulls hand Jazz fifth straight loss

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Zach Lavine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen scored 32 points for the Jazz. Kelly Olynyk added 23 points and Collin Sexton chipped in 17. Utah lost its fifth straight. DeRozan scored 12 points and assisted on three baskets in the third quarter. He b

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Jamie Benn got the lone power-play goal for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots for the Stars, who were coming off an ov

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Anunoby, VanVleet combine for 52 points in Toronto Raptors' victory over Dallas

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet bounced back from an illness to score 26 points, while O.G. Anunoby added 26 points and nine rebounds and the depleted Toronto Raptors beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-100 on Saturday. Chris Boucher finished with 22 points, including a big basket in the dying seconds for Toronto (10-9). Juancho Hernangomez scored 10 points. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks (9-9) with 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. The Raptors have been hard hit by injuries and illness, starting the

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Siakam has 18 points, 11 rebounds in return to lift Raptors to 100-88 win over Cavs

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam wasted little time in showing what the Toronto Raptors had been missing. Back after a 10-game absence, Siakam scored Toronto's first points of the game Monday, en route to 18 points and 11 rebounds to help the Raptors to a 100-88 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The performance earned high praise from teammate Scottie Barnes. "Great to have Pascal back out there. You see him doing amazing things, score the ball at a higher level, being efficient, rebounding, pushing the

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.