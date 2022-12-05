'God Save Our King' – How the world reacted to England's thumping win over Senegal

Mike McGrath
·7 min read
France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe celebrates after he scored his team's third goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between France and Poland at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 4, 2022 - FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe celebrates after he scored his team's third goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between France and Poland at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 4, 2022 - FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Gareth Southgate has warned his players they cannot afford to solely focus on Kylian Mbappe after booking a World Cup quarter-final against the competition holders on Saturday.

The England boss described the France forward as “world-class” but said they must be equally wary of the threat posed by Antoine Griezmann and former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, who has become his country’s leading scorer during the tournament.

“He [Mbappe] is of course a world-class player who has already delivered big moments in this tournament and in previous tournaments, but Griezmann is now over 70 consecutive games for France and he’s also a phenomenal player,” said Southgate after his team’s 3-0 last-16 win against Senegal.

“We know Olivier Giroud so well and they have outstanding young midfield players as well, so everywhere you look when you’re studying France, they have an incredible depth in each position so it’s a huge test but one we’re looking forward to and it’s a great challenge for our team now.”

'Bellingham has got everything'

Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored at Al-Bayt Stadium against the African Cup of Nations champions but the performance of Jude Bellingham drove England forward from central midfield.

"I don't want to big him up too much because he's still young but he's one of the most gifted players I've ever seen," said team-mate Phil Foden. "I don't see a weakness in his game. I think he's got everything. I'm sure he's going to be the best midfielder in the world."

Kane added: “He’s right up there. He’s a fantastic player. He has quality with and without the ball. He presses really well, he gets around the pitch, he tackles. With the ball, he can run, take players on and play a through ball. He was really important with our goals.

“He has a great personality, he’s mature for his age with great leadership skills. I would say to keep working, keep learning, he has plenty of years ahead of him. I’m sure he will want to keep improving. It’s great for us to have him with us with the England team.”

French reaction: England clash 'explosive and enticing'

French sports paper L'Equipe said England had "relied on their experience and efficiency to easily win against Senegal" and set up a clash with the world champions.

L’Equipe’s front page, however, was reserved for one of their own, with Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating his goal over Poland on Sunday alongside the headline: “God Save Our King”.

They added: “Thanks to a sparkling Kylian Mbappe, scorer of two goals and a decisive pass, Les Bleus qualify for the quarter-finals, Saturday, at 8pm, the world champions will face the English, easy winners over Senegal.”

Le Monde, meanwhile, described England's display as "solid", and said "the finalists of the last Euros will be a tough opponent for Kylian Mbappe and his team-mates".

Le Figaro called the prospect of a France vs England quarter-final "explosive and enticing" – and said neither side will lack confidence as "they have both impressed" in Qatar so far.

Pundits reaction: 'Bring on the French!'

After Saka netted a third after the break, former Arsenal and England defender Dixon set his sights on the massive last-eight fixture next Saturday, proclaiming "bring on the French" , while his colleagues on ITV hailed Bellingham's performance.

"Gareth Southgate will be really pleased with that performance – after that [tough] first 30 minutes it's been a good hour for England, to say the least", Dixon said. "Their game management has been excellent in the second half."

Ian Wright also hailed the performance of Borussia Dortmund teenager Bellingham. The ex-Arsenal striker said on ITV: "In the end it looked comfortable because... when we had the opportunities we broke and Jude Bellingham showed unbelievable quality and class and got us through it.

"We took the opportunities when they came and that's what we've got to do because [Senegal] had a couple of chances but they didn't take theirs."

Roy Keane also jumped in to heap praise on Bellingham, saying he had "never seen a young midfielder perform like that for years – you normally see that from a world-class player who is 26 or 27".

He added: "Everything he does in the game... he has the maturity, the decision-making, end product, final pass – the kid has everything."

Keane suggested Sunday's encounter would not have taken too much out of England and they will be able to set their sights on the mouth-watering quarter-final.

"Physically and emotionally it didn't take that much out of them. Job done and they should be fully recovered for the weekend which is a huge game for them," he said. "Credit to Gareth he gets a lot of these [selection] decisions right, despite all the criticism he gets."

Gary Lineker praised the likeability and quality of England's youthful side

Michael Owen, who scored 40 goals in 89 appearances for England, said: "Another efficient performance from our boys. Loved the performances of Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson. Bring on Kylian Mbappe and co."

Reaction from the rest of Europe

Marca, Spain's national sports daily paper, said England had "cruised" into the last eight, where "fearsome France await".

They said "fears of an upset were rife in the first half" after Senegal's impressive start, but England managed to turn the tide and progress thanks to "a professional performance".

Germany's Die Welt praised the "outstanding" Bellingham for leading England into the last eight, but suggested "a much more difficult task awaits" Southgate's side in the next round.

And the England manager himself accepted his side will need to improve to topple the world champions, telling ITV: "They're an outstanding team with a phenomenal tournament record and some outstanding individuals. Without doubt that's a game where we have to find our highest possible level."

How the players reacted

Bellingham himself was keen to speak about his fellow midfielder Henderson, who he said deserves respect. The 19-year-old said: "It was a brilliant performance [by Henderson] today. I've seen some of the rubbish that was said about him playing. It's ridiculous. He's so underrated technically, and he's delivered again in a big game with a massive goal. I think it's time he gets a bit of respect."

England players returned to their hotel in the early hours of Monday morning to a hero’s welcome from local fans who have become a regular feature since their arrival in Qatar. A large group of England-supporting migrant workers welcomed Southgate’s squad back on their first day at the Souq Al Wakra Hotel, and there was yet another warm reception when the team bus returned after the last-16 tie.

Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Kyle Walker were all among those who celebrated with the fans in the hotel reception, despite the clock ticking towards 3am in the morning after the match finished shortly before midnight.

Marcus Rashford, who replaced goalscorer Saka on the 65th-minute, said: "Great win tonight and 50th cap for England. Bring on the quarter-finals."

Kyle Walker, who will presumably have the monumental task of containing Mbappe on Saturday, said: "Quarter finals soon. From strength to strength well played everyone. Unbelievable support tonight. England see you Saturday."

England's talismanic striker Kane is only one goal away from Wayne Rooney's 53 for England after his goal.

Latest Stories

  • Former junior hockey star and longtime friend team up to write book for kids

    At first, Ajay Baines wasn't keen on the idea. Longtime friend and author Sean Campbell had approached him with the notion of writing a book about Baines's life in hockey, and the challenges he had overcome after a diabetes diagnosis in his teen years. Baines — a former junior star with his hometown Kamloops Blazers who went on to play professionally for 10 seasons — was leaning toward saying no. But when Campbell suggested the book could be for kids, Baines changed his mind. "We were both fathe

  • For Cisse, World Cup as coach much harder than as captain

    AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — As captain, Aliou Cisse led Senegal to victory over the defending World Cup champions and all the way to the quarterfinals, matching Africa's best run in its first appearance at the tournament. As coach, Cisse is finding the World Cup much, much tougher. The current African champions lost to England 3-0 on Sunday in a surprisingly lopsided result and were knocked out in the last 16. Senegal had arrived with high hopes of at least matching that quarterfinal run of two decade

  • Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after armed burglary at Surrey home

    Raheem Sterling has left the England squad and returned home from the World Cup following a break-in at his house in Surrey. Sterling did not feature in Sunday’s 3-0 win against Senegal and the FA said before the game that the Chelsea forward was “dealing with a family matter”. Sterling was shaken up by news and, as soon as he learned about the incident, wanted to return home to check on the well-being of his three children.

  • Jude Bellingham hits out at ‘ridiculous’ questioning of Jordan Henderson after England duo shine

    Jude Bellingham believes Jordan Henderson deserves far more respect after the England midfielders both shone in the last-16 win over Senegal. The Three Lions set up a quarter-final clash against France with a 3-0 win, as Henderson finished from a Bellingham cut-back before Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka made sure of the result on a comfortable night. Henderson did not start the opening two matches of the World Cup in Qatar but came in against Wales and kept his place for the match against Senegal, with Mason Mount among those having to settle for a place on the bench.

  • Jude Bellingham’s moment of cinema makes us wonder where this might go

    England’s midfield sensation was magnificent in difficult moments, a source of control when it was close to the edge

  • UPDATE 1-China's Xi unwilling to accept vaccines despite threat from protests-U.S. intel

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping is unwilling to accept Western vaccines despite the challenges China is facing with COVID-19, and while recent protests there are not a threat to Communist Party rule, they could affect his personal standing, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Saturday. Although China's daily COVID cases are near all-time highs, some cities are taking steps to loosen testing and quarantine rules after Xi's zero-COVID policy triggered a sharp economic slowdown and public unrest. Haines, speaking at the annual Reagan National Defense Forum in California, said that despite the social and economic impact of the virus, Xi "is unwilling to take a better vaccine from the West, and is instead relying on a vaccine in China that's just not nearly as effective against Omicron."

  • World Cup 2022: England’s route to the final and group stage standings

    Will England and Gareth Southgate end 56 years of hurt at the Qatar 2022 World Cup? Will Brazil live up to their favourites tag and lift the trophy? Or will a dark horse emerge triumphant?

  • Kylian Mbappé leads France past Poland 3-1 at World Cup

    It all seems so straightforward — laughable, perhaps — for Kylian Mbappé when it comes to the World Cup. The France forward, who scored four goals when he led his country to the title four years ago as a 19-year-old phenom, put on yet another demonstration of how devastating he can be on the soccer field. After it was over, Mbappé almost seemed to be chuckling as Robert Lewandowski came over to congratulate him.

  • England vs France, World Cup 2022 quarter-final: Date, kick-off time and TV channel

    The cross-Channel rivals, England and France, finally meet in the knockout round of the World Cup following their round of 16 victories over Senegal and Poland respectively.

  • England 3-0 Senegal LIVE! World Cup 2022 result, match stream, latest reaction and updates today

    Free-scoring England extended their unbeaten record against African teams with a 3-0 victory over Senegal on which included a first goal at this World Cup from captain Harry Kane as they set up a quarter-final clash with holders France. England had initially looked sluggish against Senegal’s pacy forwards, in the two nations’ first ever encounter, with a wonderful one-handed save by Jordan Pickford stopping Boulaye Dia from giving the African side a shock lead.

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Canadian defender Alistair Johnston moves to Celtic after standout World Cup

    Defender Alistair Johnston, one of Canada's standout players at the 2022 World Cup, is headed to Scotland's Glasgow Celtic. CF Montreal confirmed the transfer Saturday, saying it will take effect Jan. 1 — the start of the January transfer window. Celtic said Johnston has signed a five-year contract and will meet up with the team next weekend when it returns from training camp in Portugal. While Celtic and Montreal did not detail the transfer price, Glasgow's Daily Record reported the deal is wor

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Titans can't overcome former WR Brown in 2nd straight loss

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Titans rookie receiver Treylon Burks absorbed a brutal blow from a helmet to his facemask and somehow held onto the ball for his first receiving touchdown. The score came with a hefty price. Burks briefly lay motionless in the end zone because of a concussion, and Titans and Eagles players took a knee in prayer. Burks eventually walked off on his own power. “It’s unfortunate he couldn’t finish the game,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said. The talented wideout had downplayed co