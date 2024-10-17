Brighton XI vs Newcastle: Joao Pedro injury latest, confirmed team news and predicted lineup

Ruled out: Joao Pedro will not play for Brighton at Newcastle (AP)

Brighton will remain without Joao Pedro for their trip to Newcastle in the Premier League this weekend.

The former Watford forward has missed the last two games with an ankle injury suffered after he came off the bench late in the feisty 2-2 home draw with Nottingham Forest on September 22, having previously sat out another pair of matches with a knock sustained on international duty with Brazil.

He was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge from England’s Morgan Gibbs-White, who was sent off along with both managers in fiery scenes at the Amex Stadium.

Pedro will not be in a position to return at St James’ Park on Saturday, with Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler describing his issue as “longer-term” and requiring more time to heal.

The German also ruled out Adam Webster, Matt O’Riley and James Milner - who has had a new setback - for the clash with Newcastle, which pits sixth against seventh in a potentially exciting affair on Tyneside.

However, centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke is fit again and should return to partner captain Lewis Dunk with Webster sidelined having been forced off early and replaced by Igor Julio in the memorable 3-2 comeback win over Tottenham, while Carlos Baleba, Simon Adingra and Georginio Rutter all appear to have shaken off knocks to be in contention.

Brighton will also assess both left-back Pervis Estupinan and forward Julio Enciso after they returned from playing for Ecuador and Paraguay respectively in World Cup qualifiers.

Long-serving winger Solly March made his first appearance for almost a full year in a 10-0 Under-21 demolition of rivals Crystal Palace last week, but is not ready for a first-team comeback just yet.

Predicted Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Baleba, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma, Welbeck

Injured: Pedro, Webster, Milner, O’Riley

Doubts: Adingra, Rutter, March

Time and date: 3pm BST on October 19, 2024

Venue: St James’ Park, Newcastle