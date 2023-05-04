Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

(Getty Images)

Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE!

The Amex Stadium plays host to a rematch of last month’s FA Cup semi-final showdown in the Premier League tonight. It has been less than a fortnight since that tense affair at Wembley, when Solly March's missed penalty following a goalless draw saw Man Utd advance to their second domestic cup final of the season. They have strengthened their grip on fourth place since and can take another major step towards Champions League qualification with another victory this evening.

But Brighton are the surprise package of the season and hit Wolves for six last time out to boost their own chances of European football next term. The Seagulls are desperate for revenge and to make this another torrid trip to the south coast for United, but could be without inspirational head coach Robero De Zerbi on the touchline tonight because of illness.

United are still missing the likes of Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay and Alejandro Garnacho as they look to avoid losing three consecutive league games to Brighton for the very first time, having been thumped 4-0 here 12 months ago. Follow Brighton vs Manchester United updates live below!

Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Manchester United FC

Man United lineup

19:01 , George Flood

Starting XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Subs: Maguire, Malacia, Eriksen, Sabitzer, Sancho, Weghorst, Pellistri, Butland, Williams

Brighton lineup

19:01 , George Flood

Starting XI: Steele, Caicedo, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Gilmour, Mac Allister, Enciso, Buonanotte, Mitoma, Welbeck

Subs: Sanchez, Colwill, March, Undav, Ayari, van Hecke, Peupion, Offiah, Moran

Lineups on the way

18:56 , George Flood

We’re just a few minutes away from official team news at the Amex.

Stay tuned.

Stat attack

18:55 , George Flood

Manchester United have undoubtedly come on leaps and bounds under Erik ten Hag this term, as their likely impending Champions League qualification, Carabao Cup trophy and looming FA Cup final appearance can attest.

But they are still prone to some dreadful results and performances away from home, as we’ve seen at Anfield and in Seville more recently.

In fact, Opta point out that they have taken just one point from seven away games against teams currently in the top nine of the Premier League table in 2022-23.

31 of their 39 league goals conceded this term have also come on the road, but they have kept seven clean sheets in their last 10 top-flight games, including at home to in-form Aston Villa last weekend.

Brighton out to ‘make history’ in fairytale season

18:41 , George Flood

Brighton currently lie eighth in the Premier League and victory tonight would see them leapfrog both Aston Villa and Tottenham into sixth spot, four points behind in-form Liverpool and eight adrift of United in fourth but with a game in hand.

Following that 6-0 drubbing of Wolves, a draw would be enough for the Seagulls to already surpass their club record of 52 points in a top-flight season with six games still to play in 2022-23.

Winners of seven of their last nine at home, a historic end to the season could still lie in store - an incredible achievement when you consider the disruption caused by the exit of Graham Potter and constant transfer speculation unsettling their top players.

"Right now it's important for the team to finish the season as high up the table as possible and aim for a Champions League or Europa League spot," Mitoma said.

"If we can reach a higher standard playing this brand of football, I think we will be able to bring the fans even more joy.

"I want to make them happy and, in order to do so, we want to make history."

Mitoma seeking Brighton revenge in Europe push

18:34 , George Flood

Reflecting on that gutting FA Cup semi-final loss yesterday, star Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma, who should return to Roberto De Zerbi’s starting XI tonight said: “It was a disappointing result, a frustrating result, but we have already switched our focus to the league.

"It's very important that we win this game as they are our direct rivals in the league table. This will be a really big game for both teams.

"They are a team who is always fighting for the title, and the quality of each individual is something that sets them apart from other teams.

"But if we can play to our strengths, we will have a chance to win."

Ten Hag warns Brighton out for FA Cup revenge

18:25 , George Flood

As well as embarrassing a crisis-stricken United 4-0 at home 12 months ago, Brighton are the only away side to have won a top-flight game at Old Trafford this term - Pascal Gross’ first-half double securing a 2-1 victory on the opening weekend of the season to condemn Erik ten Hag to a losing start in the job.

But following what transpired at Wembley last month, is the Dutchman anticipating a potential revenge mission tonight at a ground where United have lost three of their five Premier League visits?

"I think everyone involved in top, top sport, if you get beaten you want to have revenge and that is normal that they have a huge motivation to beat us," Ten Hag told reporters yesterday.

"But we have to match that and not only match that - we have to do more.

"We have to show we have more hunger than them to win this game and willingness - that is the word for (Thursday)."

Ten Hag urges Man United against complacency

18:07 , George Flood

Manchester United head to the Amex tonight sitting fourth in the Premier League table with a four-point buffer to a resurgent Liverpool team who have now won five matches in a row but played two games more than their fierce rivals.

With six fixtures remaining and his side on course for Champions League qualification plus the potential for two domestic trophies in his impressive first season at the helm, Erik ten Hag has warned against complacency with the Red Devils not at their firing best over recent weeks.

United had not lifted any major silverware since 2016 before beating Newcastle in the Carabao Cup showpiece in March and face Manchester City in a blockbuster FA Cup final derby back at Wembley on June 3.

"Satisfaction can lead to laziness, we have six games to go and we want to win every game. You need full focus, full energy and full preparation," Ten Hag said.

"We have to get ready for the fight to get the points. We want to win every game; we want to win every competition. It's clear we want to be in the Champions League, and that's the competition we're now fighting for.

"Good isn't good enough; we have to do better."

De Zerbi expected to be on Brighton touchline after illness

17:50 , George Flood

Brighton’s main fitness concern tonight actually revolves around their manager.

Roberto De Zerbi was forced to cancel his pre-match press conference yesterday due to a bout of illness.

However, reports from earlier this afternoon claimed that the highly-rated Italian would be well enough to be on the touchline tonight.

Brighton vs Man United prediction

17:46 , George Flood

It was tight when these sides met in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley last month, while the Seagulls have won the last two Premier League meetings.

Brighton hammered Wolves last time out, even when rotating some of their key players, and they have lost just once at home since the turn of the year.

United have not been entirely convincing in recent weeks, and could well come unstuck here.

Brighton to win, 2-1.

Brighton team news

17:44 , George Flood

Teenage sensation Evan Ferguson remains doubtful for Brighton, having not played since the 2-1 win at Chelsea on April 15 due to an ankle problem.

Joel Veltman limped out of the thrashing of Wolves last weekend with a muscle issue and won’t be available tonight.

Also currently sidelined for the Seagulls are Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Jeremy Sarmiento and Tariq Lamptey.

Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Kaoru Mitoma were all rested against Wolves, making that 6-0 romp all the more impressive, and should each return to the starting lineup this evening.

Man United team news

17:40 , George Flood

Tonight’s trip to the south coast will come too soon for Alejandro Garnacho, who is stepping up his return from an ankle injury.

Erik ten Hag said on Wednesday that Raphael Varane was closer to a return to action than Scott McTominay, but neither player will feature tonight or against West Ham on Sunday evening.

Tom Heaton is still out, while the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek and Phil Jones are all long-term absentees for United.

How to watch Brighton vs Man United

17:36 , George Flood

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK tonight, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will allow subscribers to watch on a live stream online across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles, tablets and more.

Welcome to Brighton vs Man United LIVE coverage!

17:31 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of Brighton vs Manchester United in the Premier League.

Tonight sees a swift rematch of last month’s FA Cup semi-final, which the Seagulls lost in agonising fashion after a tense goalless draw courtesy of Solly March’s missed shootout penalty.

High-flying Brighton will have revenge on the mind as they look to build on last week’s 6-0 drubbing of Wolves and push forward with their quest for European football next term.

However, confidence is high at United, who can take another giant step towards securing Champions League qualification with a positive result here. However, memories of last season’s drubbing on this ground will be fresh in the mind.

Kick-off at the Amex Stadium is at 8pm BST, so stay tuned for all the latest team news, match build-up and live updates from what should be a Thursday top-flight cracker.