This brilliant history of war since 1945 puts Ukraine in a fresh light

For those who imagined that state-on-state warfare in Europe was a thing of the past, Russia’s disastrous full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 must have been quite a shock. Yet in 1945, after the worst global conflict in history, the founding of the United Nations raised hopes that the “scourge of war” might be over. “The universal cry of ‘never again’ applied as much to the practice of invading countries,” write the authors, “as to the monstrous crimes of the Nazi era. It was as noble as it was naïve.”

So what went wrong? How has warfare evolved in the eight decades since 1945? And what might it look like in the future? These are the questions posed by the authorial dream team of Petraeus and Roberts: respectively a distinguished former US general and spy chief, and one of Britain’s finest military historians. They make the important point that while nuclear weapons and the likelihood of Mutally Assured Destruction (or MAD) have precluded a hot war between the global superpowers – the United States, the Soviet Union and latterly China – limited conflicts and proxy warfare have been ten a penny.

The outcome of these many wars – more than 300 by one count, and with a death toll above 50 million – has often depended upon the quality of strategic leadership. Talented leaders “can transform even the most seriously disadvantageous situations for the better”; bad ones “can turn likely victory into certain defeat”. Both outliers were present during the Chinese Civil War which ended with victory by Mao Zedong’s communists over Chiang Kai-shek’s more numerous and better-equipped Nationalists in 1947. Why? Because Chiang failed to master the four key tasks of a successful commander – getting the big ideas right, communicating them to subordinates, overseeing their implementation and driving through the campaign plan “relentlessly and determinedly” – whereas Mao “eventually came to master them all successfully”.

US President Harry Truman, who supported Chiang, is often said to have “lost China” by 1947. The accusation certainly made him more determined to resist communist aggression three years later when the Russian and Chinese-backed North Koreans invaded their southern neighbours. Truman was let down, however, by the “hubris and vanity” of his 70-year-old field commander, Douglas MacArthur, who failed to anticipate China’s willingness to enter the fray when North Korea was on the verge of defeat. Fortunately, the “more competent, hands-on and determined approach” of MacArthur’s successor, Matthew Ridgway, saved the day and the war ended in a negotiated peace that restored the status quo ante bellum.

America’s subsequent war in Vietnam – in many ways a mirror image of Korea – ended in defeat and was probably unwinnable. Yet it was not without “enduring accomplishment”, write the authors, in that it saved many other Far Eastern countries like Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia from communism, and, in Henry Kissenger’s words, “probably preserved the American presence in Asia”. It also encouraged the US military to engage in “serious introspection” and to embark on a series of “very significant reforms” that bore fruit when a US-led coalition ejected Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi Army from Kuwait in 1991.

Subsequent American military forays in Somalia, Afghanistan and Iraq, however, faced a very different type of opponent – the non-regular soldier or guerrilla, supported by the local population – and required the type of counter-insurgency techniques that should have been learnt in Vietnam. They weren’t. The greatest missed opportunity was Afghanistan because, even as resources were diverted to preparing for, and then conducting, the war in Iraq, the US government’s goals became more ambitious. “The initial agenda of defeating the Taliban and destroying al-Qaeda had morphed into nation-building and the establishment of democracy in Afghanistan.”

The heavy lifting for the Afghanistan and Iraq chapters is done, not surprisingly, by Petraeus, who served in both as a senior commander. He notes striking similarities between Afghanistan and Vietnam: in both the US attempted to prop up unpopular and corrupt regimes and were defeated by enemies “enjoying cross-border sanctuaries and fighting to tire the American people”. Where they diverge, in his view, is that Afghanistan was neither a war of choice nor unsustainable. He feels, moreover, that the hasty withdrawal in 2021 was a mistake. The cost – $3 billion annually – was a small fraction of America’s overall defence budget ($750 billion) and the conflict “could have been managed if not fully resolved”.

Iraq, on the other hand, was an unnecessary war because not one of the reasons given for the 2003 invasion – including the mistaken belief that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction – represented in retrospect “an existential threat to the United States and its vital national interests”. It ended in tears because the “Bush administration put far more intellectual effort into fashioning a war plan than into determining how to stabilize and rebuild the Iraqi state once Saddam Hussein and the Ba’aath Party were forced from power”.

As for the wars of the future, they will be fought in six domains: land, sea, air, cyber, space and information. The latter is a particular challenge for democracies, given that a recent MIT study showed that “truth takes about six times as long as falsehood to reach 1,500 people, and that disinformation was 70 per cent more likely to be shared on social media than a piece of news that was true”.

The authors conclude that “Plato was right: only the dead have seen the end of war”. To guard against complacency, therefore, NATO has to prepare for a variety of challenges that include “major combat operations with a peer competitor across a vast theatre, but also various forms of irregular warfare – counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism, “advise, assist and enable” operations in support of local partners – as well as humanitarian support operations and support to civil authorities, and all of them in all domains”. It sounds expensive, but also necessary.

Elegantly written and persuasively argued, Conflict is a hugely important book that explains why wars are still being fought and lost, what we can learn from them, and how we can protect ourselves from malign actors in the future. It should be required reading for any Western leader who questions whether military and financial support for Ukraine is money well spent.

Saul David is the author of Devil Dogs: First in, Last out - King Company from Guadalcanal to the Shores of Japan. Conflict: The Evolution of Warfare from 1945 to Ukraine by General David Petraeus and Andrew Roberts is published by William Collins at £26.