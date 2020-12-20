Is Brighton vs Sheffield United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Brighton host Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday with both teams in desperate need of points.
The Seagulls have struggled for goals, scoring just twice in their last four games as they have slipped down the table.
Meanwhile, the Blades have lost eight successive games but ran Manchester United close on Thursday, with David McGoldrick netting twice in the 3-2 defeat.
If Chris Wilder is going to turn it around, the Amex Stadium must be the place to start – Brighton have won just one of their last 15 league home games.
Here’s everything you need to know about the match.
When is it?
The game will kick off at 12pm GMT at the Amex Stadium.
How can I watch it?
The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11.30am on Saturday, with kick-off at 12pm.
What is the team news?
Graham Potter appears set to select Spaniard Robert Sanchez in goal, once again omitting the out-of-favour Mat Ryan. Tariq Lamptey is a doubt and his status will be assessed ahead of the game after receiving a knock during the draw at Craven Cottage in midweek.
Chris Wilder described Sander Berge’s status as “extremely doubtful” ahead of the trip to Brighton, and the Blades could also be missing Oli McBurnie with the striker continuing his recovery from a shoulder problem.
Confirmed line-ups
Brighton: Sanchez, White, Dunk, Webster, Veltman, Bissouma, March, Lallana, Trossard, Connolly, Maupay
Sheffield United: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Baldock, Stevens, Lundstram, Ampadu, Fleck, Brewster, McGoldrick
Odds
Brighton: 4/6
Draw: 14/5
Sheffield United: 9/2
Prediction
With both sides struggling, this is a hard one to pick. Sheffield actually impressed me against Manchester United on Thursday, and they will go for a result here. Brighton are in desperate need of goals, so it’s a good thing Dean Wilder’s side have come to town. 1-1.
