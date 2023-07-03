What can you bring inside Arrowhead for Taylor Swift concerts? What to know before KC shows

Thousands of fans are putting the final touches on their outfits for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Kansas City. For those who need to bring things with them to the shows, those outfits will need to include a clear purse or bag, according to Arrowhead Stadium’s rules.

Swifties, if you want to be ready for it, here’s what you need to know about the stadium’s bag policy and prohibited items for the concerts.

WHAT’S THE BAG POLICY?

Arrowhead Stadium still follows the NFL’s Clear Bag policy, even for concerts. If you’re bringing a bag, it must meet these guidelines:

One-gallon clear zip-seal bag, like a Ziploc bag

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches

Small clutch bags that aren’t bigger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches, with or without a handle or strap

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after inspection.

WHAT CAN I BRING INTO ARROWHEAD?

You can also bring these items inside the stadium:

Binoculars without the case

Banners, signs and flags that aren’t larger than 11 inches by 17 inches, according to a representative with Chiefs Fan Experience department

Blankets, but you have to carry them

Cameras smaller than 6 inches and without the case

Breast pump and its supplies

Handheld radios and televisions with an earpiece

Portable chargers that aren’t larger than 6 inches by 3 inches by 1.5 inches

Seat cushions without pockets, zippers, compartments or covers

Water bottles that are factory-sealed and are 20 ounces or less

Small umbrellas, but you can’t open them inside the stadium

The following items are not allowed inside Arrowhead Stadium:

All food and beverage items, except for factory-sealed 20-ounce water bottles

Backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags and coolers bigger than what the stadium allows

Boom boxes

Fireworks

Flammable liquids

Floor mats

Glass, metal or plastic thermoses, cups, bottles or flasks

Helmets and hardhats

Large strollers

Laser pointers of any type

Noisemakers such as air horns or bells

Poles and rods of any kind

Portable heaters

Seat cushions with pockets, zippers, compartments or covers

Sports balls

Weapons such as guns or knives

Arrowhead Stadium also doesn’t allow fans to bring in offensive or obscene clothes, banners or signs with language that include someone’s race, ethnicity, color, gender, religion, creed, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender expression or national origin.

The stadium said the prohibited and permitted item list is subject to change at any time.