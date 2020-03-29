How to bring 'sisu', the Finnish concept of inner strength and refusal to give-up, into your life

Photo credit: Muriel de Seze - Getty Images

This month, Finland was crowned the World's Happiest Country in the UN's World Happiness Report, for the third year in a row. The Nordic country scored highly across all six wellbeing variables: income, freedom, trust, life expectancy, social support and generosity.

The Finnish certainly seem to have happiness down to a fine art and many people believe it's partly thanks to their cultural concept of 'sisu' – an idea we could all to try to emulate here in the UK.

Sisu describes an innate courage, integrity, resilience, tenacity and a refusal to give-up. In summary: it's inner strength.

What exactly is Sisu?

According to This Is Finland, "etymologically, 'sisu' comes from a Finnish root word that implies 'inner' or 'inside'. This is one reason it is sometimes translated as 'guts' or 'inner strength'."

The Finlandia University sums it up perfectly, saying: "Sisu has a mystical, almost magical meaning. [...] Sisu is not momentary courage, but the ability to sustain that courage. [...] It stands for the philosophy that what must be done will be done, regardless of cost.

"Sisu is an inherent characteristic of the Finnish people. You might call it backbone, spunk, stamina, guts, or drive and perseverance. It is a measure of integrity that surpasses the hardship and sees through to the end."

What an important characteristic which could help us all deal with the many trials and tribulations of modern life.

How can we incorporate sisu into our own lives?

This is Finland also highlight Joanna Nylund, author of the book Sisu: The Finnish Art of Courage. Joanna says sisu "is within the reach of everyone. It lies within you", and calls it an "action-oriented mindset" and a "stoic determination".

The book describes how sisu is like a life philosophy and comes into play in navigating a balanced everyday life, but also when facing challenges, as we are in the world right now. Joanna describes how you can use sisu as a basis for a healthy life, a calming tool, a way to achieve your goals, and ultimately help you boost your wellbeing and find happiness.

Much of the Finnish way of life is informed by the concept of sisu, and you can emulate it by following their lead in their love of nature (whatever the weather), their ability to make the most of any situation and try to have fun doing it at the same time, disconnecting, recharging, and embracing silence.

5 ways to bring sisu into your life:

1. Connect with nature

A connection with nature is part of the Finnish soul, and is instilled from an early age at school, which places a lot of emphasis on play and the outdoors. If you are working from home, take regular breaks to go outside and soak-up the blue sky, watch birds in the garden or simply breathe in fresh air to boost your wellbeing. If you don't have a garden, move your desk to the window or a sunny spot in your home. This can help to boost productivity levels and calm your mind.

2. Embrace the silence

Finland is known to be a relaxed and calm country, with 80% of it being made up of quiet forest. The World Health Organisation suggests that regular exposure to loud noises can raise blood pressure and increase adrenalin. While you're at home, enjoy some silence on a daily basis, even if only for 10 minutes.

3. Be a book worm

Time and time again, research has shown how reading is good for our mental and physical wellbeing. The Finnish are amongst some of the most prolific users of public libraries in the world. Why not try that old classic you've never got round to reading?

4. Truly disconnect

When working from home, make sure to leave your work in the at-home office. Give yourself a time to finish work and stick to it. Fill the rest of your time with family, TV, games, reading, crafting, painting, or anything that makes you happy.

5. Embrace being alone

Embracing alone time is an important part of sisu. The famous Finnish sauna rituals are known to help reset, restore and re-centre your mind and body. Why not try to recreate this at home, with a long bath filled with revitalising or relaxing bath oils.

