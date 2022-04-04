Bring The Noise: The Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2022 Grammys

Music's night of nights has come and gone, which celebrated the industry's achievements for the 64th year and brought us some epic performances from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Lady Gaga. After a lengthy postponement, and a mostly virtual event held last year, the daring red carpet we know and love was officially back for 2022.



While Hollywood takes a genteel approach to a dress code, the Grammys' red carpet demands risk — and the guests did not disappoint. Kicking us off, we have Billie Eilish in an architectural Rich Owens number, a slew of stars going bold in Versace, and Megan Thee Stallion in a glorious cheetah print Roberto Cavalli gown with a thigh-high split — a thoughtful ode to the fashion of Grammys' past.



Ahead, we round up our favorite style moments of the evening. Scroll through for the best red carpet looks from the 2022 Grammys.

Billie Eilish in Rick Owens Getty Images

Lady Gaga in Armani Privé Getty Images

Doja Cat in Versace Getty Images

Laverne Cox Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood Getty Images

Addison Rae in Nili Lotan Getty Images

Lily Aldridge in Nensi Dojaka Getty Images

Halsey Getty Images

Donatella Versace Getty Images

Tinashe Getty Images

Rachel Zegler in Christian Dior Getty Images

Dua Lipa in Versace Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion in Roberto Cavalli Getty Images

Saweetie in Valentino Getty Images

Paris Hilton Getty Images

Hailey Bieber in Saint Lauren and Justin Bieber in Balenciaga Getty Images

St. Vincent in Gucci Getty Images

SZA in Jean Paul Gaultier Getty Images

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Getty Images

