Bring out your inner diva with the best hoop earrings

As seen on celebrities and the world’s top runways, hoop earrings are a staple in the fashion world. With a simple, elegant design and stunning sparkle, these flawless earrings make a statement – but they don’t interrupt your look or distract from your outfit.

From crisp white collared shirts to long black slit gowns, you can add hoops to any outfit as the final accent that ties it all together. You can wear them with a long, flowy dress to channel your inner 70s goddess, or you can pair them up with a chunky sweater to bring out their soft side. The possibilities are endless. But finding that perfect pair that goes with nearly every attire can be difficult, which is why we’ve rounded up some of our favorite pairs of hoop earrings of 2022.

Top Picks

Best hypoallergenic earring: Amazon Essentials Hoop Earrings

Dress up your look with these hoop earrings from Amazon Essentials. Elegant and minimalistic, these hoop earrings feature a lightweight flattened design that gives off a fashion-forward appeal.

Crafted with hypoallergenic imported material that will not tarnish and are easy to wear, these hoops have a top click closure that allows you to put in and out with ease. Some variations of hoops don’t have this feature, and for those who find themselves short on time in the morning (or tend to arrive casually late to most events), this can save both time and stress!

These earrings are available in a range of sizes. Available in three premium finishes (rose gold, silver and gold) these effortlessly chic hoop earrings are perfect for elevating your look.

Pros

Lightweight flattened design

Hypoallergenic imported material

Available in three premium finishes

Cons

The post of the earring might be too wide for some people

Best value: Cuicanstar Hoop Earrings

Be the star of any occasion with these hoop earrings by Cuicanstar! These earrings are crafted from high-grade 316 stainless steel that is hypoallergenic, lead and nickel free.

Thanks to its highly durable material and high color retention, these earrings won’t peel or fade with time. With a snap fastening closure, they can be conveniently secured to your ears and won’t come off even during those rigorous workout sessions. While typical at the sound of it, this little detail may especially prove helpful for those who like to improve their wellness with that little touch of bling!

This set comes in a variety of sizes, so you rest assured you can pick the ideal size based on your individual style preference.

Another plus? This set includes six pairs of hoops!

Pros

High-grade stainless-steel material

Comes with six unique pairs

Available in both silver and gold finish

Cons

They might be too small for some people

Honorable mention: PAVOI Hoop Earrings

Add a touch of vintage glamour to your ensemble with these chic hoop earrings from PAVOI. These hoops have a timeless design that will suit any face shape.

Perfect for a refined, feminine look that’s not too over-the-top, this pair of hoops is made with top-quality gold-plated brass with a high polish shine.

For allergy sufferers, you can leave the house easy knowing these classy hoops have hypoallergenic properties.

Pros

Silver sterling post for comfortable wear

Hypoallergenic material

Cons

The size might be better for teenagers

Best variety: ORAZIO Hoop Earrings

Crafted with the ever-changing fashion needs in mind, these are the perfect everyday hoop earrings that you’ll never want to take off.

Finished with a high-quality polish, these hoops are exceptionally durable and will not oxidize under different weather conditions. That means, yes, you can go to a music festival and not worry about coppery-smelling skin!

Each set comes with four pieces of different sizes, allowing you to easily pick according to your mood and occasion.

What’s more, ORAZIO hoop earrings are so lightweight you might forget you’re even wearing them!

Pros

High quality, durable 316 stainless steel material

Come in four different sizes

Flexible clasp

Cons

Do not come in a gift box

Best minimalist design: Anne Klein Hoop Earrings

These large hoops from Anne Klein are designed to brighten up your look. Crafted from high grade material, these hoop earrings won’t irritate or infect your skin.

These cuties work with anything, from a basic t-shirt and jeans to a formal dress. With a comfortable, lightweight feel, these hoops make an ideal addition to just about any outfit!

Pros

Extremely lightweight and comfortable to wear

Classic oval design

Premium silver polish that won’t chip off

Cons

Might be too small for some people

How to find high-quality hoop earrings: a buyer’s guide

Why are hoop earrings so popular?

The hoop earring is a classic staple of many women’s jewelry boxes and can add a sophisticated, feminine touch to any outfit. They have been popular throughout history as tribal adornments. The ancient Greeks wore hoop earrings as a symbol of status, power and wealth. In modern times, hoops continue to give off an aura of wealth, glamor, and sophistication.

From Zendaya wearing the massive hoops on Louis Vuitton Cruise show to Kendall Jenner rocking them at Paris Fashion Week, these statement-making earrings are literally everywhere. Because of their timeless design and growing popularity, designers like Roberto Cavalli, Alexander McQueen, J. Mendel, and more have featured them in their collections in recent years.

Their popularity is mainly because of their versatility. Available in a range of sizes and diameters, you can use hoops to express your inner creativity and help you feel like your best self.

Different styles of hoop earrings

Jewelry designers and fashion experts have created many different styles of hoop earrings. Some of the most common types of hoops include:

Wire hoop earring

Wire hoop earrings are the epitome of 90s fashion and can be seen on many celebrities today. Usually made out of silver or gold, these hoops are a great addition to your collection because they can be paired with almost any look.

If you want to get in on the trend without looking like you belong in a rap video, try wearing your hoops with a little black dress or all-black outfit for an elegant, modern look.

Huggie hoop earring

These mini hoops have a smaller diameter than traditional hoops but hug the earlobe more closely than traditional hoops. Huggie earrings are great for everyday wear and can be found in both gold and silver finishes. You can also find huggie earrings with charms or embellishments that add interest to your everyday wardrobe.

Hinged hoops

Hinged hoops are the best choice for people who often lose their earrings because they come with a convenient closure. They can be styled just like traditional hoops but have the added benefit of being easier to put on than some other styles of hoops.

Endless hoops

Endless hoops are a basic hoop style that is usually made from one piece of wire or metal. These hoops are seamless, with no clasp or connection point visible to the eye. They have a continuous loop that slips through the earlobe and fits snugly against the backside of the lobe. Endless hoops are often lightweight and comfortable to wear.

Beading hoops

These hoops have a series of small beads along the outer edge, which makes them look more like a bracelet than an earring. They are as light as endless hoops, but they offer a unique style that regular endless hoops do not provide. These hoops are best for those who want to add color and texture to their look.

Factors to consider while buying hoop earrings

Hypoallergenic material

Hoop earrings are available in many materials such as gold, sterling silver and even plastic. If you have sensitive ears, the best choice for you is hoop earrings made of hypoallergenic and nickel-free material. This will prevent irritation and other infections.

Metal finish

Hoop earrings come with different finishes and sheens including rose gold, silver and black. Silver hoop earrings are extremely versatile and can be worn with other stainless steel or platinum jewelry without looking out of place.

From a casual t-shirt and jeans to a business suit, silver earrings match with any outfit. Gold hoop earrings are also very popular, but they don’t lend themselves to as many looks as silver. The best way to wear gold hoops is with other gold accessories.

Hoop size

From 20mm to 60mm, hoop earrings come in varying diameters and sizes. Small hoop earrings are less likely to get caught on clothing or hair than larger hoops, so you can comfortably wear them all day long. Smaller hoops are usually considered more formal than larger hoops, but they can still be dressed up or down depending on the rest of your outfit and accessories. Large hoop earrings make more of a statement, so if you want to achieve a bold or extra-glam look, then you should definitely go with them!

Different styles to wear hoop earrings

Hoops are a classic staple for both men and women. Don’t be intimidated by their bold nature as you can easily style them in different ways:

If you have long hair, pull everything into a high ponytail and add a pair of hoops for a fun, chic look. Since hoops tend to fall long, pulling the hair back will bring out the frame of your face.

Stack your hook earrings to create a dangling appearance and amplify your overall look while still remaining subtle and elegant.

When you need a bit of sparkle, add stunners to your strapless dress for the perfect finishing touch.

If you’re looking for a way to bring some elegance to your day without looking too buttoned-up, try pairing some hoops with a French braid.

Match your hoops with necklaces and bracelets to create an eye-catching effect. As goes with any outfit, mismatching your jewelry pieces can result in your entire look coming off as incomplete.

Go for a low bun and bold red lips. This is a classic look that’s perfect for any evening event (or your upcoming night out with that special someone!)

A turtleneck and hoop earrings might seem like an unlikely pairing, but they’re actually a match made in heaven because they’re both chic and minimalistic.

People also asked

Q: Are hoop earrings unprofessional?

A: That’s a tricky question. This really depends on your work environment, company dress code, and how often you wear them. If you’re looking to get away with wearing hoop earrings in a business setting, consider going for a smaller variation.

Q: Are hoop earrings hypoallergenic?

A: Hoop earrings made of stainless steel are often hypoallergenic, which means that they won’t irritate or infect your ears. However, if you’re allergic to nickel or some other metal, even stainless steel might not be a good choice for you. You may feel safer wearing gold, silver or platinum hoops instead of steel ones.

These metals won’t cause irritation and will last much longer than cheaper alternatives, such as plastic and acrylic hoops.

Q: Can hoop earrings rip my ear?

A: The common myth about hoop earrings is that they rip your ears. However, this is not the case. In fact, any type of earring can cause damage to the earlobe if it is too heavy or worn for an extended period of time.

When a hoop earring is too heavy for the size of the hole in the earlobe, it can stretch out over time. This causes the hole to become enlarged and misshapen, which can cause pain when wearing other types of jewelry. If you are experiencing this problem, replace your current hoops with smaller ones or take a break from wearing hoop earrings altogether until your ears heal.

