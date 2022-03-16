Brighton vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction
Tottenham were somewhat unfortunate to fall victim to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick on Saturday but the defensive mistakes that have so far defined their season mean Antonio Conte can never be quite sure on just which of his teams will show up.
At their best, Spurs can be thrillingly incisive, as shown against the likes of Manchester City and Everton. At their worst, however, they’re prone to allowing opposing teams onto them, conceding goals in frankly ridiculous fashion.
Conte himself has suggested he might not be at the club next season and, without improvement, it’s difficult to see a way in which that message changes.
Still, with only the Premier League to focus on between now and the end of the season, Spurs remain with an outside chance of qualifying for at least some form of European football next season and travel to a Brighton side in no kind of form at all.
Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis.
Brighton vs Tottenham latest news
Kick-off: 7.30pm GMT | Amex Stadium
How to watch tonight’s action
Early Tottenham team news
Tottenham predicted XI
Prediction
Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Tottenham Hotspur FC
Your Evening Standard prediction
17:48 , Jonathan Gorrie
Five defeats in a row is a hard run to turn around, particularly against a team with as much talent as Spurs. However, the inconsistency of the visitors means Brighton always have a chance.
A 2-0 away win.
Where tonight’s game will be won and lost
17:43 , Jonathan Gorrie
Brighton vs Tottenham tactics
Tottenham, clearly, need some kind of improvement.
♦ Improvement from set-pieces
♦ Big players stepping up
♦ Trusting the bench
Tottenham Predicted XI:
17:37 , Jonathan Gorrie
Predicted Tottenham XI (3-4-3): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Son, Kane.
Tottenham team news
17:29 , Jonathan Gorrie
Tottenham remain without Oliver Skipp, Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga for their Premier League trip to Brighton later today.
So Antonio Conte’s starting XI really picks itself, provided no-one is in need of a rest for what is expected to be Spurs’ penultimate midweek game of the season (the still-to-be-arranged north London derby will have to be midweek, too).
The tightest selection call probably comes at right wing-back, although Matt Doherty has clearly moved ahead of Emerson Royal with his performances in the last few weeks.
Harry Winks, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn are the other players on the fringes of Conte’s team but none are have done enough in recent cameos to suggest they are likely to start.
Conte says he is concerned about Skipp’s groin injury and no closer to knowing when the England Under-21 international will be fit again.
How to watch tonight’s action
17:12 , Jonathan Gorrie
TV channel: Tonight’s match will not be televised live in the UK.
Live blog: You can still follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.
Highlights, however, will be available on Sky Sports’ social media channels not long after kick-off.
Welcome
16:56 , Jonathan Gorrie
Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE match coverage of Tottenham’s trip to Brighton.
Kick-off from the Amex Stadium is at 7.30pm GMT.