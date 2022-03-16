Brighton vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news and h2h results - match preview

Tottenham will hope to start gaining some consistency as they travel to Brighton in the Premier League this evening.

It is quite remarkable how Antonio Conte’s side have flitted between wins and losses in recent weeks, a run which continued at Manchester United at the weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick dropped Spurs to six points behind the final Champions League qualification place, occupied by an Arsenal team who have a game in hand on their neighbours.

As for Brighton, five defeats in a row have simmered expectations after a strong first half of the campaign. In 13th and 11 points clear of the drop, a mid-table finish beckons.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brighton vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 7.30pm GMT kick-off tonight, Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

The Amex Stadium in Brighton will host the match.

Where to watch Brighton vs Tottenham

TV channel: Tonight’s match will not be televised live in the UK.

Live blog: You can still follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Brighton vs Tottenham team news

The Seagulls are waiting on a scan for Adam Lallana after the midfielder limped out of the defeat to Liverpool, while Adam Webster is unavailable.

The trio of Oliver Skipp (groin), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) all remain absent for Tottenham.

“The same players are available for the game against Brighton, the same players who were available with United - no news,” Conte said on Tuesday.

Brighton vs Tottenham prediction

Five defeats in a row is a hard run to turn around, particularly against a team with as much talent as Spurs. However, the inconsistency of the visitors means Brighton always have a chance.

A 2-0 away win.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Only one draw has taken place between these teams in their last 14 match-ups.

Brighton wins: 8

Draws: 8

Tottenham wins: 17