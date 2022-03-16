Brighton vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Kilpatrick and Jonathan Gorrie
·3 min read
Brighton vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antonio Conte
    Antonio Conte
    Italian association football player and manager
  • Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Brighton vs Tottenham - LIVE!

Tottenham were somewhat unfortunate to fall victim to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick on Saturday but the defensive mistakes that have so far defined their season mean Antonio Conte can never be quite sure on just which of his teams will show up.

At their best, Spurs can be thrillingly incisive, as shown against the likes of Manchester City and Everton. At their worst, however, they’re prone to allowing opposing teams onto them, conceding goals in frankly ridiculous fashion.

Conte himself has suggested he might not be at the club next season and, without improvement, it’s difficult to see a way in which that message changes.

Still, with only the Premier League to focus on between now and the end of the season, Spurs remain with an outside chance of qualifying for at least some form of European football next season and travel to a Brighton side in no kind of form at all.

Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis.

Brighton vs Tottenham latest news

  • Kick-off: 7.30pm GMT | Amex Stadium

  • How to watch tonight’s action

  • Early Tottenham team news

  • Tottenham predicted XI

  • Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Tottenham Hotspur FC

Your Evening Standard prediction

17:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Five defeats in a row is a hard run to turn around, particularly against a team with as much talent as Spurs. However, the inconsistency of the visitors means Brighton always have a chance.

A 2-0 away win.

Where tonight’s game will be won and lost

17:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Brighton vs Tottenham tactics

Tottenham, clearly, need some kind of improvement.

♦ Improvement from set-pieces

♦ Big players stepping up

♦ Trusting the bench

You can read Dan Kilpatrick’s full verdict here.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham Predicted XI:

17:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Predicted Tottenham XI (3-4-3): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Tottenham team news

17:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham remain without Oliver Skipp, Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga for their Premier League trip to Brighton later today.

So Antonio Conte’s starting XI really picks itself, provided no-one is in need of a rest for what is expected to be Spurs’ penultimate midweek game of the season (the still-to-be-arranged north London derby will have to be midweek, too).

The tightest selection call probably comes at right wing-back, although Matt Doherty has clearly moved ahead of Emerson Royal with his performances in the last few weeks.

Harry Winks, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn are the other players on the fringes of Conte’s team but none are have done enough in recent cameos to suggest they are likely to start.

Conte says he is concerned about Skipp’s groin injury and no closer to knowing when the England Under-21 international will be fit again.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch tonight’s action

17:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: Tonight’s match will not be televised live in the UK.

Live blog: You can still follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Highlights, however, will be available on Sky Sports’ social media channels not long after kick-off.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)
(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Welcome

16:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE match coverage of Tottenham’s trip to Brighton.

Kick-off from the Amex Stadium is at 7.30pm GMT.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Report: Russian NHLers concerned about visa status as sanctions continue to mount

    Russian NHL players are reportedly concerned about their futures.

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;