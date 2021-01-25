10 brilliant lockdown activities to do if you're bored of Netflix

The fun activities to do if you're bored of Netflix. (Getty Images)

A night in watching Netflix used to be our guilty pleasure, but lockdown has meant that now it’s our go-to for most of our spare time, and suddenly, that initial shine has gone.

Now instead of relishing in some down-time, we get increasingly frustrated as we flick through show after show that we’ve already seen.

In fact, some days it feels as though we’ve exhausted everything streaming services have to offer (not that that’s really possible).

So, we hesitate to say it, but we think the day has finally come where we look for other activities to fill our time with.

If you’re feeling the same, we’ve gathered together 10 things to do if you’re bored of Netflix - from artistic endeavours to foodie forays - there’s something for everyone here.

10 things to do if you're bored

Make pasta from scratch

A big bowl of comforting carbs is definitely our go-to dinner right now, so imagine how much more satisfying it would be if you’d made it yourself?

Though making fresh pasta might seem intimidating, there are lots of kits you can buy to help you.

Our top pick: Taste Of Italy Ultimate Pasta Making Kit | £40 from Pasta Evangelists

This kit by Pasta Evangelists comes complete with all the tools and ingredients needed to craft an assortment of iconic pasta shapes hailing from across Italy's Northern and Southern regions.

Try your hand at embroidery

Netflix’s Bridgerton has captured the hearts and minds of the nation with its beautiful sets, gaggle of equally beautiful actors and tale of love, loss and friendship.

It seems that as a society we have accepted Bridgerton into our homes more than we first thought possible with a show, as searches for embroidery have increased by 86% since the show began.

So, why not channel your very own Daphne Bridgerton with an embroidery kit?

Our top pick: Embroidery Starter Kit | £15.89 from Amazon

This three pack will keep you busy for a while.

Plus, after you’ve finished, the embroidery pattern can be framed in a round plastic frame that you can hang in the living room or bedroom.

Embark on a fitness programme

Whether you’ve been keeping up with Joe Wicks or using YouTube to workout, there’s no denying that having a fitness expert guide you through a programme and towards a goal is much more motivating and likely to get results.

So, why not set yourself a goal, rather than just working out aimlessly? There are all sorts of apps that will help you set goals, learn new fitness skills and feel better than ever.

Our top pick: One Peloton App | £40 per month

You don’t need to own a Peloton bike to join the app, and once subscribed you’ll be able to join a variety of programmes, from a four-week yoga course to a meditation series and all sorts of high intensity exercise plans.

Paint by numbers

Not all of us are Vincent van Goghs in the making, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun and get a little creative.

Plus, painting can help ease stress and anxiety.

A paint by numbers kit is a great starting point if you’re feeling the urge to paint but aren’t particularly confident.

Our top pick: Paint by Numbers DIY Canvas Oil Painting | £14.99 from Amazon

Whether you’re good at painting or not, this paint by numbers kit will help guide you toward a wall-worthy picture.

Play a board game

We usually only play boardgames over Christmas, but actually it’s a brilliant, bonding activity that the entire household can join in on.

Our top pick: The Family Game Box | £12.99 from Amazon

Increase your chances of finding a game that the whole family will enjoy with this four-in-one boxset, which includes: We Draw What, Twist and Turn, Head 2 Head and Charades.

Join an online escape room

We could all do with a bit of escapism right now, but it can be difficult to come by when much of the world is still stuck at home.

We’ve found the solution: the internet’s array of brilliant virtual escape rooms, which offer an incredibly literal way to feel like you’re breaking free – all without leaving your sofa.

Our top pick: Hogwarts Escape Room | Free

You may be Google Doc-ed out after a long day of working from home, but you shouldn’t miss out on this genius Harry Potter-themed escape room created by a Pennsylvanian librarian – all housed within a Google Form.

Shake up your own cocktails

There’s something therapeutic about taking the time to make a quality cocktail at home.

We’re talking about the kind of sipper that requires a handful of ice, a cocktail shaker, a dusty bottle from your drinks cabinet and maybe even a swish of citrus.

Plus, it’s nice to feel like you’re treating yourself while restaurants and pubs are still off limit.

Our top pick: Three Month Cocktail Kit Subscription | £99 from Not On The High Street

Sign up and get a new DIY cocktail kit delivered to you every month for three months. Each kit includes premium ingredients and recipes for up to six drinks, including Espresso Martinis, Margaritas, Old Fashioneds, Manhattans, Brambles, Long Island Iced Teas and Gin Martinis.

Bury your nose in a book

The ultimate escapism: The world is your oyster with the number of brilliant books out there.

There’s something for everyone and you could even organise a book club over Zoom.

Our top pick: Personalised Book Subscription | £40 from Not On The High Street

Perfect for those who love to read - a personalised monthly book subscription, gift wrapped and delivered straight to your door.

Make your own candles

Lighting a candle and sinking into the tub, or dotting them around the living room, is the easiest way to create a relaxing ambience in your home.

Making your own candles is not only therapeutic but also money-saving and a lovely way to make gifts for friends too.

Our top pick: Tea Lovers Soy Candle Making Kit | £28 from Not On The High Street

This Tea Lovers Soy Candle Making Kit is the perfect gift for anyone who enjoys getting creative. Beautifully presented in an eco-friendly recyclable kraft box, the kit includes all the ingredients needed to make soy scented candles.

Grow your own herbs

Herbs grow well indoors and outdoors, they're cheap to grow and you don’t need very much space to do it.

Our top pick: Grow Your Own Peppermint Tea Herbal Seed Kit | £19 from Not On The High Street

Made by hand in a Somerset workshop, So Kits encourage people to grow more at home, while also educating them about sustainability issues. The kits are designed and ethically produced using sustainable materials that don't contain any peat or plastic.

