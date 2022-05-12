Bring out your inner diva with the best hoop earrings

In The Know
·10 min read

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As seen on celebrities and the world’s top runways, hoop earrings are a staple in the fashion world. With a simple, elegant design and stunning sparkle, these flawless earrings make a statement – but they don’t interrupt your look or distract from your outfit.

From crisp white collared shirts to long black slit gowns, you can add hoops to any outfit as the final accent that ties it all together. You can wear them with a long, flowy dress to channel your inner 70s goddess, or you can pair them up with a chunky sweater to bring out their soft side. The possibilities are endless. But finding that perfect pair that goes with nearly every attire can be difficult, which is why we’ve rounded up some of our favorite pairs of hoop earrings of 2022.

Top Picks

Best hypoallergenic earring: Amazon Essentials Hoop Earrings

Dress up your look with these hoop earrings from Amazon Essentials. Elegant and minimalistic, these hoop earrings feature a lightweight flattened design that gives off a fashion-forward appeal.

Crafted with hypoallergenic imported material that will not tarnish and are easy to wear, these hoops have a top click closure that allows you to put in and out with ease. Some variations of hoops don’t have this feature, and for those who find themselves short on time in the morning (or tend to arrive casually late to most events), this can save both time and stress!

These earrings are available in a range of sizes. Available in three premium finishes (rose gold, silver and gold) these effortlessly chic hoop earrings are perfect for elevating your look.

Pros

  • Lightweight flattened design

  • Hypoallergenic imported material

  • Available in three premium finishes

Cons

  • The post of the earring might be too wide for some people

Best value: Cuicanstar Hoop Earrings

Be the star of any occasion with these hoop earrings by Cuicanstar! These earrings are crafted from high-grade 316 stainless steel that is hypoallergenic, lead and nickel free.

Thanks to its highly durable material and high color retention, these earrings won’t peel or fade with time. With a snap fastening closure, they can be conveniently secured to your ears and won’t come off even during those rigorous workout sessions. While typical at the sound of it, this little detail may especially prove helpful for those who like to improve their wellness with that little touch of bling!

This set comes in a variety of sizes, so you rest assured you can pick the ideal size based on your individual style preference.

Another plus? This set includes six pairs of hoops!

Pros

  • High-grade stainless-steel material

  • Comes with six unique pairs

  • Available in both silver and gold finish

Cons

  • They might be too small for some people

Honorable mention: PAVOI Hoop Earrings

Add a touch of vintage glamour to your ensemble with these chic hoop earrings from PAVOI. These hoops have a timeless design that will suit any face shape.

Perfect for a refined, feminine look that’s not too over-the-top, this pair of hoops is made with top-quality gold-plated brass with a high polish shine.

For allergy sufferers, you can leave the house easy knowing these classy hoops have hypoallergenic properties.

Pros

  • Silver sterling post for comfortable wear

  • Hypoallergenic material

Cons

  • The size might be better for teenagers

Best variety: ORAZIO Hoop Earrings

Crafted with the ever-changing fashion needs in mind, these are the perfect everyday hoop earrings that you’ll never want to take off.

Finished with a high-quality polish, these hoops are exceptionally durable and will not oxidize under different weather conditions. That means, yes, you can go to a music festival and not worry about coppery-smelling skin!

Each set comes with four pieces of different sizes, allowing you to easily pick according to your mood and occasion.

What’s more, ORAZIO hoop earrings are so lightweight you might forget you’re even wearing them!

Pros

  • High quality, durable 316 stainless steel material

  • Come in four different sizes

  • Flexible clasp

Cons

  • Do not come in a gift box

Best minimalist design: Anne Klein Hoop Earrings

These large hoops from Anne Klein are designed to brighten up your look. Crafted from high grade material, these hoop earrings won’t irritate or infect your skin.

These cuties work with anything, from a basic t-shirt and jeans to a formal dress. With a comfortable, lightweight feel, these hoops make an ideal addition to just about any outfit!

Pros

  • Extremely lightweight and comfortable to wear

  • Classic oval design

  • Premium silver polish that won’t chip off

Cons

  • Might be too small for some people

How to find high-quality hoop earrings: a buyer’s guide

Why are hoop earrings so popular?

The hoop earring is a classic staple of many women’s jewelry boxes and can add a sophisticated, feminine touch to any outfit. They have been popular throughout history as tribal adornments. The ancient Greeks wore hoop earrings as a symbol of status, power and wealth. In modern times, hoops continue to give off an aura of wealth, glamor, and sophistication.

From Zendaya wearing the massive hoops on Louis Vuitton Cruise show to Kendall Jenner rocking them at Paris Fashion Week, these statement-making earrings are literally everywhere. Because of their timeless design and growing popularity, designers like Roberto Cavalli, Alexander McQueen, J. Mendel, and more have featured them in their collections in recent years.

Their popularity is mainly because of their versatility. Available in a range of sizes and diameters, you can use hoops to express your inner creativity and help you feel like your best self.

Different styles of hoop earrings

Jewelry designers and fashion experts have created many different styles of hoop earrings. Some of the most common types of hoops include:

Wire hoop earring

Wire hoop earrings are the epitome of 90s fashion and can be seen on many celebrities today. Usually made out of silver or gold, these hoops are a great addition to your collection because they can be paired with almost any look.

If you want to get in on the trend without looking like you belong in a rap video, try wearing your hoops with a little black dress or all-black outfit for an elegant, modern look.

Huggie hoop earring

These mini hoops have a smaller diameter than traditional hoops but hug the earlobe more closely than traditional hoops. Huggie earrings are great for everyday wear and can be found in both gold and silver finishes. You can also find huggie earrings with charms or embellishments that add interest to your everyday wardrobe.

Hinged hoops

Hinged hoops are the best choice for people who often lose their earrings because they come with a convenient closure. They can be styled just like traditional hoops but have the added benefit of being easier to put on than some other styles of hoops.

Endless hoops

Endless hoops are a basic hoop style that is usually made from one piece of wire or metal. These hoops are seamless, with no clasp or connection point visible to the eye. They have a continuous loop that slips through the earlobe and fits snugly against the backside of the lobe. Endless hoops are often lightweight and comfortable to wear.

Beading hoops

These hoops have a series of small beads along the outer edge, which makes them look more like a bracelet than an earring. They are as light as endless hoops, but they offer a unique style that regular endless hoops do not provide. These hoops are best for those who want to add color and texture to their look.

Factors to consider while buying hoop earrings

Hypoallergenic material

Hoop earrings are available in many materials such as gold, sterling silver and even plastic. If you have sensitive ears, the best choice for you is hoop earrings made of hypoallergenic and nickel-free material. This will prevent irritation and other infections.

Metal finish

Hoop earrings come with different finishes and sheens including rose gold, silver and black. Silver hoop earrings are extremely versatile and can be worn with other stainless steel or platinum jewelry without looking out of place.

From a casual t-shirt and jeans to a business suit, silver earrings match with any outfit. Gold hoop earrings are also very popular, but they don’t lend themselves to as many looks as silver. The best way to wear gold hoops is with other gold accessories.

Hoop size

From 20mm to 60mm, hoop earrings come in varying diameters and sizes. Small hoop earrings are less likely to get caught on clothing or hair than larger hoops, so you can comfortably wear them all day long. Smaller hoops are usually considered more formal than larger hoops, but they can still be dressed up or down depending on the rest of your outfit and accessories. Large hoop earrings make more of a statement, so if you want to achieve a bold or extra-glam look, then you should definitely go with them!

Different styles to wear hoop earrings

Hoops are a classic staple for both men and women. Don’t be intimidated by their bold nature as you can easily style them in different ways:

  • If you have long hair, pull everything into a high ponytail and add a pair of hoops for a fun, chic look. Since hoops tend to fall long, pulling the hair back will bring out the frame of your face.

  • Stack your hook earrings to create a dangling appearance and amplify your overall look while still remaining subtle and elegant.

  • When you need a bit of sparkle, add stunners to your strapless dress for the perfect finishing touch.

  • If you’re looking for a way to bring some elegance to your day without looking too buttoned-up, try pairing some hoops with a French braid.

  • Match your hoops with necklaces and bracelets to create an eye-catching effect. As goes with any outfit, mismatching your jewelry pieces can result in your entire look coming off as incomplete.

  • Go for a low bun and bold red lips. This is a classic look that’s perfect for any evening event (or your upcoming night out with that special someone!)

  • A turtleneck and hoop earrings might seem like an unlikely pairing, but they’re actually a match made in heaven because they’re both chic and minimalistic.

People also asked

Q: Are hoop earrings unprofessional?

A: That’s a tricky question. This really depends on your work environment, company dress code, and how often you wear them. If you’re looking to get away with wearing hoop earrings in a business setting, consider going for a smaller variation.

Q: Are hoop earrings hypoallergenic?

A: Hoop earrings made of stainless steel are often hypoallergenic, which means that they won’t irritate or infect your ears. However, if you’re allergic to nickel or some other metal, even stainless steel might not be a good choice for you. You may feel safer wearing gold, silver or platinum hoops instead of steel ones.

These metals won’t cause irritation and will last much longer than cheaper alternatives, such as plastic and acrylic hoops.

Q: Can hoop earrings rip my ear?

A: The common myth about hoop earrings is that they rip your ears. However, this is not the case. In fact, any type of earring can cause damage to the earlobe if it is too heavy or worn for an extended period of time.

When a hoop earring is too heavy for the size of the hole in the earlobe, it can stretch out over time. This causes the hole to become enlarged and misshapen, which can cause pain when wearing other types of jewelry. If you are experiencing this problem, replace your current hoops with smaller ones or take a break from wearing hoop earrings altogether until your ears heal.

The post Bring out your inner diva with the best hoop earrings appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

A bunch of Swarovski jewelry is on sale on Amazon just in time for Mother's Day

7 pieces of waterproof jewelry you can wear all summer long

You need to check out Aurate, the women-owned jewelry brand — it's having a major sale

Give your outfit that extra sparkle with the best gold earrings

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flames' Jacob Markstrom among Vezina Trophy finalists as NHL's best goaltender

    NEW YORK — Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom was among three Vezina Trophy finalists named Tuesday. Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers are also in the running for the prize awarded "to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position." All three goaltenders are making their debut as Vezina Trophy finalists. It's the first time since 2014 that there has been three debutantes for the award. Tampa's Ben Bishop, Boston's Tuukka Rask, and Colo

  • Patrick Marleau, NHL all-time leader in games played, announces retirement

    NHL veteran Patrick Marleau announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a career that saw him suit up for a record 1,779 career regular-season games over his 23-season career. The 42-year-old from Aneroid, Sask., made the announcement in an article on The Players' Tribune. Marleau last played in the 2020-21 season, when he had four goals and five assists over 56 games with the San Jose Sharks. During that season he passed hockey legend Gordie Howe's career games record of 1,767. Marleau finished wi

  • Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes take a blow with 41-17 loss to Rugby New York

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes took a blow Sunday in a 41-17 loss to Rugby New York in Major League Rugby play. The Arrows trailed 24-7 after the first half on a sunny afternoon at York Lions Stadium with New York displaying some hard-nosed defence and free-flowing offence. Toronto scored 10 unanswered points after the break to cut into the lead but could not catch the New Yorkers. Chris Brown and Lolani Faleiva scored tries for Toronto. Sam Malcolm kicked a conversion and a penalty

  • Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier resigns

    Four days after dozens of Canadian boxers wrote an open letter to Sport Canada calling for the resignation of Daniel Trepanier, the Boxing Canada high-performance director has stepped down. Boxing Canada's president Ryan Savage made the announcement on Sunday, saying the sport organization will engage with the provincial governing bodies to strike a search committee in the coming weeks to hire a new high-performance director. "It's a great day for boxing," said 11-time national flyweight champio

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Pat Maroon on officiating in Leafs-Lightning series: 'It feels like preseason'

    Pat Maroon doesn't seem to be too fond of the whistle in the Leafs-Lightning series.

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Canada downs Puerto Rico to secure last CONCACAF berth at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Anna Hauer and Amanda Allen scored two minutes apart early in the second half Sunday as Canada qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico in the third-place game at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. Rosa Maalouf padded the lead with a late goal on a hot afternoon at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez. "I think all of us are just completely overjoyed," said Canada's Clare Logan. "We worked so hard to get here. We put

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • Verstappen cruises to win in inaugural Miami Grand Prix

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Max Verstappen used an aggressive early pass on Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc then controlled the inaugural Miami Grand Prix for his third victory of the season. The reigning world champion started third Sunday, but Red Bull quickly got the best of Ferrari for a second consecutive race. Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. had locked out the front row in qualifying for Ferrari, but Verstappen pounced at the start to get ahead of Sainz. He then set his sights

  • Zverev criticizes ATP Tour over late-night matches

    MADRID (AP) — Alexander Zverev criticized the ATP Tour for its scheduling of late-night matches and said he was at a disadvantage in Sunday’s final against Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open. The third-ranked Zverev was overpowered by the 19-year-old Spaniard in straight sets. Zverev conceded that he probably would have lost to Alcaraz even if he was “fresh,” but said that at least it would have been a “better final” if he hadn’t had to go to bed after 4 a.m. local time in the previous nights. He

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • North Carolina Courage claim NWSL Challenge Cup with close win over Washington Spirit

    The North Carolina Courage completed their undefeated run through pre-season competition with a 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit to win the NWSL Challenge Cup on Saturday in Cary, N.C. In what was a back-and-forth match, with both sides missing their share of scoring opportunities, it was the Courage who benefitted from a Spirit own goal in the 70th minute to take the lead and eventually emerge victorious. Just a minute after Washington's Ashley Hatch missed a chance to open the scoring, C

  • Bruins D McAvoy in COVID protocol, misses Game 4 vs. 'Canes

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was scratched from Sunday's playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes less than an hour before the opening faceoff and placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Josh Brown, who appeared in six games for the Bruins after joining them from Ottawa at the trade deadline, was active instead. A 24-year-old Boston University product who was taken in the first round of the 2016 draft, McAvoy finished in the top 10 of the Norris Trophy voting in each

  • Gushue beats Koe to win Champions Cup on Grand Slam of Curling circuit

    OLDS, Alta. — Brad Gushue capped a memorable season in style Sunday by beating Kevin Koe 8-5 to win the Champions Cup at the Olds Sportsplex. It was the final competition for Gushue's team with second Brett Gallant in the lineup. He will join Brendan Bottcher's team next season. Gushue, third Mark Nichols, Gallant and lead Geoff Walker won Canada's Olympic trials last November, took bronze at the Beijing Games in February, won the Tim Hortons Brier in March and took silver at the world champions