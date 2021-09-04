Rohit Sharma confirms his class and status as India's man for all formats

Brilliant Oval century confirms Rohit Sharma as India's man for all formats - AP

Cricket is amidst its age of continental drift, when the three formats are pulling apart like Pangaea.

For a long time, Rohit Sharma’s career has doubled as another case study in this phenomenon. He has won six Indian Premier League titles, the last five as captain. He is the owner of the highest ever score in one-day international cricket; in the 2019 World Cup, Rohit hit five centuries.

And yet Rohit’s brilliance did not extend to the five-day game. Two years ago, Rohit was 32, and marooned out of the Test side. He could scarcely complain. For all his cocktail of power and elegance - the drive through the covers, and the Rohit trademark, that disdainful front foot pull - he had floundered in Test cricket, struggling against the moving ball. So Rohit seemed destined merely to master two of cricket’s three formats.

Against South Africa in 2019, Rohit had what he described as his “last chance” in Test cricket. Entrusted to reprise his limited-overs role, Sharma hit twin centuries in his comeback Test; two Tests later, he followed it up with a double century. Now, only one blemish on his record remained: the chasm between Rohit’s home and away records.

After regaining fitness for the last two Tests, Rohit made a valuable contribution to India’s heist in Australia last winter. Two tantalising 30s against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final followed: more welcome hints that Rohit could excel away from home, but not quite the emphatic statement that excelling in a five-match Test series in England could provide.

India's Rohit Sharma bats during day three of the cinch Fourth Test at the Kia Oval, London. - PA

To glimpse Rohit this series has been to see a cricketer in full, magnificent blossom. He has been a picture of grace and correction, a batsman with the confidence in his defence to ride out the storm - often playing inside the line of the ball when defending to give himself cover when he misjudges - and pick his moment to attack.

This template has helped Rohit find consistent success in England: four times in the first three Tests he lasted for over 100 balls. A wonderful 83 on the opening day at Lord’s set-up India’s rousing victory. Yet the great curiosity of Rohit’s Test career - the lack of a Test century away, to go with his seven at home - stubbornly remained.

Story continues

In February, Rohit played the decisive innings in the series with England. India had lost the opening Test, and promptly slumped to 0-1 on a wicket whose orange tinge resembled Roland Garros. Yet Rohit hit 161, more than England would muster in their entire first innings; England promptly subsided in the rest of the series.

When Rohit walked out on the second evening at the Kia Oval, with India trailing by 99 runs and the series locked at 1-1, he had the chance to play a series-defining innings once again. With the aide of Rory Burns shelling a tough chance at slip, Rohit survived the 16 overs to reach stumps.

The clouds on the third day did not obscure that Rohit was greeted with the most benign batting conditions all series. For all his limited-overs belligerence, Rohit charted a different course: midway through a trio of back-to-back Test matches, he recognised that simply batting time was the imperative above all else. Eschewing risk - and aided by another helping hand from Burns, who shelled a tough chance diving to his right - it took Rohit all of 145 balls to reach his half-century. The caricatures of Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara - one dashing, one dour - were initially inverted.

India's Rohit Sharma in action - Reuters

Unobtrusively, Rohit clicked into life. Shortly after reaching his half-century, he unfurled an off drive off Chris Woakes: a shot with the elegance that would be appreciated against any colour of ball, in any format and in any era. There was a late cut off Woakes for four, guided past first slip with the precision of a surgeon wielding a scalpel. England’s deployment of spin allowed Rohit to show his power hitting straight and sweeping. Best of all was a swivel pull off James Anderson, struck from the front foot with Rohit’s front leg up.

By 20 past three, Rohit had reached 94. The seam bowlers exhausted, England had turned to Moeen Ali. Long on was back, but no matter: Rohit went down the track, and easily cleared the man. Aged 34, Rohit had finally scored a Test century away from home. Aptly, after hours of steadfast, classical Test batting, his moment of affirmation came with a vintage act of Rohit limited-overs bellicosity.

Rohit is the lone man to have scored four centuries in T20 international cricket, and underpins the most successful franchise in T20 history. He is ranked the top ODI opener in the world. Even before this innings, he was ranked the top Test opener in the world, averaging almost 60 since his comeback. This century marks the moment when Rohit can be welcomed to modern cricket’s most rarefied, yet ever-dwindling, club: the three-format masters.

Catches win matches - which explains why England keep losing

By Isabelle Westbury

It may have seemed pessimistic to suggest that, as England were running through India in the first innings to prize ten wickets in the space of 62 overs, there was cause for concern.

Among the flood of wickets were four dropped catches in the slip cordon. England could afford to miss those ones; no Indian batter capitalised on their reprieves and it was buried away as ‘one-of-those-things’. But fast-forward to day three, with India pulling away and Rohit Sharma cashing in on two lives from Rory Burns, it has become a costly problem.

Rohit Sharma of India watches as Rory Burns of England - Getty Images

England have now dropped, or just missed entirely, six catches in the slips through the course of this match. The reasons appear many and varied but for a team that banks on swinging, seaming and overcast conditions, it’s a problem that they need a solution to. Since 2019, England have shelled almost a quarter of the catches that have been offered to the slips. Their slip catching percentage during that period, of 76%, is superior only to Bangladesh amongst the major Test-playing nations.

Through the course of the second innings, Surrey captain Burns has found himself the culprit on his home ground. Both opportunities came when he was standing at second slip, away from his usual post at gulley. Both were low and to his right and both, unfortunately for Burns, were off the outside edge of the game’s highest scorer so far. Sharma, who went on to post his maiden century overseas, was dropped by Burns on both 6 and 31 before ultimately compiling 127 on day three.

They were tough chances, zipping along before you’ve even had time to think, but balls coming at you low and hard should not be a surprise at this level, nor in these conditions. Part of the problem is that England’s regular members of the slip cordon are not in place. Ben Stokes is absent and Jonny Bairstow, who took two brilliant catches at Headingley from second slip, has wrestled back the wicketkeeping gloves.

In their place is a slip cordon of inexperience. Alongside Burns, Craig Overton has dropped one flying over his head and jumped in front of Burns to shell another. It is not only the art of catching which appears at fault but the art of positioning too. Burns’ two drops in the second innings were hard chances but partly because he was wrong-footed and far to the left of where he should have been.

In James Anderson and Ollie Robinson England have tall, wily bowlers who like a setup and can induce surprising bounce. They have formed a quality pairing with the new ball, probing and challenging the batter, and more often than not inducing an edge. In the first three Tests, 29 of India's 49 wickets were caught by the wicketkeeper or slip cordon. This is the English way. However, to continue to be successful in England let alone abroad, those at slip, replacement players or otherwise, need to put in a good deal of practice before the winter looms.