This best-selling smokeless indoor grill is on sale for just $40 during Prime Day: 'Little grill with big grill results!'

Grilling season is officially here! While folks usually head to the backyard to get their grilling on, there are many who just don't have the yard space forcing them to move the festivities inside.

For those who fall into this predicament or are just looking to enjoy the taste of grilled food without battling the elements, indoor grills are the perfect solution.

To satisfy this dire craving, Chefman has created the perfect appliance that safely achieves similar results to an outdoor grill from the comfort of your kitchen — and it's only $40 during Prime Day 2021 at both Amazon and Target.

The Chefman Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill with Non-Stick Cooking Surface comes complete with an adjustable dial that changes the cooking preference from warm to sear.

In addition to its proven "smokeless" functionality, the Chefman Smokeless Indoor Grill lets grillers cook multiple foods at once thanks to its extra-large, 150-square-inch cooking surface. This also allows for less cleanup and quicker cooking time.

The product's heat zone-separated grill makes utilizing this feature a breeze. The chart below gives shoppers an outline to pinpoint an ideal section and temperature for cooking certain proteins and vegetables to achieve perfect doneness.

Compared to the widely popular Ninja 4 Qt Indoor Grill Air Fryer, the Chefman Smokeless Indoor Grill holds its thanks to its heat zone separations, slim form factor, smokeless functionality and $180 price difference.

Amazon shoppers are in love with this compact cooking gadget. One even called it a "little grill with big grill results."

"I've cooked steak, boneless and boned chicken, shrimp, asparagus, onions, and some other veggies," the reviewer wrote. "I feel like I'm eating healthier meats (cause I normally fry everything lol), without sacrificing flavor too much."

The same shopper also praised the product's temperature zones feature, adding, "It's really cool how one end is really hot, the middle a little less, and the end [even] less. Perfect for different meats and vegetables."

Target shoppers have praised its ability to "warm-up fast" and love that it's "easy to clean."

Several shoppers compare this product to the iconic George Foreman Grill. However, one five-star reviewer said she likes Chefman's option "so much better."

