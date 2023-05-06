Who is Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron?

Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte arrive at Westminster Abbey (via REUTERS)

French president Emmanuel Macron is one of the many heads of state to have arrived at Westminster Abbey for King Charles III’s coronation, alongside his wife Brigitte Macron.

The couple are among a star-studded list of around 2000 foreign dignataries, celebrities, heads of state and members of the public to be attended the historic event today (Saturday, May 6).

Also in attendance is First Lady Jill Biden, representing her husband President Joe Biden, as well as Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine.

Brigitte Macron has been First Lady of France since 2017, following her husband’s election as president.

But who is Brigitte Macron and why is the pair’s relationship controversial?

Who is Brigitte Macron?

Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron is a former school teacher and wife of the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

The couple, both from Amiens in northern France, have been married since 2007. They live together at Élysée Palace, the official presidential residence.

Brigitte has an MA degree and a teaching qualification in French language and literature. She worked in Paris and Strasbourg, before returning to Amiens in 1991.

She began teaching at Lycée Saint-Louis de Gonzague, a prestigious private school in Paris, in 2007, before retiring in 2015.

Brigitte is chair of the LIVE association, which supports people over 25 who are not in employment or education, and she is also the chair of the Hospitals of Paris-Hospitals of France Foundation.

How old is Brigitte Macron?

Brigitte Macron was born on April 13, 1953, making her 70 years old. Her husband, Emmanuel Macron, is 44 years old, as he was born on December 21, 1977.

There is a 24 year age gap between Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron.

Did Macron marry his teacher?

Macron met his future wife when he was just 15 years old, as a student at La Providence High School, where Brigitte Trogneux, then 39, worked as a teacher.

Although Macron was not in her class, they met while working on a school play together.

Does Emmanuel Macron have children?

Emmanuel has three step-children through his marriage to Brigitte, though they do not have children together.

Brigitte was once married to André-Louis Auzièr, with whom she shares three children: Sébastien Auzière (born 1975), Laurence Auzière-Jourdan (born 1977), and Tiphaine Auzière (born 1984). Laurence was a classmate of her now-stepfather, Emmanuel.