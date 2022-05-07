Brighton 1-0 Manchester United LIVE! Caicedo goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

Jonathan Gorrie
·8 min read
Brighton 1-0 Manchester United LIVE! Caicedo goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today
In this article:
Brighton vs Manchester United - LIVE!

Ralf Rangnick’s penultimate fixture in charge of the Red Devils comes with a tough test at the Amex Stadium this evening.

United ended their home campaign on a relatively positive note last time out against Brentford, with Cristiano Ronaldo going some way into proving he is not yet done.

Still, United’s major problems of late have come from their lack of consistency under Rangnick and Brighton have raised their game against the bigger teams of late.

As much of a goodbye as a number of their players were afforded at Old Trafford, a win over a Brentford side with little to play for will do little to change the mood around the club at the moment. The Champions League is now a distant dream.

Juan Mata was handed another start after his performance earlier this week and will feed the likes of Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in attack. Harry Maguire is back on the bench, alongside Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Tottenham and Arsenal have both fallen victim to their strong end to the campaign.

Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Brighton vs Man United latest news

  • GOAL! Caicedo puts Brighton ahead!

  • Kick-off time: 5.30pm BST, Amex Stadium

  • How to watch: Sky Sports

  • Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Man United

  • Confirmed Brighton lineup

  • Confirmed Manchester United lineup

Brighton & Hove Albion FC 1 - 0 Manchester United FC

HT: Brighton 1-0 Manchester Untied

18:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Caicedo’s goal the only one so far but Brighton have absolutely dominated Man United.

Playing them off of the park.

CHANCE FOR BRIGHTON

18:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

42:00 - Varane’s first touch lets him down and allows Welbeck a shot, although he chips over.

CHANCE FOR BRIGHTON

18:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

41:00 - From the resulting delivery, Dunk’s header hits McTominay and Brighton want a penalty.

Nothing given.

Frustration creeping in

18:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

40:00 - Matic and McTominay giving careless fouls away on the edge of the box.

All Brighton at the moment

18:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

31:00 - Cucurella’s shot is blocked and that came after a good spell for the home side, who will not give United a second on the ball.

Caicedo everywhere

17:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

26:00 - Little to report about on the attacking front for United but Caicedo has cleared a McTominay header away.

Really poor from United

17:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

17:00- They just have not got going all game.

GOAL! Brighton 1-0 Manchester United | Moises Caicedo ‘14

17:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

14:00 - HUGE moment for the midfielder!

A crisp drive from around 25 yards out beats De Gea into the corner.

First sign of United getting forward

17:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

10:00 - Telles cross is dealt with easily but the first sign of United pushing forward we’ve seen all game.

United yet to get going

17:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

06:00 - A lot of the attacking play we saw against Brentford is yet to return....

Early corner for Brighton

17:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

03:00 - Typically bustling start from the home side.

KICK-OFF

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

We’re underway!

The warm ups begin!

17:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Man United players arriving

17:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Like a fine wine...

16:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ralf Rangnick on team selection

16:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

“No reason to change anything, I know Harry [Maguire] would have wanted to play but we had other games where Harry played and Raphaël [Varane] or Victor [Lindelöf] didn’t. This is part of the game, we have a couple of good central defenders.”

(PA)
(PA)

The view from Brighton

16:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Confirmed Manchester United lineup

16:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Confirmed Brighton lineup

16:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ralf Rangnick: Man United need to sign two more strikers

16:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ralf Rangnick wants Manchester United to sign more versatile strikers to rebuild their frontline.

Cristiano Ronaldo has led the line this season with middling displays from the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani around him.

Rangnick will take up his consultancy role in the summer with the aim of signing at least two “modern” strikers who can play out wide or as a false nine.

“It’s obvious the club needs at least two new strikers who give this team more quality and more options,” Rangnick said. “I wouldn’t even call it wingers.

“Two strikers and modern strikers, that do not necessarily have to be wingers. If you look into international football, there aren’t many top teams who still play with two strikers. Most play with either three strikers or a false nine.”

(Manchester United via Getty Images)
(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Erik Ten Hag: Manchester United will not be raiding Ajax

16:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erik Ten Hag has denied reports he could be set to raid Ajax this summer when he takes over at Manchester United.

The Dutchman will move to Old Trafford at the end of the season, on the back of interim manager Ralf Rangnick repeatedly calling for an extensive rebuild.

Rangnick will continue on a consultancy basis even despite his appointment as Austria manager and has spoken of the need to bring in top quality signings.

You can read Ten Hag’s full comments here.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Dimitar Berbatov gives his verdict on the Paul Pogba rumours

16:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

I have read the latest rumours about Paul Pogba, his contract is expiring in the summer and he is free to contact and speak to whoever. He should have done better at United, most of the time he had some injuries, his talent is immense but it didn’t quite work out. He had more downs than up at United, which is a pity because he is a great, great talent.

A United player going to City has happened before, like my former teammate Carlos Tevez, and it will be no surprise if it happens again. We will have to wait and see if Pogba makes the switch across town, but that temptation of working with Guardiola will be big for players and that will be a big factor if he is thinking about a move like this. Also, playing with a different team with new challenges will appeal to him.

If he does go to City it will be a big challenge for him, staying in Manchester but playing for a rival, that can bring some heat, jealousy and all these kinds of feelings.

In the last games and the last few months, not everybody has been happy with Pogba playing for United and some of the fans have been voicing their opinions, so maybe so fans won’t be disappointed to see him leave.

Fernandinho is set to leave City and they are looking for someone to replace him, Guardiola is there, they have great players in the team and playing for City means a great chance of winning the Premier League.

The most important thing in this situation is what Ten Hag thinks, maybe Pogba has already spoken to him. It won’t be a major surprise to see him going to City, it’s happened in the past and I’m sure it will happen again.

Berbatov was speaking to Betfair.

(Betfair)
(Betfair)

Could Paul Pobga REALLY join Manchester City?

16:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester City have been offered the chance to sign Manchester United star Paul Pogba in a sensational deal this summer, according to reports.

The French midfielder is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season, when it is widely expected he will depart the club for the second time with no agreement reached over a lucrative extension.

Pogba has been linked with returning to his native France with Paris Saint-Germain after his United deal expires, while he has also been mentioned in connection with the likes of Real Madrid and former club Juventus.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)
(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Prediction

15:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Seagulls have proven an incredibly tough nut to crack this season and United can expect a difficult game unless they can kick into some more serious form of their own.

1-1 draw.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Man United team news: Rashford ruled out

15:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ralf Rangnick has ruled Jadon Sancho out of the clash as he continues to suffer with tonsillitis while Marcus Rashford is also out through bronchitis.

Eric Bailly (back) joins Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw as United’s confirmed absentees but Harry Maguire is back from a knee issue, along with Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Brighton team news: Enock Mwepu out

15:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Graham Potter has confirmed Enock Mwepu will miss the game with a groin injury which could keep him out for the season. Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) and Jakub Moder (knee) are also out.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Where to watch Brighton vs Man United

15:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: Today’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Welcome

15:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog as Manchester United travel to Brighton.

Kick-off from the Amex Stadium is at 5.30pm BST.

A general view outside the Amex Stadium (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)
A general view outside the Amex Stadium (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

