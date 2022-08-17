Bring the Barbiecore fashion trend to your beauty routine with these 10 products

Sara Miranda, Reviewed
·8 min read
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Everyone wants to dress up like Barbie these days. Celebrities like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Megan Fox, Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Anne Hathaway have all paid homage to America’s plastic sweetheart this year by wearing her favorite color—hot pink—from head to toe. We can attribute the Barbiecore trend to a few sources, most notably Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino’s creative director who was the mastermind behind the Fall/Winter 2022-23 Pink PP Collection, a roster of hot pink-hued dresses, skirts, coats and more.

Of course, the start of filming the highly anticipated Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie also has everyone thinking pink. The star has been seen alongside co-star Ryan Gosling in L.A. wearing hot pink ‘80s-style leg warmers, a crop top and flared pants.

But Barbiecore isn’t only reserved for the fashion-forward—there are plenty of makeup products that come close to the coveted shade of hot pink. Ahead, you’ll find beauty products that allow you to transform into “a Barbie girl in a Barbie world” in no time—sans haute couture prices.

1. For a vibrant matte lip: M.A.C. Lipstick Matte in “Candy Yum Yum”

An easy way to introduce Barbiecore to your beauty routine is with a lip color. M.A.C.’s Lipstick Matte in the shade “Candy Yum Yum” bears a similar shade of hot pink to the one that celebrities can’t seem to get enough of this year. This creamy lipstick bullet claims to deliver “high-color payoff” in a matte (i.e., not shiny) finish for up to 10 hours.

“Pink pink pink,” one Ulta customer exclaims. “What else can I say, and it lasted all day! Feels not too creamy but just the right amount of formula. Beware of drinking though. [It] may leave a mark and [you] may need to reapply a bit—but other than that, it looked fab!”

$21 at Ulta

2. For a flush on the cheeks: Bobbi Brown Blush in “Pale Pink”

When it comes to elevating one’s beauty look, adding blush can make a world of a difference. A dusting of the Bobbi Brown Blush in “Pale Pink” on your cheeks will not only add some warmth to your face but also give you that Barbiecore touch. The powder blush promises to blend into the skin without a fuss—just swirl a fluffy makeup brush into the pan and tap it onto the cheeks.

“I bought the ‘Pale Pink’ color of this blush for my wedding several years ago, and I have been using it ever since,” one Nordstrom customer says. “Although it looks very bright in the package, it looks natural on my skin (and I have fair skin). I think that it would look great on many different skin tones.”

$35 at Nordstrom

3. For a bold manicure: Sally Hansen Insta Dri Nail Color in “Pumped Up Pink”

Pearlescent white nails—i.e. “glazed donut nails”—may be all the rage this summer (thanks for the inspiration, Hailey Bieber), but a vibrant, Barbie-inspired manicure is sure to catch eyes as well. Unlike “glazed donut nails,” you can get Barbiecore ones with a single polish: the Sally Hansen Insta Dri Nail Color in “Pumped Up Pink.” This shimmery, hot pink polish purports to be a “3-in-1 formula with built-in base and top coat” for "shiny, extended wear" that dries down in 60 seconds.

“This nail polish is the absolute best,” one Ulta customer declares. “I've been using this exact kind for years, and it never fails me! I work in a daycare where I use and wash my hands constantly, and it still stays on and doesn't chip! I love how fast it dries! It does exactly what it says it will do! The price is also really nice! I will always have this!”

$7 at Ulta

4. For a bright eye look: Makeup Forever Artist Color Eye Shadow in “M-853”

Wearing neutral eyeshadows is always a safe bet, but why not add a Barbiecore flair a pink hue? The Make Up For Ever Artist Color Eye Shadow in the shade “M-853,” a hot pink powder that comes in a matte finish, makes for a great starting point. Apply it all over the lid for a monochromatic look or on the inner corners for a subtle pop of color. However you wear it, Make Up For Ever says you can expect it to last on the lids for up to 12 hours.

“Super-pigmented shadow,” a Sephora customer writes. “Good for mixing and using as eyeliners, or swirling in a blush brush and applying on the apples or cheeks. Very workable formula with awesome longevity!”

$17 at Sephora

5. For a high-shine lip: Revlon Super Lustrous The Gloss in “Pink Obsessed”

If matte lipsticks aren’t your thing, Barbiecore lips are also a swipe away with the Revlon Super Lustrous The Gloss in the color “Pink Obsessed.” In addition to coating the lips in a layer of pink, this lightweight lip gloss aims to moisturize your pout thanks to the inclusion of ingredients like agave, moringa oil and cupuaçu butter.

“I’ve been using this lip gloss for a long time, and I really like it,” one Target customer writes. “It gives a good amount of gloss and shine without going overboard and looking like kid lip gloss. I recommend [it] to anyone looking for a good casual lip gloss.”

$8 at Target

6. For an eye-catching liner: Sephora Collection Ultimate Gel Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in “Shimmer Fuschia”

Eyeliner may not be as bold as a wash of eyeshadow, but a touch of pink will undoubtedly enhance your look. A flick of the Sephora Collection Ultimate Gel Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in the shade “Shimmer Fuschia” can do just the trick. This waterproof, gel-based eyeliner claims to glide onto the eyelid or waterline, depending on your preference, with ease while emitting “intense color payoff.”

“Looks lovely on and very pigmented,” one Sephora reviewer says. “I paired it with the same colored eyeshadow. Lasted all day and [I] was walking around during the day.”

$13 at Sephora

7. For a temporary hair dye job: L'Oréal Paris Colorista Metallic Semi Permanent Hair Color Kit in “#Metallic Pink”

Megan Fox proves that pink hair looks fabulous—and you can achieve the look at home with a hot pink hair dye, like the L’Oréal Paris Semi-Permanent Hair Color Kit in “#Metallic Pink.” But there’s a catch: This hair dye is made specifically for light blond or bleached hair—as is the case with many vibrant colors that require lightened locks as a canvas. While wearing the pair of included gloves, you can transform your strands from blond to hot pink within a matter of minutes—just make sure to avoid the scalp while you’re brushing the formula to the roots to prevent dye stains. Let the color sit for 20 to 30 minutes, then rinse it out with water. The color claims to last for up to 10 shampoo sessions.

“First of all, this color pops,” one Amazon customer exclaims. “Definitely lasts longer than the 10 washes. Love the shine and electric brightness. My go-to color from now on!”

$7 at Amazon

8. For a Barbiecore pink ‘80s-inspired scrunchie: Lululemon Uplifting Scrunchie in “Sonic Pink”

If hair dye isn’t in the cards for you, amplify your look à la Barbiecore with a hot pink scrunchie, such as the Lululemon Uplifting Scrunchie in the color “Sonic Pink.” Think of it this way: While donning the accessory, you’ll pay homage to the upcoming Barbie movie’s ‘80s-inspired athletic wear. Reach for this scrunchie when tying your hair up into a classic ponytail or a slicked-back bun, or however you wish to style your hair.

“My daily go-to scrunchie,” one Lululemon customer says. “I sweat in it. I personal-train [in] it. I wear it for fun. I wear it around the house. I wash it, and it's the same amazing scrunchie!”

$8 at Lululemon

9. For a subtle trace of pink on the lips: NYX Suede Matte Lip Liner in “Pink Lust”

Etching the perimeters of your lips is another under-the-radar way you can incorporate Barbiecore in your look. The vibrant NYX Suede Matte Lip Liner in “Pink Lust” looks exactly like Barbie’s favorite shade of pink, and it claims to help with the longevity of your lipstick by preventing it from feathering out. Lining the perimeter of the lips can act like a lip plumper, too, creating the illusion of an even fuller pout.

“I have a few of these in different colors,” an Ulta customer says. “I was never really into lip liners until trying this product. I really like the way they glide onto your lips and they stay put. No feathering or fading.”

$4 at Ulta

10. For a dimensional eyeshadow look: Pat McGrath Labs Divine Rose Luxe Eyeshadow Palette

The Pat McGrath Labs Divine Rose Luxe Eyeshadow Palette may not have multiple iterations of hot pink, but the matte shade “Temptation” is the shadow to have your eyes on in this quad, as it’s a match to the Barbiecore color. Plus, the variety of shades—“Pink Mystique” (shimmering rose gold), “Forbidden Fruit” (shimmering brown-pink) and “Earthly Delight” (matte dark brown)—allow you to to diffuse “Temptation” with complementary tones. Not sure where to start? Apply a deeper shade, like “Earthly Delight” on the outer corner, followed by “Temptation” all over the lid and use a fluffy eye makeup brush to blend the two colors together where they meet.

“Make no mistake about it—these colors are pink,” one Sephora customer exclaims. “You won't get any taupe-y shades here. Of course, it's the usual PatMcGrath quality. I was hesitant at first because the bright pink is so very pink—almost hot pink. But it's actually quite flattering and doesn’t give me the dreaded red eyes.”

$58 at Sephora

