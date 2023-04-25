Brighton wonderkid Ferguson signs new five-year deal

Brighton and Hove Albion have tied highly rated striker Evan Ferguson down to a new five-year contract.

Ferguson has enjoyed a promising breakthrough season in the Premier League this term, attracting admiring glances from other clubs.

But Brighton, so respected for their development of youth prospects in recent years, look set to continue shaping the 18-year-old.

Ferguson made his Premier League debut in February last year but has established himself as a regular first-team option in the 2022-23 campaign.

A powerful and athletic forward, Ferguson has made 13 top-flight appearances and scored four goals – across all competitions, he has netted eight times in 19 games.

Ferguson also made the breakthrough at international level this season, becoming the second-youngest player (18 years, 154 days) to score on his first start for the Republic of Ireland last month.

Before that, Ferguson also became the second-youngest (18y 76d) player in Premier League history to both score and assist in a match after Michael Owen in 1997 (17y 364d) back in January against Everton.

Netting against the Toffees also made Ferguson the youngest player to score in successive Premier League games since Federico Macheda in 2009.

On Ferguson's new deal, Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: "Evan's contract extension is great news.

"He trains and plays like a senior player with many years of experience and has become an important member of the squad.

"The aim is to help him become one of the strongest strikers in Europe."