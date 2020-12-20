Brighton vs Sheffield United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV
Sheffield United travel to Brighton for Sunday’s Premier League clash with their fans praying for a positive result.
Chris Wilder’s side lost 3-2 at home to Manchester United on Thursday – their eighth consecutive defeat.
The Blades could feel confident ahead of playing Brighton, who are also suffering from a poor run of form with no wins in their last four games and only two goals scored.
With the goals drying up, Graham Potter’s team will be bereft of confidence heading into the match against Sheffield, who are bottom of the league.
Here’s everything you need to know about the match.
When is it?
The game will kick off at 12pm GMT at the Amex Stadium.
How can I watch it?
The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11.30am on Saturday, with kick-off at 12pm.
What is the team news?
Graham Potter appears set to select Spaniard Robert Sanchez in goal, once again omitting the out-of-favour Mat Ryan. Tariq Lamptey is a doubt and his status will be assessed ahead of the game after receiving a knock during the draw at Craven Cottage in midweek.
Chris Wilder described Sander Berge’s status as “extremely doubtful” ahead of the trip to Brighton, and the Blades could also be missing Oli McBurnie with the striker continuing his recovery from a shoulder problem.
Confirmed line-ups
Brighton: Sanchez, White, Dunk, Webster, Veltman, Bissouma, March, Lallana, Trossard, Connolly, Maupay
Sheffield United: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Baldock, Stevens, Lundstram, Ampadu, Fleck, Brewster, McGoldrick
Odds
Brighton: 4/6
Draw: 14/5
Sheffield United: 9/2
Prediction
With both sides struggling, this is a hard one to pick. Sheffield actually impressed me against Manchester United on Thursday, and they will go for a result here. Brighton are in desperate need of goals, so it’s a good thing Dean Wilder’s side have come to town. 1-1.
This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League. Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.