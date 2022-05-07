Brighton vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Caicedo fires Seagulls in front

Man Utd travel to face Brighton on the south coast (Getty Images)

Brighton and Hove Albion host Manchester United on Saturday’s late afternoon kick-off, with the Red Devils still fighting for a European berth for next season - although a Champions League spot is now incredibly unlikely to be awaiting Erik ten Hag. The Ajax boss takes over from Ralf Rangnick in the summer, with the latter being appointed Austria’s national team manager alongside a consultancy role at Old Trafford.

Before that though, United still have to claim enough points to at least ensure they finish sixth and take a Europa League place for 2022/23, with the Monday night win over Brentford a step in the right direction. They have just two matches left to play this season, able to reach a maximum of 64 points.

For Brighton, it’s about ensuring they finish the campaign strongly enough to be in the top 10, having been through spells of impressive football this term - but also the usual lack of a scoring touch, with just 34 scored in their 35 Premier League games so far. However they have lost only one of the last six and sit ninth.

Follow all the match action from Brighton vs Man United below:

15’ - GOAL! Caicedo fires Brighton in front

Brighton XI: Sanchez; March, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Bissouma, Caicedo; Trossard, Mac Allister, Gross; Welbeck

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; Matic, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Mata; Ronaldo

18:26 , Michael Jones

Brighton’s Moisés Caicedo has become the 100th player to score his first ever Premier League goal against Manchester United.

18:22 , Michael Jones

Moises Caicedo gives Brighton the lead over Manchester United. Can they extend their advantage in the second half?

18:18 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: An enjoyable first 45 minutes comes to an end of Brighton who have more than held their own against Man Utd. The Seagulls haven’t won here since Boxing Day but they take a one goal advantage into the break as well as the knowledge that they’ve been the better team.

18:17 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Cristiano Ronaldo is played down the left wing but the pass is overhit and Lewis Dunk takes over possession for Brighton. A frustrated Ronaldo chases after it and slides into a tackle expecting Dunk to pass. He doesn’t and Ronaldo trips the defender picking up the first yellow card of the game.

Two added minutes to play in the first half.

18:13 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Pascal Gross swings a free kick from the right wing into the Manchester United box. Raphael Varane glances the ball over to Leandro Trossard who knocks it back into the middle. Lewis Dunk wins the next header and nods it onto the arm of Scott McTominay who scrambles it clear. There’s a shout for hanball but nothing comes from it.

18:09 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Bruno Fernandes is clipped by Moises Caicedo about 25-yards out from the Brighton goal. Maybe slightly further.

Cristiano Ronaldo sets the ball and shoos away all of his teammates. He takes a breath then scoops his shot over the wall and over the crossbar!

18:06 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Chance! Man Utd want more time on the ball than Brighton are allowing them. Scott McTominay loses it deep in his own half and allows Leandroo Trossard to burst into the box from the left. He shoots but pulls his effort wide of the far post just as Solly March was arriving to provide an option on the other side of the penalty area.

18:04 , Michael Jones

33 mins: March and Gross combine on the right side of the pitch to whip a cross into the penalty area. McTominay back tracks for the visitors and glances the ball over to the far side of United’s final third. Elanga chases after it and manages to clear the lines.

Brighton have stepped up a gear. They passing it beautifully around Man Utd and forcing them to defend deep here.

18:00 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Danny Welbeck makes a run off the shoulder of Diogo Dalot as Pascal Gross chips a free kick over the top of the Man Utd defence. Welbeck goes for the volley on the left side of the box but doesn’t catch it right and spoons his effort high and wide.

17:57 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Trossard carries the ball into the United box from his position on the left and his shot is deflected behind for a corner. The cross comes into the middle and Lindelof deals with it well for the visitors.

Elanga brings the ball down the inside right channel and is heavily hit with a tackle from Yves Bissouma. Elanga goes down and needs some medical treatment.

17:55 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Bruno Fernandes floats a free kick over to the far side of the Brighton box where Scott McTominay wins the header. He nods it over to Anthony Elanga but the youngster can’t control it and Moises Caicedo shuffles the ball out of the penalty area.

This is better from Man Utd. They’re getting the ball into the final third and are starting to up the ante on the Seagulls.

17:52 , Michael Jones

21 mins: There’s no way through for Ronaldo after some fine footwork from Elanga keeps the ball away from Cucurella and Caicedo. He then slots it up to Ronaldo who takes a touch and wants to shoot but Veltman scurries across to tackle him and he comes away with the ball.

17:49 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Manchester United try to responde immediately with a pass up to Ronaldo in the box. Joel Veltman nips in front of the striker and puts the ball out for a corner.

United play it short with Fernandes giving it to Telles who swings in a cross. McTominay tries to win it over near the back post but his headed into the six-yard box gets booted away.

GOAL! Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd (Caicedo, 15’)⚽️

17:46 , Michael Jones

15 mins: There’s the opener! Moises Caicedo gets his first goal for Brighton! Leandro Trossard’s cross comes into the box from the left side. Alex Telles fails to deal with it properly and nods the ball straight up into the air. Solly March wins it as it drops down and sets up Pascal Gross for a shot just inside the box. The effort is rebounded out to Moises Caicedo who follows up with a low driving effort of his own that bursts through the defence and sneaks into the near bottom corner!

17:43 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Caicedo knocks the ball up to Solly March who is closed down quickly by Scott McTominay. McTominay’s tackle is a little clumsy and he takes out the Brighton man.

The resultant free kick comes into the box where Victor Lindelof wins it and nods the ball away.

17:40 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Bruno Fernandes threads a through ball up to Juan Mata who is the most advanced United player. He slides a pass across to Alex Telles who whips a cross into the box towards Cristiano Ronaldo. Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella both block Ronaldo’s route to the ball and Caicedo heads it clear.

17:38 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Solly March floats a cross into the box from the right side and almost picks out Leandro Trossard who arrives in the box from the opposite wing. Diogo Dalot adjusts his position well and wins the ball in the air before it can reach the Brighton midfielder.

17:36 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Brighton win a couple of early corners but can’t find a way to create a shot at goal. The first corner was played short and seemingly confused United’s defence but the cross into middle by Leandro Trossard was turned behind. The second corner gets cleared fairly easily by the visitors.

17:32 , Michael Jones

Manchester United get the game started and send the ball long over to the right wing. The visitors win a throw in but lose the ball when it’s sent into the middle of the pitch.

Brighton are set up with a back three of Marc Cucurella, Lewis Dunk and Joel Veltman. Can Brighton put the pressure of Man Utd?

17:27 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. Manchester United still have a mathematical chance of making the top four.

If they win their last two games they’ll finish with 64 points. Arsenal and Tottenham then both have to lose their last three matches and United will be in the Champions League next year.

It’s highly unlikely to happen but they’ll need to win today to take a step closer to making it so.

17:23 , Michael Jones

Less than 10 minutes to go until kick off at the Amex Stadium. Can Manchester United pick up all three points away from home?

17:20 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored six times in his last four top-flight appearances, as many as he mustered in his previous 13 matches.

17:16 , Michael Jones

Leandro Trossard has three goals in his last four league appearances, doubling his tally from the previous 24 top-flight outings.

17:12 , Michael Jones

Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in four league meetings with Brighton, with four goals and two assists.

17:08 , Michael Jones

Former Manchester United striker, Danny Welbeck, has scored in his last four starts against his old club across all competitions.

(Getty Images)

Ralf Rangnick’s regime was Manchester United’s endgame after years of collective underachievement

17:04 , Michael Jones

After his final match in charge at Old Trafford, Sir Alex Ferguson took the microphone in the centre circle to declare that managing Manchester United had been “the most fantastic experience of my life” and urging supporters to “stand by the next manager.”

Ralf Rangnick didn’t do likewise. Unsurprisingly, given that the Scot lasted 27 seasons and he has had 27 games. The interim at least bowed out on home turf with his biggest win as United manager, 3-0 against Brentford. He spent his evening facing the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand. There won’t even be a Ralf Rangnick Cupboard at Old Trafford. His legacy is threadbare. Rangnick has been a piercing critic of United’s recruitment and an ineffective manager of their team. A hugely influential figure in German football has had no impact in England.

“In the end I’m not happy with the results,” said Rangnick in a succinct appraisal of his reign. Performances, he might have added, haven’t been great either. The league position certainly isn’t. “I am not completely happy with those six months. I would have expected to qualify for Champions League, that was the goal we had.” He was brought in for a short-term task. His rescue mission has proved a failure.”

Ralf Rangnick’s regime was the endgame after years of United underachievement

17:00 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have lost their last four Premier League away games, their worst run since they suffered six successive away defeats between December 1980 and March 1981.

The Red Devils are 12 points worse off than at this stage last season and they have conceded 30 Premier League away goals this term, the most they’ve shipped in a top-flight season since 1989-90.

Jesse Lingard to leave Manchester United after too many broken promises

16:56 , Michael Jones

Jesse Lingard is intent on leaving Manchester United this summer due to what he feels are too many broken promises by the club, believing it is pointless to see if things change under Erik ten Hag.

The 29-year-old is determined to work his way into England’s World Cup squad at the end of the year, and has interest from Newcastle United, AC Milan, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. Negotiations with two of the clubs are at an advanced stage.

While Ten Hag is prepared to give every player a chance, Lingard is unwilling to stick around because he feels he has been let down by United too many times. That stings the player all the more since he has been at the club since the age of nine, a point he made clear with a Tuesday-evening social media post of a photo from him at that age in United gear.

The latest source of frustration was that Ralf Rangnick left Lingard on the bench for the 3-0 win over Brentford on Monday evening, denying him one final home appearance at Old Trafford. The player had already turned down a loan move in the summer, because he had been assured by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he would be given more game-time. The Norwegian then only started Lingard in one game, a Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham United where he scored.

There was also an opportunity to move in January, when Newcastle initially attempted a loan deal, only for the move to fall apart when the Old Trafford club demanded a £2.5m loan fee and a £12.5m bonus if Eddie Howe’s side avoided relegation. Lingard felt this was unfair treatment as it effectively ensured the switch couldn’t happen for a loyal servant.

Jesse Lingard to leave Manchester United after too many broken promises

United boss defends decision as Jesse Lingard misses out on Old Trafford send-off

16:52 , Michael Jones

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has dismissed criticism that it was “classless” to deny Jesse Lingard an Old Trafford send-off earlier this week.

Lingard is one of several players due to leave United this summer as his contract expires in June, but although Rangnick gave Juan Mata and Phil Jones farewell home appearances in the 3-0 win over Brentford on Monday night, Edinson Cavani got the nod ahead of Lingard with 15 minutes to go.

That prompted Lingard’s brother Louie Scott to hit out at Rangnick on social media, pointing to Lingard’s two decades of service since he joined United aged seven in 2000.

United boss defends decision as Jesse Lingard misses out on Old Trafford send-off

16:48 , Michael Jones

Brighton have won three of their last five top-flight matches, as many as they managed in their previous 25. However, Graham Potter’s side have gone eight Premier League home games without victory - four draws, four defeats.

RB Leipzig determined to keep Manchester United transfer target Christopher Nkunku

16:45 , Michael Jones

RB Leipzig have insisted Christopher Nkunku will remain at the Bundesliga club beyond the end of the season.

The 24-year-old France international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer as part of their squad overhaul under new manager Erik ten Hag.

But Leipzig president Oliver Mintzlaff has now told Sky Sports that “Nkunku will be our player next year”.

However, he did still somewhat leave the door open when it came to the forward being sold, adding that “in football, nobody is unsellable”.

RB Leipzig determined to keep Manchester United transfer target Christopher Nkunku

16:40 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have won the last seven meetings between the teams in all competitions. Brighton’s three victories in 27 competitive matches against Man Utd have all come at home - they’ve drawn five and lost 19 in that run.

Brighton vs Man Utd team changes

16:35 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter makes just one change to the Brighton XI that defeated Wolves last time out. Enock Mwepu is out with an injury so Pascal Gross comes in to replace him.

There are no changes for Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United. Harry Maguire is fit again to play but he only makes the bench.

Brighton vs Man Utd line-ups

16:30 , Michael Jones

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Dunk, Veltman, March, Bissouma, Caicedo, Trossard, Gross, Mac Allister, Welbeck

Man Utd XI: Dea Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, Matic, McTominay, Elanga, Fernandes, Mata, Ronaldo

Joel Veltman on Man Utd

16:25 , Michael Jones

Brighton defender Joel Veltman is not underestimating Manchester United despite the Red Devils underperforming this season but he is hopeful that the Seagulls can pick up all three points today.

Speaking about the match he said: “We need to be humble, right?We have 44 points – that’s an amazing record for the club. That’s perfect, but one of the things I love about this club is that we still want to improve.

“Hopefully we get can get to 47 points after Saturday. Manchester United want to be in the top four – they are not there these days so their new manager [Erik ten Hag] already has some headaches going into the club this summer.

“We will do our best to win the game and we want to win in front of our home supporters.

“Away from home we’re amazing, and against Manchester United at Old Trafford we had a lot of opportunities and we created a big chance through Jakub [Moder] with his header – it was an amazing save by [David] De Gea.”

Ralf Rangnick on ending the season well

16:20 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s interim boss, Ralf Rangnick, was asked about the importance of ending the season well to set up the Red Devil’s rebuild under incoming manager Erik ten Hag. He replied:

“Yes, it’s important, both for the qualification of the Europa League, but also for creating a good atmosphere for the next season. I think we have to proceed playing like that.

“We need to get the best performance level in both games. Also in order to convince and to help our fans to get on with next season.”

Declan Rice high on Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United wish-list

16:15 , Michael Jones

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is apparently high up on incoming Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag’s wish-list, according to the Guardian.

The Dutchman will be targeting midfielders and the 23-year-old England international is being considered as an option.

Declan Rice high on Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United wish-list

Brighton and Man Utd recent results

16:10 , Michael Jones

Brighton have only lost once in their last six Premier League matches - a 3-0 defeat away to Manchester City on 20th April. The Seagulls come into the game having recently beaten Arsenal and Tottenham, earned a 2-2 draw with Southampton and won 3-0 against Wolves last time out.

After bruising defeats to Arsenal and Liverpool, Manchester United are unbeaten in their last two league games. They managed to comeback to draw 1-1 with Chelsea before sweeping Brentford aside 3-0 in their final home game of the season last Monday. Can Ralf Rangnick’s men end the season with three consecutive wins. If they do they will equalise their lowest ever points tally in the Premier League.

Premier League standings

16:05 , Michael Jones

Manchester United will draw level on points with Tottenham if they defeat Brighton today. The Red Devils are currently sitting in sixth place and are aiming to achieve Europa League football next season after their charge to the top four floundered and died off. Instead they are limping towards the end of the season but can catch Spurs ahead of their clash with Liverpool later tonight.

Brighton meanwhile are hoping to end the season in the top 10. They head into the match in 10th place and could move up to ninth if they avoid defeat against United. Manager Graham Potter will be overjoyed with the Seagulls’ season as they are heading towards their highest ever finish in the Premier League.

Early team news for Brighton vs Man Utd

16:00 , Michael Jones

Enock Mwepu has a groin injury and misses the game for Brighton. The other absentees include Jeremy Sarmiento out with a hamstring issue and Jakub Moder who is a long-term absentee.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is set to return after missing the past three games with a knee injury but Eric Bailly is struggling with a back complaint and Marcus Rashford has been ruled out through illness.

Jesse Lingard could feature after being an unused substitute in United’s last game at Old Trafford.

Ralf Rangnick claims Man Utd board blocked January move for striker

14:06 , Karl Matchett

Ralf Rangnick has claimed Manchester United’s board rejected his recommendation to sign a striker in January in a move which may have cost them Champions League football next season.

The interim manager said he told the club they should seek reinforcements in the final days of the January transfer window, with Mason Greenwood indefinitely suspended on January 30 following rape allegations, Edinson Cavani suffering with injury and Anthony Martial having left for Sevilla on loan.

“I was informed about the issue around Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial had already left, and then I was aware that within four days we had some strikers missing and that it might make sense (to buy),” Rangnick said.

“We were still in three competitions – the FA Cup, the Champions League, at the time we were fourth in the league…

“I spoke to the board and told them, ‘Shouldn’t we at least speak and analyse and find if we can at least get a player, on loan or a permanent deal?’

“In the end the answer was no. The answer was no, maybe they didn’t want to do any winter (business). It doesn’t matter, the answer was no.”

Ralf Rangnick claims Man Utd board blocked January move for striker