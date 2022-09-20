‘Bring a bag and use refills’: how to cut down on plastic waste

Sandra Haurant
·7 min read

The Big Plastic Count, an experiment led in May this year by Greenpeace and Everyday Plastic involving almost 100,000 homes, revealed that an average household throws out 66 items of single-use plastic packaging in one week – the equivalent of 3,432 items in a year. How can you shrink that mountain of plastic – and can it save you money?

Assess the problem

Steve Hynd, at the environmental non-profit organisation City to Sea, says: “Keep all of the plastic you use in one week, and then make changes based on what you use the most. For different households, different things might pop up.”

Cut down in the kitchen

The most common items piling up in the Big Plastic Count were fruit and vegetable packaging and snack packets.

Wendy Graham, the author of the Moral Fibres eco blog, says: “The kitchen is the hardest room in the house to reduce reliance on single-use plastic. Supermarkets don’t do nearly enough to reduce their plastic packaging, and, in many cases, buying plastic-free food isn’t affordable, or accessible.”

Rather than thinking of cutting plastic use as an “all-or-nothing” exercise, Graham says: “Focus on what you can do rather than what you can’t.”

Changing a few habits can help. “We don’t use clingfilm. Instead, we use old Tupperware tubs to store food, or cover it with plates or pan lids. We don’t buy plastic-wrapped kitchen roll either. Instead, I keep a basket of reusable cloths for mopping up spills. These are just plain old cotton cloths, or old T-shirts worn to the point of no repair and then cut up into squares,” she says.

Remember your bag

The 5p charge on single-use plastic shopping bags introduced in 2015 has helped cut their use by as much as 97%. However, in 2019, the Environmental Investigation Agency and Greenpeace said supermarkets had sold 1.58bn “bags for life” – equivalent to 57 a household in the UK, and more than a bag a week.

“People get to the supermarket and think: ‘Oh, I haven’t got my bag with me. I’ll just buy one of these bags for life, and it’ll be really useful because then I’ll have it next time,’” Hynd says.

Except, of course, the next time the same thing happens. Forming a habit where you always keep a bag in your handbag, pushchair, laptop bag or car boot may help break the cycle.

Someone carrying plastic bags
Do you take bags with you to put your shopping in or do you buy yet another plastic one? Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Find out where to refill

When City to Sea’s refill campaign began, its research showed that one in five people routinely carried a refillable water bottle. In 2020, that had increased to one in two people.

The campaign started as an attempt to reduce the number of plastic bottles used each year (about 13bn a year were used in the UK in 2017, 7.7bn of which were water bottles).

The organisation’s research showed that one key driver for buying bottled water was people not knowing whether, and where, they could refill a reusable bottle.

The campaign began with cafes, pubs and shops in Bristol putting stickers in their windows to let passersby know they could come in and ask for a free water top-up but has since evolved into an app covering 135 countries and translated into nine languages. “All the National Trust properties have just signed up to it, and we have a partnership with the Welsh Coast Path showing where people can refill their water bottles along the way.”

It now covers coffee in reusable cups, loose products using your own containers, and takeaways that will fill up your lunch box. “It can geolocate you and match you to nearest places for refills. We’ve got Costa Coffee, Starbucks, Caffè Nero, McDonald’s and Morrisons supermarkets all mapped on there, as well as loads of independents,” Hynd says.

There are discounts to be had, too. Starbucks, for example, offers a 25p discount if you bring your own cup. Pret a Manger trumps them with 50p, while Costa offers extra loyalty reward points when customers bring refillable cups.

In the workplace

People buying takeaway lunches were responsible for about 10.7bn items of single-use plastic waste in 2019. “An easy way to reduce it, and also to save money, is to bring food from home,” says Anna Leitner, a campaigner for resources and supply chain at Global 2000, an Austrian environmental organisation and part of the Friends of the Earth network. “Make an extra portion the night before and take it into work in a lunchbox.”

Failing that, pick up your takeaway in a reusable box.

“In our office we have a cardboard box by the door full of Tupperware containers,” Hynd says.

“When people go out to buy their lunch, they grab one and take it with them to get their salad, or soup, or whatever it is they’re buying. Then they wash it and put it back in the box.”

Beauty and bath plastics

“The easiest and most obvious change is to switch from squirty hand soap in bottles to bars of soap. You can get supermarket own-brand soap cheaply, sold in a cardboard box.

“The next step up is swapping out bottled shampoo for shampoo bars as well,” Hynd says.

For beauty products, adopting a “use it up first” mantra is the easiest and most cost-effective thing to do, Graham says.

“If you have a cupboard or drawer full of products, aim to use them before buying anything new.”

Plastic-free periods

An average pack of sanitary towels contains as much plastic as five carrier bags, according to Natracare, a maker of “plastic-free” period products, while tampons are often wrapped in plastic, have a plastic applicator and even contain plastic in the absorbent elements and the string.

You can get a menstrual cup for as little as £10, and it will last up to 10 years

Global 2000's Anna Leitner

Switching to reusable menstrual products will reduce plastic waste by as much as 99%, and save money, too, Leitner says.

“You can get a menstrual cup for as little as £10, and it will last up to 10 years – in comparison, women spend an average of £100 a year on disposable hygiene products.”

The website hey girls … sells menstrual cups for £10.40 (and other non-plastic period products), while Mooncups cost £20.95 (£1 of which goes to City to Sea).

Period-proof pants are widely available on the high street – at Marks & Spencer (from £18 for three), John Lewis (from £10) and Primark (from £6), to name a few. Prices and absorbency levels vary, as of course do periods, but they can provide equivalent protection to up to three tampons. A pack of 18 Tampax Compak Regular (which have plastic applicators) costs £2.10.

In the garden

“Plant pots are probably the biggest plastic problem,” says Alys Fowler, the author of The Thrifty Gardener.

“A lot are quite well-made, so it’s about keeping and reusing them, washing them and stacking them properly, because you get very irritated with them when there’s a proliferation of them.”

Think about the pots as part of your purchase, she adds. “If you’re buying a plant in a pot, you should see the pot as a resource, too. If you don’t want more pots, don’t buy the plant.”

Close-up of three young tomato seedlings growing in sunshine in small brown plastic pots on brown tray
Do you really need another plastic plant pot? Photograph: Julie Fryer pics/Alamy

Instead, she says, grow more from seed and reuse your existing pots in the process, or order “bare root” plants direct from nurseries. “Nearly every nursery now does online sales,” Fowler says. The best time to buy and plant them is in the colder months, when the plants are dormant.

Heavy-duty plastic compost bags can be used as rubble bags or pierced for ventilation and used for leaf mulching. Turned inside out and with holes made for drainage, they can make containers for growing potatoes.

Meanwhile, learn to live with weeds, or pull them up, rather than trying to prevent them with plastic. “Home gardeners often buy plastic weed suppressing membrane. It is quite a tough plastic but it will degrade over time – directly into the soil,” Fowler says.

Latest Stories

  • Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career. The same goes for Nathan MacKinnon. And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a scandal-filled summer unfolded for Hockey Canada — the sport's national governing body — after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. "I'm very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada," McDavid, the Edmonton Oiler

  • Evander Kane, Sharks reach settlement in grievance case

    Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats has been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's player co

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title

    Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory. A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final. Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina

  • Newfoundland Rogues go rogue, will switch up leagues next season

    The Newfoundland Rogues basketball team will leave the American Basketball Association and join The Basketball League for its upcoming season, the team leadership announced Thursday. Team owner Tony Kenny said COVID-19-related travel difficulties played a major role in the decision to change leagues. The Newfoundland Rogues played — and won — six games as part of the American Basketball Association before being forced to suspend games last winter. The TBL has a partnership with the National Bask