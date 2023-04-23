Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE: FA Cup latest score and goal updates from Wembley semi-final

(AP)

Follow live coverage as Brighton and Hove Albion take on Manchester United in the FA Cup today.

The winners will be coming back to Wembley at the end of the season for the final itself, but for now they are both vying for the right to face Manchester City after Riyad Mahrez’s hat-trick saw Pep Guardiola’s team see off Sheffield United yesterday.

In Premier League terms it’s Man United who have the advantage this term, sat in the top four while Brighton are eighth, but Roberto De Zerbi’s side have impressed many this term and have troubled the bigger clubs with regularity. Erik ten Hag’s team have suffered a recent setback too after being knocked out of Europe by Sevilla in midweek.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Brighton vs Man United LIVE: FA Cup updates

Brighton & Hove Albion FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

17:07

17:06

17:05

Foul by Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion).

17:03

Attempt missed. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

17:02

Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion).

17:00

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Diogo Dalot.

17:03

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

17:00

Delay in match because of an injury Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).

16:54

Foul by Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion).

16:53

16:53

Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17:00

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

16:53

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

16:53

Delay in match because of an injury Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion).

16:49

16:49

Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antony.

16:48

Attempt missed. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Danny Welbeck.

16:46

15': Early openings for Alexis and Julio but no way through yet. ❌ Keep pushing, lads! 👊



[0-0] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/oo9mJOOitd — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 23, 2023

16:46

Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

16:45

Foul by Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion).

16:44

Attempt missed. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

16:43

16:39

16:39

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by David de Gea.

16:39

Attempt saved. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

16:37

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

16:32

A place in the #FACup final is up for grabs — let's get it, Reds! 💪#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 23, 2023

16:32

First Half begins.

16:31

16:28

16:24

16:24

16:18

16:18

16:14

The message is clear from the boss! 💬#MUFC || #FACup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 23, 2023

16:07

16:07

16:02

16:02

Brighton vs Man United: Confirmed lineups

15:56 , Karl Matchett

Brighton XI - Sanchez, March, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Gross, Enciso, Welbeck, Mitoma

Man Utd XI - De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Eriksen, Antony, Martial, Rashford

16:00

16:00

Taking in our surroundings... 📸 pic.twitter.com/LGYfQ0zhGF — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 23, 2023

16:00

16:00

16:00

16:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

16:00

16:00

15:30

16:00

16:00

16:00

16:00

16:00

16:00

⏳ 9️⃣0️⃣ minutes to go — how are we feeling, Reds? 💪#MUFC || #FACup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 23, 2023

16:00

16:00