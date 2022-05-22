Brighton vs West Ham: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview today

(ES Composite)

West Ham travel to Brighton later today still with something to chase.

While there was a risk of an otherwise brilliant season petering out after the Europa League loss to Eintracht Frankfurt, David Moyes’ side could still finish above Manchester United this season and thereby secure a quick return to the competition.

While Moyes is reliant on his former side failing to win against Crystal Palace, West Ham have a job to do.

Three points at the Amex Stadium is their only chance of returning to the Europa League and, given their lack of investment, that would have to be considered a major success.

Proving the last few years are nothing like merely a flash in the pan, it’s another big chance to build, something Moyes has spoken about himself.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 4pm BST on Sunday May 22, 2022.

The Amex Stadium near Brighton will host.

Where to watch Brighton vs West Ham

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Brighton vs West Ham team news

Moyes has the luxury of largely a fully fit squad from which to choose with Said Benrahma expected to feature despite picking up an ankle injury in the win over Norwich.

Issa Diop is the only doubt with an ankle injury.

For Brighton, Graham Potter has pretty much all of his options available, with only Jakub Moder and Enock Mwepu injury concerns.

Brighton vs West Ham prediction

Two strong sides in the top half of the League, it seems difficult to split them.

1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2) history and results

Brighton wins: 18

Draws: 20

West Ham wins: 18