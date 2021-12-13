A brimming budget, $8 million in one-way migrant tickets, and Fried’s disclosure problem

It’s Monday, Dec. 13, and Florida state government has money to burn.

For the second year in a row, the state has billions in COVID-19 relief and American Rescue Plan funds and, with state revenues buoyed by a rebounding economy, Gov. Ron DeSantis last week proposed a $99.7 billion 2022-23 state budget. It is a blueprint for his priorities, a template for his re-election bid and a playbook for reaching the Republican base in the 2024 presidential contest.

Flush with booming tax revenues and billions in federal cash, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday unveiled a $99.7 billion budget that includes $1,000 bonuses for teachers and police and suspending gas taxes for several months next year.

Nationalized issues: Sprinkled throughout are new programs aimed at nationalized hot-button issues, even in the absence of widespread demand for them in Florida. For example, although Donald Trump won the state in the 2020 election, and the highest profile election fraud cases involved Republicans, the governor wants to spend $6 million for a new election security office intended to go after election crimes.

Bus ticket out of state: Then there’s money for illegal immigration. In the face of a labor shortage and a business community dependent on low-wage workers, the governor proposes spending $8 million to transport “unauthorized aliens located within the state to other states.” No word about facilitating legal immigration.

As Politico aptly wrote, “Ron DeSantis is building a campaign against Joe Biden — and he’s going to make the president pay for it.”

Fifteen percent in reserves? The surge in federal funds makes it easier for the governor to pay for new initiatives aimed at exciting some voters. But he’s also recommending holding a whopping $15 billion in reserve — that’s $5.5 billion more than the current budget. Democrats complained the approach ignores some big needs, like housing, and helping the elderly and disabled get off state waiting lists for services.

Completed in 2020, the construction site of Habitat for Humanity’s Windley Point affordable housing project in 2019 in Islamorada.

Housing costs rise while incomes don’t: The governor’s proposed budget includes $355 million in affordable housing programs, $305 million of it is the result of a a new state law that requires a minimum amount spent on workforce housing. Economists told a Senate committee this month that the only way out of the state’s worsening affordable housing crisis is more money for aggressive workforce housing programs. As housing costs in Florida have risen, incomes have not, creating millions more cost-burdened households, they said.

On Thursday, December 9th, 2021 Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announces his departure for Los Angeles as its new superintendent during his press conference at iPrep Academy in Miami, Florida.

End of an era: After 14 years as Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent, Alberto Carvalho announced last week he is taking a job as head of the Los Angeles Unified School District in California, the second-largest school district in the country. He is credited with turning Miami’s district around and winning respect and support from parents and teachers.

UF’s self-censorship problem: Fear of upsetting state officials is so pervasive among faculty at the University of Florida that race-related references have been edited out of course materials and researchers felt pressure to destroy COVID-19 data, according to a report released last week by a Faculty Senate committee.

The compact between Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida guarantees at least $500 million in revenue sharing for 30 years.

Nevermind: Aftering two hearings pleading with a Leon County Circuit Court judge to expedite a ruling as the clock was running out for their signature-gathering effort to expand casino gambling in Florida, the political committee backed by Las Vegas Sands abruptly dropped the lawsuit on Saturday. Florida Voters in Charge had accused a group hired by the Seminole Tribe of attempting to block their petition gathering efforts. A spokesperson said that the Sands group is “on pace” to gather the necessary signatures needed to make it on the November 2022 ballot and that it will continue to “pursue our legal options to expose and seek damages.”

Mass shooting averted: In a shocking development last week, Daytona Beach police reported that they had arrested a 19-year-old Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University student who had posted threats suggesting he was going to commit a mass shooting on campus. He was apprehended with a backpack that contained a collapsible semi-automatic rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Floridian financed Jan. 6 rally: Julie Fancelli, the 72-year-old daughter of the founder of the Publix grocery store chain, has emerged as the largest funder of the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Faced with evidence obtained by the Washington Post that the super market heiress contributed at least $650,000 to the assault and rally, Publix responded: “We are deeply troubled by Ms. Fancelli’s involvement in the events that led to the tragic attack on the Capitol on January 6.”

Trump’s slide show: We also learned last week that members of former President Trump’s inner circle actually prepared a slide presentation about how to overturn an election. It’s hard not to wonder how close we came as a nation on Jan. 6 to a successful coup and the remarkable role Mike Pence had in thwarting it.

A Tri-Rail train heads northbound from the NW 79th street station.

You can’t make this up: Delayed for years, Tri-Rail’s Miami station has a new problem: The trains won’t fit. The trains are too wide for the station, may be too heavy and the platform built by Brightline using public dollars has spots where the structure would hit the steps that stick out from trains’ exit doors.

Omnicron arrives: The first two cases of the omnicron variant were reported in Tampa and St. Lucie County last week. Speaking to reporters, the governor said he would expand access to treatments such as monoclonal antibodies, which can help fight the virus once it’s contracted. In keeping with his approach since last summer, he did not mention COVID vaccines or their respective boosters.

Nikki Fried, Florida’s agriculture commissioner, is running for Florida governor.

Nikki Fried’s disclosure problem: The Florida Commission on Ethics announced there is probable cause that Agriculture Commissioner and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried violated state financial disclosure laws after she was accused of inaccurately reporting her income from her time as a lobbyist. Fried calls the allegations “political” and notes that she followed the law and amended her report.

Florida’s chief information officer spent more than $391,000 to replace existing furniture and more than $85,000 on 85-inch touch displays at the state’s new technology office. Former employees said the intent was to make the office look like a tech startup company.

Nice digs but no staff: Florida’s cybersecurity response team, Florida Digital Service, was created to react quickly to threats across state government and while it is hamstrung by vacancies and initiatives have been delayed, the agency does have newly remodeled digs. Former state Rep. Jamie Grant, who was chosen to lead the new cybersecurity office last year, has spent $621,727 on a remodel intended to create a tech start-up “vibe.”

A woman protests the arrival of the Norwegian Dawn cruise ship in Key West on Dec. 9, 2021.

Key West keeps fighting: After Florida Legislators stepped in to preempt a local ordinance banning large cruise ships from Key West’s harbor, the mega-ships returned last week. Activists who say the big ships damage the harbor and sea life promised they would keep fighting.

Well-positioned Buchanan: U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan’s odds of chairing the powerful House Ways and Means Committee if Republicans win back control of Congress increased last week when his chief rival for the job announced he is leaving Congress. U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes said he’s retiring to run Trump’s new media company, making Buchanan the senior Republican on Ways and Means Committee.

Amy Kahn and Ilene Rosenfield, right, pose in moving truck in front of their home, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Yulee, Fla.

Another moving scam: Florida is home to the largest number of moving scammers in the country, according to an investigation by the Better Business Bureau. Scams include damaged and stolen furniture, lost adoption papers, missing family heirlooms auctioned off or sold on eBay, demands for bribes, and threatening phone calls. Where is Florida’s legislature?

