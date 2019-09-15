Brilliant Bournemouth win 3-1 after costly Everton errors

Callum Wilson celebrates making it 3-1 (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Bournemouth looked hugely impressive after winning 3-1 win against Everton at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon, but mistakes from the away side will leave Marco Silva concerned going forward.

Eddie Howe’s side were much the better team in a game where Everton’s errors proved costly throughout.

A Callum Wilson brace, plus a Fabian Delph own goal gave the home team their third win of the season, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin responded for the visitors just before half-time.

Marco Silva made two changes to the side that beat Wolves 3-2, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Morgan Schneiderlin replacing Moise Kean, who dropped to the bench, and Andre Gomes, who missed out completely.

After losing 3-1 to Leicester, Bournemouth made four changes. As well as Dominic Solanke and Lewis Cook coming in, Jack Stacey made his first league appearance for the club after a summer move from Luton.

Both teams started brightly, with Everton clearly intending on closing the home side down high up the pitch and not allowing them to play out from the back. With the extra intensity it was they that nearly took the lead.

Richarlison received the ball 35 yards out with his back to goal. He turned, took a touch and fired an effort that cracked off the the top of the crossbar. Worryingly for Eddie Howe’s men, he did it all completely unchallenged.

That warning, however, woke Bournemouth up. Three minutes later Josh King – who was impressive throughout – picked up the ball on the left hand side from Lewis Cook, he squared it to Solanke who controlled and shot hard, but straight at Jordan Pickford.

The resulting corner created havoc. Solanke rose highest and nodded on to King at the far post. His wild swing missed the ball completely but his blushes were spared after the ball fell perfectly for Wilson to nod in from four yards out and open the scoring.

Playing at a furious pace, Bournemouth pressed for a second, with Cook lively in the midfield and King seeing plenty of the ball down the left hand side. Although possession was distributed evenly between the two sides, it was the Cherries getting shots on goal and looking the more dangerous.

Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin both had chances, but neither troubled Aaron Ramsdale in the Bournemouth goal. At the other end, the pace of Wilson, Solanke and King in behind continued to worry Everton’s backline.

The visitors were then lucky not to go further down. Nathan Ake put a header wide, while Billing’s low shot was deflected just beyond of the left upright, but just before half-time Silva’s side got their first away goal in the league this season.

Coleman released Richarlison down the right channel and the Brazilian hung the ball up to the far post where Calvert-Lewin hung in the air brilliantly to head home and take his team level going into the break.

Everton started much brighter in the second half. Sigurdsson had a header saved, while Lucas Digne began to see a lot more of the ball further up the pitch. A through ball that Iwobi slightly overhit saw Steve Cook under-hit a back pass; the skipper ever-grateful after Ramsdale managed to smother Calvert-Lewin’s resulting attempt.

But just as Everton were looking like taking the lead in their best spell of the match, then went down again for the second time in the afternoon when substitute Ryan Fraser sent a vicious low cross in that Fabian Delph knocked into his own net.

Five minutes later it was three. Shambolic defending and a lack of communication saw a hopeful ball lumped forward find Wilson with more space than anyone else in the entire Vitality Stadium. He took his time to loop the ball over the onrushing Pickford and extend his side’s lead.

While Bournemouth pushed on, Everton went close to getting back in the game. The ball was pulled back to Iwobi, but his shot was parried well by Ramsdale, with Richarlison firing the rebound wide.

That chance was a small bright spot for the visitors on a tricky day at the office, particularly for Michael Keane and Yerry Mina, who looked uncomfortable all afternoon trying to deal with the aggression and pace of Bournemouth’s front line.

Without genuine firepower up top, Silva’s side cannot afford to make so many errors at the back and will rue their mistakes as they head back to the north-west empty-handed.

For Bournemouth, the sight of King and Wilson in tandem, plus a magnificent performance from Lewis Cook in the middle, will give Howe huge confidence going into their next fixture.

