How the brilliant tale of the KC Current team stands for a Kansas City on the move

Vahe Gregorian
·5 min read
KC Star file photo

Whenever friends from around the country ask me about Kansas City, I tell them it’s a welcoming and eclectic place with world-class attractions, such as the National World War I Museum and Memorial, the Nelson-Atkins, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and BBQ-mania.

But most of all I tell them that it feels like a city on the move.

To me, that sense is neatly symbolized in the form of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. As the most visible face of the city, his innovative game and engaging way speaks to the transformational tide of a modern Kansas City.

The landscape on the horizon includes the new airport on pace to open in March, impending preparation for the 2026 World Cup, streetcar expansion and likely a downtown baseball stadium and district in the course of the next few years.

The part of the emerging Kansas City that I find myself telling people about most, though, is the brilliant tale of the Kansas City Current.

Just months after completing the bold initiative to build a $19 million training facility for the National Women’s Soccer League franchise they’ve owned less than two years, visionary owners Angie and Chris Long and Brittany Mahomes earlier this month broke ground on an approximately $117 million, 11,500-seat ultramodern stadium on the Berkley Riverfront.

“Don’t you feel it?” Angie Long said that day as she stood along the banks of the Missouri River. “How special and amazing this location is?”

Yes, in fact, we did.

The multipurpose stadium is the first of its kind to be built exclusively for a NWSL franchise and is a virtually unprecedented undertaking for any women’s professional team anywhere. That seismic change in itself makes the Current somewhere between a happening and a phenomenon.

As if that weren’t enough, though, it turns out the organization was just starting on the unrivaled achievements.

Because now the Current is the first NWSL team to have gone from a last-place finish one season to playing in the championship game a year later.

And it’s less coincidence than pure poetry that the Current will be playing in the first NWSL title game televised live in primetime when it takes on the Portland Thorns on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Washington, D.C.

“I think (playing in prime time) is long overdue for the players in this league that way back when started out; it’s long overdue for the sport,” first-year coach Matt Potter said after the team’s training session on Tuesday morning at the gleaming new facility in Riverside. “There’s been much to celebrate in women’s soccer in this country, across the world, for a long, long time.

“And the fact that it’s now getting the stage that it deserves, I couldn’t be happier personally to be a part if. But I couldn’t be happier for all the players that have come before and for those who are playing now.”

Especially the ones right here, right now.

Win or lose Saturday, this season has made for a compelling chapter in this movement.

Their ascent, or #tealrising, as the motto goes, is attributable to dramatic offseason changes.

But it’s also because of a certain synergy stoked by the commitment that more reasonably might have taken years to catalyze.

“I would say the difference mainly from last year … is just the investment in the players,” Lo’Eau Labonta, who leads the Current with eight goals, said in an interview with The Star. “We’ve got a facility now; we’re not (operating) out of trailers. It’s just very professional now, and look what happened: We were able to produce a great product.”

One that reflects playing for ownership they believe in and a city they feel appreciates them.

That’s been demonstrated through some record-breaking crowds and the Blue Crew (even on the road) and teal lighting downtown (check out Union Station) and seeing more and more people wearing Current gear around the region.

What’s also abundantly clear, and quite appealing, is how much this team plays for one another and for all.

“There is a reason why none of us (was) nominated for MVP,” LaBonta said. “Because our entire team should be up for that award … (since) we play together as a group.”

You can see what that means in the exultation with which they play, their array of celebrations and the resilience after a number of potentially demoralizing injuries.

And if you were so lucky as to get behind the scenes with them on a plane or at a meal, you could go seat to seat or table to table and see the chemistry in another telling way among the pranksters and quipsters.

“I don’t understand how so many players are so good and actually are very funny as well,” said the ever-animated LaBonta, who acknowledged she’s typically at the center of the play.

She added, “That shows when we play, just the true joy, because it carries on from the locker room.”

A locker room of their own unlike anything they’ve experienced before, a place where 35-year-old Kristen Edmonds joked in June that the only thing missing was “a time machine for me to get five years younger.”

Fifty years after the passage of Title IX, it’s a place that was overdue. But it’s nonetheless part of a momentous leap forward for women’s soccer, women’s sports in general and this one special team in particular.

“They play with this energy and enthusiasm,” Potter said, “to represent something bigger than themselves.”

Under an increasingly global spotlight tracking the Current, the “bigger than themselves” includes being part of a Kansas City on the move toward creating another world-class institution.

Latest Stories

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Nick Robertson looks like he belongs in the NHL

    Nick Robertson's breakout two-goal performance against Dallas has Maple Leafs fans raving but the 21-year-old is also showing defensive grit and has struck up a good relationship with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it