Brighton vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Brighton vs Tottenham LIVE!

Spurs attempt to go into the international break with a sixth victory in succession across all competitions as they visit the Amex Stadium this afternoon. It has been quite a turnaround in fortunes for Ange Postecoglou’s side since their back-to-back Premier League defeats by Arsenal and Newcastle last month, with Tottenham now soaring on all fronts after demolishing sorry Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend before making it consecutive Europa League triumphs against Ferencvaros in Hungary on Thursday.

A high-scoring affair could well be on the cards on the south coast today, with both of these sides loving to attack with obvious defensive frailties. Brighton made a superb start to life under the league’s youngest-ever permanent manager in Fabian Hurzeler, but are now winless in four in the the top-flight and were destroyed by Chelsea record-breaker Cole Palmer in just the first half last time out.

Spurs are without captain Heung-min Son again but welcome back Destiny Udogie from injury, as they go with the same side that beat United. The Seagulls have a number of players returning, but Joao Pedro is still sidelined. Follow Brighton vs Tottenham live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick at the Amex.

Brighton vs Tottenham latest news

Kick-off: 4.30pm BST | Amex Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Brighton team news: Pedro sidelined

Tottenham team news: Son misses out, Udogie starts

Standard Sport prediction

KICK-OFF!

16:32 , Matt Verri

Underway at the Amex!

Here we go!

16:28 , Matt Verri

Teams are out onto the pitch.

Pascal Gross is in attendance this afternoon, waving to the fans. First time he’s been back since joining Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Not long now...

16:21 , Matt Verri

Just under ten minutes to go until kick-off.

Rain has been falling in Brighton, going to be a very slick surface.

All eyes on the Amex!

16:12 , Matt Verri

We’ve already had two Premier League matches today.

Aston Villa and Manchester United played out a fairly dull goalless draw, one that might ease the pressure on Erik ten Hag ever so slightly.

Still a miserable start to the season - United 14th in the table.

Elsewhere, Chelsea held by ten-man Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge, in what was an eventful 1-1 draw.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Pre-match thoughts from Postecoglou

16:03 , Matt Verri

Ange Postecoglou has been asked ahead of kick-off how he keeps the match “controlled” today, amid all the talk of high lines and goals.

He tells Sky Sports: “We don’t! Let’s keep it open, that way we entertain everyone and get the result we want.

“We certainly want to play an expansive game and be really positive. Brighton try and do the same thing, so it should be a good game.”

(Getty Images)

Dan Kilpatrick at the Amex Stadium

15:57 , Matt Verri

Surely we get goals this afternoon...

"Both sides are going to play aggressive football, play with a high line, and try to attack."



🗣 @Dan_KP gives his pre-match thoughts ahead of what promises to be an entertaining clash at the Amex Stadium.



LIVE: https://t.co/lJch8Y2Pcc#BHATOT pic.twitter.com/SmJdBuJUhf — Standard Sport (@standardsport) October 6, 2024

How it stands...

15:53 , Matt Verri

Victory would move Tottenham into sixth heading into the international break, five points off leaders Liverpool.

Brighton are only a point behind Spurs going into this match, so those of you who are good at maths can work out that they have the chance to above Postecoglou’s side.

Postecoglou sends Moore warning

15:41 , Matt Verri

Ange Postecoglou said Tottenham teenager Mikey Moore has "got something special" after his full debut against Ferencvaros but warned the club must be "really careful" in handling all their young stars.

Moore, 17, was one of four teenagers to start in Budapest as Spurs beat the Hungarian champions 2-1 to make it two wins from two in the Europa League.

"I thought he was outstanding," Postecoglou said afterwards. "It's brilliant for a 17-year-old to play 90 plus minutes in a European away tie.”

Postecoglou believes the winger is a special talent but is wary of being cautious with developing all his teenager starlets.

"How many 17-year-olds are playing in the Premier League? Yeah, [Spain and Barcelona winger Lamine] Yamal is brilliant but it's not a common thing," the Spurs head coach said.

"There are always exceptions to the rule and Yamal is certainly one of them, but if you look at the Premier League, how many 17-year-olds are actually contributing?

“Mikey already is, which shows that he's got something special, but we've just got to be really careful about how we develop that.

"I think because it's too easy just to say, oh, you know, he's a great young player just throw him in there, especially in the Premier League because of all the leagues probably in Europe, it's the most physically challenging.”

(Getty Images)

Dan Kilpatrick at the Amex Stadium

15:32 , Matt Verri

No surprises in the Spurs' XI, which is unchanged from last weekend's 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

Timo Werner starts a third game in a row and you would expect the German to be capable of getting behind Brighton's aggressive high line. Question, though, is whether he can finish.

Ange Postecoglou offered a strong defence of the forward on Friday, likening his situation to that of Brennan Johnson a fortnight ago, before the Wales winger scored in five straight matches.

Postecoglou keeps the faith

15:26 , Matt Verri

Tottenham, unsurprisingly, go with the same side that breezed past Manchester United a week ago.

That means still no Heung-min Son, but Destiny Udogie is fit to start and Timo Werner keeps his place.

Brighton are without Joao Pedro again, so it’s up to Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck through the middle.

Brighton team news

15:22 , Matt Verri

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Kadioglu; Hinshelwood, Baleba; Minteh, Georginio, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Estupinan, Igor, Lamptey, Wieffer, Ayari, Enciso, Gruda, Ferguson

Tottenham team news

15:17 , Matt Verri

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Kulusevski, Maddison; Johnson, Werner, Solanke

Subs: Forster, Spence, Dragusin, Gray, Bissouma, Sarr, Bergvall, Moore, Lankshear

Team news next...

15:11 , Matt Verri

Right, team news coming up very, very shortly.

We’re about to find out which 20 outfield players will spend the next couple of hours standing on the halfway line with their hands up, appealing for offside.

Postecoglou reveals Hurzeler visit

15:01 , Matt Verri

Ange Postecoglou revealed he had spent a day with Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler when he was in charge of German club St Pauli last winter and says the 31-year-old made a major impression on him and his staff.

"He's really impressive," said Postecoglou. "He spent a day with us last year. He asked a hell of a lot of questions and I gave him too many answers, that's for sure.

"If I'd have known he'd be Brighton manager... you could tell he's just a real student of the game, wanted as much knowledge...

"He was already a senior manager who got them promoted last year, so he was already doing a good job but you can tell when somebody's got that curiosity. I think that's the key for all managers, especially young ones. You've got to maintain that.

"It can get sucked out of you at times because when you get sucked into the battle, particularly at this level, of dealing with one crisis or another, you can forget that curiosity to find out more information. If he maintains that, I think he'll be an outstanding manager."

Asked if he could recall the German's questions, Postecoglou added: "He asked us a lot. I actually palmed him off at one stage because he was asking me too many, so I gave him to one of the other coaches.”

(Getty Images)

Brighton arrive...

14:50 , Matt Verri

Visitors have arrived at a cloudy Amex Stadium.

Just over 20 minutes until we get all the team news from the south coast.

Brighton are in the building. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/f84YvcCfd9 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 6, 2024

Postecoglou hails 'out of this world' Kulusevski

14:41 , Matt Verri

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou says Dejan Kulusevski has been "out of this world" since moving to midfield, but believes there is still more to come from the Swede.

Kulusevski, 24, was predominantly used as a winger by Postecoglou last season but has been outstanding as a box-to-box No8 this term.

He scored his first goal of the season and created a succession of chances in a record-breaking display in Spurs' 3-0 win at Old Trafford last weekend.

"Deki [Kulusevski] is doing great. He's been out of this world in many respects as to what he's able to do in a central role," Postecoglou said.

"We used him wide last year because we didn't have too many options out there and that's where he was comfortable. We started using him inside and I felt he felt that it unshackled him a little bit.

"At times out wide he might've felt suppressed, especially in our system where you have to hold your position and not be involved, he's a player who wants to be involved.

“The beauty of Deki is he's just getting started, he enjoys the role. He brings a different dimension to us because there's not many players like him."

(Getty Images)

Standard Sport prediction

14:34 , Matt Verri

Spurs come into the game in much better form, but Brighton are known to raise their game for clashes with the bigger sides and won the last season’s equivalent fixture 4-2.

With both sides adopting very high lines, expect plenty of goals from what should be a hugely entertaining game.

Draw, 2-2.

Tottenham team news

14:28 , Matt Verri

Ange Postecoglou expects to be without Tottenham captain Heung-min Son again this afternoon, but is hopeful Destiny Udogie will be available.

Son pulled up with a muscle problem in last week's Europa League win over Qarabag and missed the victories over Manchester United and Hungarian champions Ferencvaros.

Udogie was forced off at half-time of the 3-0 win at Old Trafford and stayed at home for the trip to Budapest, but Postecoglou is hopeful the left-back will be fit if he comes through training.

Wilson Odobert (hamstring) and Richarlison remain sidelined, while Djed Spence, who is not registered in Spurs' European squad, will be available again.

Postecoglou is expected to make sweeping changes at the Amex Stadium after starting four teenagers for the 2-1 win over Ferencvaros.

As well as Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke are all likely to return to the side.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-3-3):Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Kulusevski, Maddison; Johnson, Werner, Solanke

(AFP via Getty Images)

Brighton team news

14:20 , Matt Verri

Brighton are currently dealing with a significant injury list, with Jan Paul van Hecke the latest addition to the treatment room.

Hurzeler has also been without Joao Pedro, Simon Adingra, James Milner, Solly March and Matty O’Riley.

One boost is the return of Joel Veltman, who missed the loss at Chelsea through illness.

(Adam Davy/PA Wire)

How to watch Brighton vs Tottenham

14:12 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage following on from the Aston Villa vs Man United match earlier in the afternoon.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 7:30pm with Match of the Day 2 broadcasting on BBC One at 10:30pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Good afternoon!

14:06 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Brighton vs Tottenham!

It’s the final Premier League match before the international break and it should be a good one - have to think we’ll get plenty of goals.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4:30pm BST from the Amex Stadium.