Brighton vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Man United travel to Brighton on Sunday (ES Composite)

Manchester United remain in with a chance of qualifying for Europe.

The Red Devils edged a 3-2 win over Newcastle on Wednesday night to keep three points behind sixth-placed Chelsea in pursuit of a top-six finish.

Erik ten Hag was able to welcome back a number of key players and will be confident of avoiding the club’s lowest-ever finish of eighth in the Premier League era.

They will need to beat Brighton on the final day and hope Newcastle drop points at Brentford.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brighton vs Man Utd is scheduled for a 4pm BST kick-off time on Sunday 19 May, 2024.

The Amex Stadium in Falmer, near Brighton, will host.

Where to watch Brighton vs Man United

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Brighton vs Man United team news

Joao Pedro was fit for the Seagulls during their loss to Chelsea on Wednesday night. Jan Paul van Hecke, Kaoru Mitoma, Jack Hinshelwood, Evan Ferguson, Pervis Estupinan and Solly March in missing the of the season.

United welcomed back Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez for their win against Newcastle.

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia remain unavailable, but Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof have now returned to training and are pushing to be involved this weekend.

Big boost: Bruno Fernandes returned for Manchester United on Wednesday (REUTERS)

Brighton vs Man United prediction

With key players back for United, they have to be favourites.

Man United to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Brighton wins: 7

Draws: 5

Man United wins: 20

Brighton vs Man Utd latest odds

Brighton to win: 11/10

Draw: 29/10

Man United to win: 2/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.