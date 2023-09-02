Brighton vs Newcastle live: Score and updates from the Premier League

Evan Ferguson celebrates putting Brighton ahead

06:13 PM BST

Ferguson's stock rising

Ferguson, still just 18, has been attracting admiring glances since breaking into Brighton’s first-team picture last season. The Irishman, who De Zerbi mixes as a starter and an impact substitute, blends bustle and power with a delicate touch and nose for goal.

This strike was pretty straightforward, but showed his knack for being in the right place.

06:10 PM BST

Southern belle

Evan Ferguson leads the celebrations after firing Brighton in front

Evan Ferguson

06:07 PM BST

Newcastle need response.

Perhaps predictably, that goal has taken the wind out of Newcastle somewhat and Brighton are controlling possession now. The visitors need a response but Brighton look so dangerous when they go forward.

06:03 PM BST

Almost 2-0!

Decent chance for Pedro shortly after Brighton’s opener but the Bzailian fires over from just inside the box.

05:59 PM BST

GOAL! Brighton 1 Newcastle 0 (Ferguson 27)

Ferguson slams home after Pope fails to hold a rocket from Gilmour.

Pope had inadvertently started the attack, his poor clearance falling to Estupinan, who found Mitoma, whose shot Pope saved, but the lose ball fell to the 18-year-old Irishman.

05:55 PM BST

Gordon booked

Yellow card for Anthony Gordon after his studs make an imprint on Van Hecke’s right foot after the ball has gone. It’s got a bit scrappy in the last few minutes.

05:51 PM BST

Getting shirty

Brighton old boy Dan Burn grabs a handful of Evan Ferguson’s kit

Dan Burn and Evan Ferguson

05:50 PM BST

End to end

Brazilian Joao Pedro takes a tumble in the box but Referee Stuart Attwell is unimpressed, Newcastle romp up the other end, Isak makes inroads on the right and cuts back across an empty box but there is no one there in a green shirt.

05:48 PM BST

Almiron causes trouble for Brighton

Newcastle’s turn to have a pop now, Miguel Almiron does a crazy-legs run into the box and his cross deflects off Lewis Dunk, forcing Bart Verbruggen into a sharp save at his near post.

05:45 PM BST

Ferguson gets sight of goal

Billy Gilmour finds Evan Ferguson with a lovely slide-rule pass, but the Irish teenager – who is causing plenty of excitement on the south coast – hits a soft daisy cutter that is easy peasy for Pope.

Story continues

05:42 PM BST

Entertaining start

As hoped for, it has been an open and entertaining start, with both sides staying true to their have-a-go philosophies.

Mitoma goes on one of those mazy runs but gets shown inside, but Brighton keep it live and March forces Pope to work at his near post with a cross/shot.

05:39 PM BST

Happy to be here...

... that’s Newcastle United’s director Amanda Staveley

Newcastle United director Amanda Staveley

05:37 PM BST

Mitoma v Trippier

Mitoma v Trippier down Brighton’s left wing should be an entertaining, possibly decisive tussle today. Their first coming together sees the Newcastle man triumph with a solid block tackle.

Solly March tries his luck from distance, not too far over. Brighton warming up after a nervy start.

05:35 PM BST

Another chance for Isak

Another chance for the Swede but he rather scuffs his shot after some good work down the right by Sandro Tonali. Isak won’t want to watch that one again.

05:33 PM BST

Early chance for Newcastle

Alexander Isak goes clear in the first minute but Jan Paul van Hecke gets his sliding challenge in and the ball goes wide. Ref says goal-kick, Isak not impressed.

05:31 PM BST

Kick-off

Newcastle are in their ‘Saudi green’ away strip, Brighton in their usual blue and white stripes...

05:28 PM BST

Almost time...

The usual sing/clap-along to Good Old Sussex by the Sea before the match at the Amex, the atmosphere has built up nicely with the travelling supporters as noisy as ever.

05:26 PM BST

Greeting for new boys

Big roar as new signings Ansu Fati and Carlos Baleba are presented at the Amex. Shame they are not playing today...

05:25 PM BST

Brighton's transfer window

Brighton made the biggest sale of the window, pocketing £115 million from Chelsea for Moises Caicedo and broke their own transfer record by shelling out £30 million on Joao Pedro from Watford, who returns to the starting XI today, while also spending £23.2million on Lille’s 19-year-old Carlos Baleba, who it is hoped will eventually replace Caicedo.

Having also sold Alexis Mac Allister and David Sanchez, while spending around £15 million each on Igor Julio and Bart Verbruggen, their net profit was £95.7 million.

05:24 PM BST

A pre-match snooze...

... for this travelling fan

sleeping fan

05:22 PM BST

Both teams out to bounce back

Newcastle suffered a heart-breaking home defeat by Liverpool last weekend, when they led 1-0 with 10 minutes left before a devastating late double from Darwin Nunez.

Brighton, after two 4-1 wins in their first two matches, were brought crashing to earth with a bruising 3-1 home defeat by West Ham. It was a classic allow-the-opponents-to-have-possession-and-hit-them-on-the-counter performance by David Moyes’s side, and some onlookers suggested Brighton’s narrower shape suggested a lack of confidence after the departures of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister.

05:17 PM BST

Newcastle manager speaks

Eddie Howe: “The Champions League draw was a nice distraction for us after Liverpool [late 2-1 turnaround defeat], but that was gone straight away as you always have to focus on the next game immediately. They come so far.

“We will try to be ourselves [against Brighton] but we always prepare for the team we will face and that means you have to change slightly what you do, but hopefully the themes and principles do not change.

“Sven Botman told me yesterday his ankle had a slight reaction but Dan Burn is a versatile player and can play anywhere across the back four.”

05:10 PM BST

Newcastle's transfer window

Newcastle had a net spend of £102.4 million after bringing in Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento, Yankuba Minteh and Lewis Hall (loan) while three players – Allan Saint-Maximin, Chris Wood and Karl Darlow – were sold and six loaned out.

Telegraph Sport’s northern football writer Luke Edwards said the club sensibly prioritised improving the depth of their squad rather than making dramatic improvements to the first XI, with only Italy midfielder Tonali going straight into the starting line-up, but pointed out that they hand left themselves worryingly thin at centre-back, praying that Sven Botman and Fabian Schar stay fit. Botman is out today.

Read Luke’s full analysis here.

05:07 PM BST

Brighton manager speaks

Roberto De Zerbi: “It was a historic week [with the Europa League draw] but today we have a very tough game. We were happy to close the transfer window in a good way.

“They [Fati and Baleba] have not started working with us and we have to give them the right time to be inside the team. Next game.”

05:04 PM BST

Fati and Baleba in the stands

The big news at Brighton this week, apart from their glitzy Europa League draw (see below), has the loan signing of Barcelona’s Ansu Fati.

Sadly the 20-year-old seen by some as the successor to Lion Messi at the Nou Camp will not feature today as he he has not trained this week.

Neither will their other big signing this week, 19-year-old Carlos Baleba from Lille, who Brighton fans hope will become the new Moises Caicedo.

Make sure you're in your seat by 17:15 to welcome Ansu and Carlos to the Amex! 🇪🇸🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/WfKL5ic1tb — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 2, 2023

04:59 PM BST

Is Newcastle's magic carpet ride over?

Two defeats in their opening three matches have caused a change in the atmosphere at Newcastle after the euphoria of last season, with the first signs of splintering since the Saudi takeover, writes Telegraph Sport’s northern football writer Luke Edwards.

Read the full article here.

'It is natural for supporters and pundits to be annoyed at watching a team lose at home, to 10 men, in a game they should have won'



✍️ @LukeEdwardsTele#TelegraphFootball | #PremierLeague — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 31, 2023

04:55 PM BST

Fancy a flutter

Having a bet on today’s match? First take a look at these free bets and betting offers.

04:46 PM BST

Newcastle starting XI

Eddie Howe makes just one enforced change from his team after their 2-1 defeat by Liverpool.

Sven Botman misses out through injury, with Matt Targett taking his place, which means Dan Burn goes into the centre.

New signing Lewis Hall, on loan from Chelsea, is on the bench.

04:45 PM BST

Brighton line-up

Roberto De Zerbi makes three changes after Brighton’s 3-1 defeat by West Ham.

Joao Pedro, Joel Veltman and Jan Paul van Hecke replace James Milner, Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck (the latter has a muscle injury).

04:40 PM BST

A clash of disrupters

Today’s tea-time kick-off in the Premier League features two sides who have upset the order in the top flight recently.

Hosts Brighton broke into the top six last season, dislodging Chelsea and Tottenham from their usual place in the top half dozen, and appear to be going from strength to strength under Roberto De Zerbi.

Visitors Newcastle, meanwhile, crashed into the top four to secure a stunning return to the Champions League as Eddie Howe delivered way ahead of schedule following their Saudi take-over.

Both sides have had mixed openings this season, Brighton being the happier of the two so far, and will hope to remain so as they go into the international break following this fixture.

The two clubs’ new-found status was highlighted during the week when both sides were drawn in exciting groups in their respective European tournaments.

In the Champions League, Newcastle were drawn into a ‘Group of Death’ with Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan. Eddie Howe, who admitted to being somewhat stunned by the draw initially, gathered his thoughts and declared Newcastle could win the group, even going so far as to utter those fabled words “bring it on”, although he sounded a little like he was perhaps trying to convince himself.

“The mentality for us, it doesn’t matter who we play, there has to be an attitude of no fear and no doubts,” Howe said. “Let’s embrace the challenges it will bring. Those teams have been playing in Europe for many, many years and have excelled. So, we have no doubts about the size of the challenge, but bring it on. That is how we feel and that is how I will encourage my players to think. We have to see it like that.”

Brighton, meanwhile, also have a mouth-watering draw in the second-tier Europa League. It does not seem so long ago that the club were in the bottom division, fighting for their existence and without their own stadium. Now they are planning to welcome Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens to the Amex.

But today it is back to the meat and drink of the Premier League, with both sides looking to bounce back from defeat last week.