'Bring PoK first, will go to Karachi later': Sanjay Raut slams Fadnavis' Akhand Bharat remark

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Monday.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Slamming former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over his remark that Pakistan's Karachi will one day become a part of India, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said they should first work on bringing back Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and then talk about Karachi.

"If Karachi comes to India, then we will welcome it. First, bring back the part of Kashmir that is occupied by Pakistan. We will go to Karachi later," Raut told reporters here when asked to comment on Fadnavis' 'Akhand Bharat' remark.

Earlier on November 21, Fadnavis had said: "We believe in 'Akhand Bharat'. We also believe that Karachi will be a part of India one day."

His remark came while he was commenting on a controversy that erupted after a Shiv Sena leader allegedly asking "Karachi Sweets" shop owner in Mumbai's Bandra West to omit the word "Karachi" from the name.

A video of Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar went viral last week, where he was seen allegedly asking Karachi Sweets shop owner in Bandra West to change the name "Karachi".

"You have to do it, we are giving you time. Change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi," Nandgaokar had said in the video.

Later, Raut had said that the demand for changing names of Karachi bakery and Karachi sweets is not his party's official stance.

"Karachi bakery and Karachi sweets have been in Mumbai for the last 60 years. They have nothing to do with Pakistan. It makes no sense to ask for changing their names now. Demand for changing their name is not Shivsena's official stance," Raut had tweeted on November 19.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik had also responded to Fadnavis' remarks, stating that his party Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will welcome the move if BJP creates one country by merging India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"The way Devendra ji has said that time will come that Karachi will be the part of India. We have been saying that India, Pakistan and Bangladesh should be merged. If the Berlin wall can be demolished then why not India, Pakistan and Bangladesh can come together? If BJP wishes to merge these three countries and make a single country, we will welcome it definitely," Malik had told ANI. (ANI)