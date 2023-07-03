What can you bring inside Arrowhead for Taylor Swift concerts? What to know before KC shows
Thousands of fans are putting the final touches on their outfits for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Kansas City. For those who need to bring things with them to the shows, those outfits will need to include a clear purse or bag, according to Arrowhead Stadium’s rules.
Swifties, if you want to be ready for it, here’s what you need to know about the stadium’s bag policy and prohibited items for the concerts.
WHAT’S THE BAG POLICY?
Arrowhead Stadium still follows the NFL’s Clear Bag policy, even for concerts. If you’re bringing a bag, it must meet these guidelines:
One-gallon clear zip-seal bag, like a Ziploc bag
Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches
Small clutch bags that aren’t bigger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches, with or without a handle or strap
Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after inspection.
WHAT CAN I BRING INTO ARROWHEAD?
You can also bring these items inside the stadium:
Binoculars without the case
Banners, signs and flags that aren’t larger than 11 inches by 17 inches, according to a representative with Chiefs Fan Experience department
Blankets, but you have to carry them
Cameras smaller than 6 inches and without the case
Breast pump and its supplies
Handheld radios and televisions with an earpiece
Portable chargers that aren’t larger than 6 inches by 3 inches by 1.5 inches
Seat cushions without pockets, zippers, compartments or covers
Water bottles that are factory-sealed and are 20 ounces or less
Small umbrellas, but you can’t open them inside the stadium
The following items are not allowed inside Arrowhead Stadium:
All food and beverage items, except for factory-sealed 20-ounce water bottles
Backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags and coolers bigger than what the stadium allows
Boom boxes
Fireworks
Flammable liquids
Floor mats
Glass, metal or plastic thermoses, cups, bottles or flasks
Helmets and hardhats
Large strollers
Laser pointers of any type
Noisemakers such as air horns or bells
Poles and rods of any kind
Portable heaters
Seat cushions with pockets, zippers, compartments or covers
Sports balls
Weapons such as guns or knives
Arrowhead Stadium also doesn’t allow fans to bring in offensive or obscene clothes, banners or signs with language that include someone’s race, ethnicity, color, gender, religion, creed, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender expression or national origin.
The stadium said the prohibited and permitted item list is subject to change at any time.