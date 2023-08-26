Brighton vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds- preview today

West Ham travel to in-form Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

It is another tough game for David Moyes and his team but confidence has been raised following Sunday’s win over Chelsea.

After a difficult summer, the Hammers have started with four points from their opening two games this season but know they are in for their toughest test yet.

The Seagulls have scored eight goals in two games and look at their best even at this early stage.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brighton vs West Ham is scheduled for a 5.30pm BST kick-off time on Saturday 26 August, 2023.

The Amex Stadium in Falmer, near Brighton, will host.

Where to watch Brighton vs West Ham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website or app.

Brighton vs West Ham team news

Julio Enciso suffered a knee injury in training and could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Jakub Moder is also missing for the hosts, though both Adam Webster and Adam Lallana are available. Evan Ferguson will start.

New West Ham signing Konstantinos Mavropanos is not fit having signed while carrying a slight injury, though Thilo Kehrer is in contention. Edson Alvarez could start after making a cameo against Chelsea. Nayef Aguerd is suspended.

Mavropanos will have to wait to make his debut (Getty Images)

Brighton vs West Ham prediction

While West Ham have impressed at times already this season, Brighton look a different beast entirely.

Brighton to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Brighton wins: 18

Draws: 20

West Ham wins: 21

Brighton vs West Ham latest odds

Brighton to win: 1/2

Draw: 18/5

West Ham to win: 9/2

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.