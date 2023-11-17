Brigitte Macron Opens Up About Her Marriage to Much-Younger French President, Whom She Taught in High School

"I told myself that he would fall in love with someone his [own] age," Brigitte said of her now-husband Emmanuel Macron, who developed feelings for her when he was 15. "It didn’t happen"

Marc Piasecki/GC Images Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron

Brigitte Macron says that entertaining a relationship with her now-husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, was initially "crippling," due to their 24-year age gap — and the fact that she was his high school teacher at the time.

Brigitte — who opened up about her marriage's controversial beginnings in a new interview with Paris Match — was a 39-year-old drama teacher at a Catholic school in northern France when Emmanuel, then 15, developed feelings for her.

"For me," she said — as translated by The Independent — "such a young boy was crippling."

Related: Joe and Jill Biden Welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and His Wife Brigitte at State Dinner

Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron visit with Joe and Jill Biden at the White House in December 2022

While Emmanuel's parents initially suspected he was dating Brigitte's daughter, the truth eventually came out and he was sent off to a boarding school.

"Emmanuel had to leave for Paris," said Brigitte, now 70. "I told myself that he would fall in love with someone his [own] age. It didn’t happen."

Related: Queen Camilla and French First Lady Brigitte Macron Tackle Table Tennis: Watch

The two kept in touch, but for a while Brigitte tried to keep some distance between them so as not to "wreck" the lives of her own children, who were close to Emmanuel's age.

"That lasted 10 years, the time to put them on the rails. You can imagine what they were hearing," she said. "But I didn’t want to miss out on my life."



Related: Jill Biden Meets (and Sips White Wine) with France's Brigitte Macron Ahead of Summit: 'Just Like Sisters'

Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron arrive at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023

The couple was ultimately married in 2007, with Emmanuel, now 45, going on to win the French presidency in 2017.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.



Story continues

As she told Paris Match, their relationship has only strengthened since — thanks in large part to her admiration of her husband's intellect.

“I have never seen such a memory ... such an intellectual capacity. I had many brilliant pupils, and none had his capability," Brigitte said. "I have always admired him.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.