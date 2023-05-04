Superb Brighton show there is still a way to go for Erik ten Hag's Man Utd

Luke Shaw of Manchester United applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United - Getty Images/Ash Donelon

By Sam Dean, at the Amex Stadium

Are Manchester United a force reborn? That seems to have been the feeling around the club for much of this season, but it will be hard for rival teams to take them too seriously until they learn to survive nights like this, against tricky opponents, away from the familiar comforts of Old Trafford.

There was no trepidation from Brighton in this meeting with Erik ten Hag’s side, and no sense that a so-called smaller team was playing against a so-called footballing giant. Instead it was United’s players who seemed to have fear in their eyes. Especially at the end, when Brighton swarmed around them and one point suddenly became none.

The big-picture concern is that this gruelling loss, secured by Alexis Mac Allister’s 99th-minute penalty, was simply the latest in a long line of unhappy away matches for United against adventurous opponents. In eight away fixtures against teams currently in the top nine of the Premier League, they have taken only one point.

The other, more immediate concern is what this defeat – their third in a row to Brighton in the league – might mean for their position in the table. Liverpool are looming in the race for the top four and, although United have a four-point lead with one game in hand, they must now be looking over their shoulders. This is a time to tread very carefully indeed, especially with Jürgen Klopp’s side on a five-match winning run.

United, Liverpool and everyone else in contention for the Champions League places must be grateful that this season ends so soon, because Brighton are on the charge and there seems to be no stopping them right now. With more time and more games, Roberto De Zerbi’s team would surely back themselves to finish in the top four. There are certainly not four better sides in the league than the Brighton team of spring 2023.

When Ten Hag digests this match, he will identify so many of the same issues that have plagued his team’s progress this season. There was the needless hot-headedness of Antony, whose petulance only served to further excite the home crowd, and another foolish error at the back, where Luke Shaw handled the ball in the final minute of stoppage time.

Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion shoots which hits the hand of Luke Shaw of Manchester United, which results in a penalty - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

Even in attack, there was the familiar inability to convert chances. United were never the better team on the night but they did have the better opportunities in the first half. Antony, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes all wasted clear openings, before Brighton seized control of the night after the break.

Would a top-class centre-forward have made the difference here? It was hard not to imagine what might have happened if one of those chances had fallen to the feet of, say, Harry Kane, instead of Martial or Antony.

“The problem is we don’t score,” said Shaw. “We had three or four big chances we should be scoring in the first half. We have had a lot of that this season, but then again it comes back to my error which cost us the game. What I did is disappointing, and I lost us a point at the end, but if you look at the first half we can be 3-0 up.”

Ten Hag, of course, can only work with what he has got. But his critics will rightly point at De Zerbi’s work, on a much smaller budget and with much cheaper players, and say that more is possible from this group of players. Brighton’s midfield consisted of Mac Allister and Billy Gilmour, against Casemiro and Fred, and they dominated this game for much of the night.

Mac Allister, especially, played with a swagger and class that was beyond his opponents in red. In the second half, Casemiro and Antony decided that the only way to disrupt the Argentina midfielder was to kick him, and both could have been sent off.

IN THE 99TH MINUTE BRIGHTON WIN IT! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/LjPshJOHLq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 4, 2023

It is little wonder that the biggest Premier League sides, including United, are showing strong interest in Mac Allister. He seems to think quicker than anybody else on the pitch, and his late penalty was converted with a nerveless cool.

United embody the established order that Brighton hope one day to disrupt, and there is a feeling among the fans on the south coast that anything might be doable with De Zerbi in their dugout. Within the squad, too, there is a sense that this is a club with the potential to overthrow the big boys not just in the long-term, but in the near future.

Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with the home crowd after his sides 1-0 win - Getty Images/Robin Jones

A measure of Brighton’s growth as a team this season is that they feel genuinely irritated by their recent FA Cup semi-final defeat by United. They lost on penalties and De Zerbi has said publicly that he feels his side deserved better for their showing on the day.

This was therefore revenge of sorts for Brighton, who have overtaken Tottenham Hotspur to move into sixth place – despite playing two games fewer than Spurs – and look destined to qualify for European competition for the first time in their history.

United could not match their energy or inventiveness all over the pitch, despite their early chances. By the end they were clinging on to a point with desperation on their faces, as blue-and-white shirts ran all over them. Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March and Mac Allister all went close before a corner came in and Shaw raised his arm to the ball.

Why did he do it? He could not explain. That is pressure for you. Brighton were attacking in waves and United’s resistance was ultimately broken. After the goal, Ten Hag stood with his hands in his pockets, unsure of what to do or say, as his players scratched their heads and wondered what had happened.

Brighton turn the tables on United with late dagger – as it happened

10:43 PM

Ten Hag's post-match thoughts

We have to be more clinical with our chances in the first half. Also, we have a goal away which cannot happen. Loss of focus maybe, but also a bit unlucky because it was never a free-kick before the corner. After that, we cannot bounce back but that is what we have to do on Sunday. There were so many bad tackles tonight that were not whistled, and then a fair block [the free-kick before the corner] is whistled.

10:40 PM

Sam Dean's verdict on Brighton from the Amex

Brighton were good before De Zerbi, but they really are exceptional now. The precision in the build-up, the speed of the attacks, the physicality in midfield. Fantastic team and they fully deserved that victory. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) May 4, 2023

10:37 PM

Luke Shaw says he 'holds his hands up' (that might have been the problem)

It hurts but...last minute...I got a bit of a nudge but my hand should not be there. I can't even explain why my hand is up there. The free-kick that was given before that was never a foul. I'm not making excuses but for me maybe that corner should never happen.

10:30 PM

De Zerbi's post-match thoughts

I think there is a God of football, because I think we deserved to win the semi-final but lost on penalties. Today, we won with one penalty. I think in both games we were better than United and the first result was unfair. We made mistake with Mitoma in the first minute or second minute, but I think after that we dominated the game against a fantastic team. If we don't win against Everton we lose these three points.

10:27 PM

The highs and lows of a last-minute goal

Brighton and Hove Albion players celebrate after Alexis Mac Allister - PA/Adam Davy

Casemiro of Manchester United reacts to conceding a late penalty - Getty Images/Matthew Peters

10:20 PM

Brighton's dressing room celebrations

Scenes in the Brighton dressing room! 🕺 pic.twitter.com/i72501JUUL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 4, 2023

10:20 PM

Alexis Mac Allister speaking post-match

After the World Cup, it was a little bit difficult to come back and play straight away. We didn't have time to celebrate properly. My team-mates are fantastic, and the way we play makes things easier.

10:15 PM

Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele's post-match thoughts

That was special. It was a big night for us. We played really well, I think it was one of those nights when two good teams were going toe-to-toe. Obviously, you can't beat a last-minute winner. It wasn't about revenge or anything like that, maybe we had a bit of extra motivation but I don't think it spilled over.

10:06 PM

FT: Brighton 1 Man Utd 0

Fist pumps from Roberto De Zerbi and it feels like every Brighton fan has stayed to clap their team off the pitch.

United played their part in the first half, but did not take their chances. Brighton were the game's dominant force in the second half, and are now up to sixth.

Another away day defeat against a top half team for United.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates scoring their first goal - Reuters/Paul Childs

10:00 PM

GOOOOOAAAALLL! Mac Allister with a superb penalty

He sends De Gea the wrong way and dispatches what is surely a match-winning penalty into the top left-hand corner.

A cool head and unshakeable technique under pressure from Mac Allister.

Jubilation at the Amex, the European dream is alive.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister scores their first goal from the penalty spot - Reuters/Paul Childs

09:58 PM

Brighton penalty!

Marriner points to the spot, I do not think he had much choice.

Mac Allister has the ball in his hands. 98 minutes are on the clock.

Mac Allister is going to take it. Surely the last kick of the game...

09:58 PM

VAR CHECK! Possible Brighton penalty

Brighton were very close to scoring anyway, as the ball flashed across the six-yard box and Caicedo saw a shot saved by De Gea, but Marriner is going over to look at a replay which shows Shaw had his arm extended into the air and he flicked the original corner delivery.

A chance for penalty redemption for Brighton after Wembley heartbreak.

Will Solly March take it?!

Luke Shaw of Manchester United commits a handball - Shutterstock/Kieran McManus

09:55 PM

94 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Brighton have possibly one last chance to send the ball into the box. Enciso flicked the ball over Shaw's head and rather bought the free-kick, and the United left-back is booked for dissent.

The free-kick is flicked in by March and glances off Wan-Bissaka's head for a corner.

09:52 PM

Five minutes of added time to play

We are already through 90 seconds or so.

09:52 PM

90 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

What a good save from De Gea! March delayed taking his shot when in space inside the penalty area, but Mac Allister took it on from 25 yards when the ball popped out.

It was a clean hit through bodies which skipped up off the turf, but De Gea was down to tip around the post.

From the corner, Webster headed over the bar.

09:50 PM

89 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Wout Weghorst has been introduced by Ten Hag for the closing minutes.

Brighton worked a promising position only for Webster to play central when he should have gone wide. Luke Shaw was once again the player who intercepted.

09:47 PM

86 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Solly March very nearly scored the best goal of his career, skipping across United challenges from right-to-left at the edge of the box and hammering a shot wide of the far post.

Caicedo then booked for what must be his sixth or seventh foul on Fernandes.

09:45 PM

84 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Lindelof and Shaw at centre-back looks a weak link on paper, but just like at Wembley they have been excellent this evening. United do have some resilience and fighting spirit about them under Ten Hag, even if their level of quality is uneven between and within matches.

09:43 PM

82 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Mitoma not quite delivering when things are tight in the penalty area once again, failing to take a pass into his path.

Brighton keep the pressure on though, but Shaw does well to read Undav's deflected ball across the box. Brighton have a corner.

09:40 PM

79 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Rashford is lining up a free-kick from fully 40 yards after a foul by Colwill but Steele was watching it all the way.

Martial does well to back in and win a foul against Dunk. Brighton have lost their way from about the 70th minute onwards. Will they find a second wind in the closing stages.

09:37 PM

76 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Enciso has a happy knack of working a yard for a shot around the box, but his latest attempt is dragged wide.

Brighton with a couple of changes: Undav on for Welbeck and Colwill on for Gilmour, which might mean Webster to right-back and Caicedo into midfield.

United also making a double sub: Sabitzer and Sancho on for Antony and Fred. No surprise that Antony has been saved from himself.

Brighton's Ecuadrorian defender Pervis Estupinan (L) clashes with Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Antony - AFP/Glyn Kirk

09:34 PM

72 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

The bad feeling in the game has woken United up, and they have a corner after good work from Martial down the left.

They work a short one and Rashford lines up a shot from distance, but he shoots straight at Welbeck.

Fernandes' dangerous cross headed away, and Casemiro makes a good fist of a difficult shot on the half volley from range, which whistled over the bar.

09:32 PM

69 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

There is the risk that Brighton play with: they popped the ball into Welbeck who wanted to find the third-man movement of Mac Allister, but it was mis-directed. United attacked and Fernandes' shot was pushed away by Steele.

Then Antony looked to lose his head in frustration at not getting a free-kick from Caicedo. He took a bit of a swing at the shins of Mac Allister, but Marriner decides it is just a yellow card.

Dunk comes across to make his feelings known to Anthony, resulting in the hilarious sight of Antony at full stretch to reach the Brighton defender's chest. Yellow card for Dunk.

Antony and Lewis Dunk 👀 pic.twitter.com/d60nEkhI0G — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 4, 2023

09:27 PM

66 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Well, Andre Marriner has at least been consistent in his leniency because moments after not booking Gilmour, Casemiro mis-timed a challenge from behind on Mac Allister around 25 yards out. Brighton were screaming for a second yellow, but the referee does not bow to the pressure.

And Marriner is involved again soon after, waving away Mitoma's penalty appeal after Wan-Bissaka went to ground in the box.

09:24 PM

63 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Brighton are making the first change of the game: looks like Buonanotte has picked up a knock, he will be replaced by Solly March. Gilmour loses the ball in midfield, and is very lucky to avoid a booking for dragging back Fred to stop the breakaway.

09:19 PM

59 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Mitoma one-on-one with Wan-Bissaka again, but the Man Utd right-back once again showed him the outside and watched the winger dink a harmless effort towards De Gea. Mitoma is right back at him moments later, finding Welbeck with an accurate pull-back but he sliced the shot horribly. Brighton knocking on the door now.

09:17 PM

57 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Lovely switch of play from Mac Allister to Caicedo wide right, but once again that final pass or shot is evading Brighton. United struggling to play through the pitch like they did in the first half, Brighton have stepped on to them and are the dominant team.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Jason Steele in action with Manchester United's Antony - Reuters/Ian Walton

09:15 PM

55 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

United could do with some possession of their own, but they are finding it difficult to get out.

Dalot with a loose pass, the perils of having a right-footer at left-back always facing inside, but Mitoma was selfish when he should have been looking to pull the ball back across goal.

09:13 PM

53 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Enciso with quick feet at the edge of the box only to see his shot blocked, before United threaten another sharp counter-attack through Fernandes.

He got to the ball first and Webster cleaned him out to stop him crossing the halfway line. The Brighton defender unhappy with Fernandes' reaction but it was a certain yellow card.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Adam Webster is shown a yellow card by referee - Reuters/Ian Walton

09:11 PM

50 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Caicedo with a burst forward from right-back for Brighton, before Mac Allister tries unsuccessfully to squeeze a pass through to Buonanotte.

Estupinan then delivers a wicked cross from the left, but Luke Shaw did exceptionally well to crane his neck and head clear under pressure. Brighton controlling the game in the early minutes of this half.

09:08 PM

47 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Rashford goes down after the lightest of arms across the chest from Webster - never a penalty in a million years and potentially fortunate to escape a yellow card. Buonanotte with a silly shot that balloons well over the bar.

09:06 PM

We're back under way in the second half

Brighton get us going in the second half.

09:05 PM

The players are on their way back out

No changes from either manager as Good Old Sussex By The Sea plays at the Amex.

08:51 PM

Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Brighton finish the half with some strong pressure and consecutive corners, but United have had the better of that half. Rashford and Martial saw shots saved from tight angles, and Antony should have done better with his chance in the first couple of minutes.

Mitoma's one-on-one with De Gea was arguably the game's best opportunity, but since then United have defended their box well.

Brighton's build-up play has not been as accurate as usual and so they look more vulnerable to the the counter. Gilmour in midfield and Caicedo at right-back has slightly upset their balance.

08:46 PM

Four minutes of added time to play

United have had some profligate first halves of late, and this has been another.

Buonanotte just tried a curling shot from a tight angle that was not too far away from De Gea's far post.

08:44 PM

43 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Rashford was down for a while after a challenge from Caicedo that irked Ten Hag, but he looks fit to continue, although he is walking a little gingerly.

Within a few seconds of coming back on, Rashford found himself involved in a promising counter-attack but did not spot the pass to Fernandes.

Brighton break the other way, and Casemiro hacks down Mac Allister at the expense of a booking.

Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is booked for this foul on Brighton's Argentinian midfielder Alexis Mac Allister - AFP/Glyn Kirk

08:41 PM

40 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

United really should be in front in this game. This time it was Martial who fashioned the chance with a slick one-two with Fred, and he went for power with his left foot under pressure from the defender. Steele with another solid save. I would not be surprised if De Zerbi made a tweak at half time.

08:39 PM

38 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Sharp, one-touch play between Enciso and Welbeck at the edge of the box, but the Brighton youngster's strike across De Gea was always drifting wide. Dunk does well to cover over and defend against Rashford after Dalot's long ball forward.

08:36 PM

34 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

That was better form Brighton, as they flick a pass around the corner in midfield to find Mac Allister in a pocket of space, but his shot from 25 yards flew wide of the post. Decent effort, De Gea was rooted. United respond with a good spell of possession.

08:32 PM

31 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Half-hearted appeals for handball from Brighton against Dalot after youngster Buonanotte flicked the ball up in the box, but it is never a penalty.

Brighton do keep the move alive and win a free-kick though, but Buonanotte's delivery was floaty and Gilmour's follow up cross was too heavy.

08:30 PM

29 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Really good football from United, through the thirds, starting with Wan-Bissaka and Antony in their right-hand corner. Fred found Fernandes with a first-time flick, and Rashford skipped beyond Caicedo. Went for power at the near post but Steele was equal to it. Brighton have not quite looked stable, perhaps unsurprisingly given Caicedo is playing at right-back.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United has a shot on goal during the Premier League match - Getty Images/Matthew Peters

08:26 PM

26 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Promising play from United, with Antony teasing a cross towards Rashford and Martial that Dunk did really well to head behind for a corner. Taken short, and Casemiro's header skimmed off the roof of the net. United have carried a threat throughout this first half.

08:24 PM

23 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Shortly after that Rashford shot, Antony found the side-netting with a left-footed attempt.

Both teams are taking risks in their own ways: this game feels like it will be decided by who gives the ball away the least in midfield when they are open. Caicedo does well to intercept a Casemiro pass towards Rashford.

Excellent work from Wan-Bissaka to time his challenge once again against Mitoma.

08:20 PM

19 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Mitoma goes down looking for a pretty speculative penalty, and United break. Trademark pass from Fernandes, barely even a glance forward and he had swept a ball over the top of the Brighton defence for Rashford's run. Caicedo recovered well to partially block his shot. There will surely be goals at both ends in this game.

08:17 PM

16 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Wan-Bissaka with a heavy touch in his own penalty area, which forces De Gea to go long. It comes straight back at them with Brighton attacking through Mitoma, who looks keen to amend for an off-day at Wembley, but Wan-Bissaka sticks at it to win a tackle and concede a corner. Webster climbed highest but not enough power behind the header to trouble De Gea.

Manchester United's English defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka (L) slides in to tackle Brighton's Japanese midfielder Kaoru Mitoma - AFP/Glyn Kirk

08:15 PM

13 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Brighton's turn to threaten again as Mitoma jinks into the penalty area from the left, and sends a side-foot shot just wide of the far post. Really bright start to this match. Caicedo vs Rashford has the potential to be the game's defining individual battle.

08:11 PM

10 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

United have been more aggressive than their approach at Wembley, Fernandes and Fred are going man-to-man against Gilmour and Mac Allister.

That pressure provokes another Brighton turnover in midfield, and Rashford produces a lovely nutmeg to get away from his man. Antony teed up Fernandes for a shot but he blazed his attempt horribly over the bar.

Brighton a little loose on the ball so far, offering United the transition chances they love.

08:08 PM

7 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

De Gea is still receiving attention from Manchester United's medical staff, and Jack Butland is warming up on the touchline. Given the potential for a goalkeeper to be involved in another collision, they do have to be careful.

It does look like De Gea is going to continue, and his first action is to boot one long towards Martial. The stoppage in play was around five minutes.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma shoots at goal - Reuters/Paul Childs

08:05 PM

4 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Another big chance in the early minutes, but Mitoma cannoned his shot into the face of De Gea!

Lindelof sold Wan-Bissaka short with a square pass at the edge of the box, and Mitoma took the chance on rather than looking for a team-mate.

The Brighton winger tried to lift his effort, but De Gea stood up and took one straight in the face. The goalkeeper stays down and is receiving treatment for a potential concussion.

08:03 PM

2 minutes: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Caicedo is playing at right-back in the early minutes, at least when Brighton are in defensive shape.

Billy Gilmour is in central midfield, and he was harried into losing possession in his own half there. Fernandes slipped a pass forward for the run of Antony but he dragged his shot wide of the post. A good chance slips by for United.

08:00 PM

KICK OFF!

Manchester United get the game under way.

07:58 PM

The players are in the tunnel

Ten Hag has gone with Wan-Bissaka again at right-back, who did ever so well to neutralise Mitoma in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

A couple of the Brighton players are wearing body cameras as they walk out of the tunnel, a new feature of Sky's coverage.

Very odd - all you can see is the back of a mascot's head.

POV: You're in the line-up for Brighton against Manchester United 🎥 pic.twitter.com/4T96diwcPK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 4, 2023

07:52 PM

This man might have a job on this evening

"He's the conductor of the team" 🪄

"He's been a revelation" 👏



Just how important is Casemiro for Manchester United? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3RAc8UxzPk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 4, 2023

07:45 PM

Don't let Roy Keane see this image

Gloves on the south coast in May?

Manchester United's Harry Maguire warming up before the Premier League match - PA/Adam Davy

07:43 PM

De Zerbi not giving much away

I change four players because Gross is not available. Mac Allister, Caicedo and Mitoma are used to playing in the first XI. Gross has a small muscular problem, I think he can play the next game on Monday. We are still disappointed for the semi-final but football goes on and we have to think only about this game and the Premier League. When we play against this level of team it is a very tough game, but we are a good team and are playing well.

07:30 PM

Adam Lallana on whether De Zerbi is more Klopp or Pep

I'd probably say he is more Pep, football-based and proper patterns. Lots of tactical work, although he keeps telling me he is not a typical Italian manager. We'll see about that in pre-season.

07:26 PM

Brighton CEO Paul Barber on Brighton's transfer policy

I think every club these days is a selling club to some extent, even the biggest clubs are tested with offers for their best players.

07:21 PM

Analysing Brighton's set-up

No Gross or Veltman in their matchday squad, so it will be interesting to see who De Zerbi allocates to start at right-back. It could be that he opts for a back three of Webster, Dunk and Estupiñán.

Caicedo could play at right-back, but it would mean Brighton losing their star midfielder from the engine room.

Given that's the area of the pitch where Marcus Rashford operates, it is important Brighton get it right.

07:14 PM

Erik ten Hag has gifted Paul Ince a bottle of red

Manchester United played Ince's Reading in the FA Cup, and Ince said he was disappointed that the Dutchman did not invite him into his office for a glass of wine after the game. Ten Hag evidently took that to heart.

Paul Ince and Erik ten Hag - Sky Sports

07:02 PM

Manchester United team and subs: Antony back in for Eriksen

Starting XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Subs: Maguire, Malacia, Eriksen, Sabitzer, Sancho, Weghorst, Pellistri, Butland, Williams

07:01 PM

Brighton team and subs: Caicedo, Mitoma and Mac Allister return

06:52 PM

Ten Hag on United's mentality for the rest of the season

Satisfaction can lead to laziness, we have six games to go and we want to win every game. You need full focus, full energy and full preparation. We have to get ready for the fight to get the points. We want to win every game; we want to win every competition. It's clear we want to be in the Champions League, and that's the competition we're now fighting for. Good isn't good enough; we have to do better.

06:51 PM

Last season at the Amex...

One of the grimmest days of United's post-Ferguson slump as Brighton took them to the cleaners in a 4-0 win. Ralf Rangnick's team were completely dispirited and had given up the ghost. While United still have holes in their squad, they have certainly progressed since that nadir.

David de Gea of Manchester United reacts to conceding a goal to Moises Caicedo of Brighton during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United - Getty Images/Manchester United

06:36 PM

Could the race for Champions League qualification offer a late twist?

Brighton missed their chance to put a depleted Manchester United to the sword in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, but are well-fancied to put that right in the Premier League this evening.

Roberto De Zerbi might be absent from the touchline due to illness, but his team have been one of the most productive attacking forces in Europe since the turn of the year. With Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez injured, Erik ten Hag's Man Utd will need all of their resilience on what could prove a very difficult night. Victory would surely seal a top four finish for United, but a defeat would leave them just four points ahead of Liverpool albeit having played one fewer game.

On the bright side for United fans, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes are reunited in midfield, up against Brighton's star pair Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo. As reported by Telegraph Sport today, Mac Allister is expected to be sold by Brighton this summer with Liverpool leading the race for his signature. Evan Ferguson is not expected to be fit enough to start for Brighton tonight, but the hugely promising young striker will not be going anywhere after signing a new contract.

De Zerbi often uses his two midfielders to form a box with centre-backs Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk when Brighton build play, sometimes as deep as the edge of their penalty area. From there they use third-man movements and combinations to progress up the pitch, usually looking to spring left to Kaoru Mitoma. At Wembley, United did not even bother trying to press Brighton high and could well take a similar approach this evening. Since De Zerbi’s appointment, only three teams (Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United) have scored more goals in the Premier League than Brighton, and only City have averaged more possession in matches.

Full team news on the way shortly.

