Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE!

Today’s FA Cup semi-final promises to be a cracker as the Seagulls and Red Devils compete to meet Manchester City in June’s final. The promise of a cup double will be all the motivation Erik ten Hag’s side need at Wembley while their opponents are looking to end a long wait in the competition.

Not since 1983 have Brighton reached the FA Cup final, in which they lost to United in a replay, and they head to Wembley in fine form this afternoon with genuine hope of qualifying for European football. They’ve also won their last two meetings.

Man United hope to have Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw fit to start as they look to bounce back from their Europa League humbling at Sevilla in midweek. The 12-time winners have not made the final in five years. Follow Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE with Standard Sport’s matchday blog!

Kick-off: 4.30pm BST | Wembley Stadium

How to watch: BBC One

How to watch Brighton vs Man United

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 4pm.

Live stream: Fans can tune in for free via the BBC iPlayer.

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Brighton vs Manchester United!

Wembley is your destination for a fascinating FA Cup clash between the high-flying Seagulls and Erik ten Hag’s slightly wobbly Red Devils.

A Manchester derby cup final awaits United if they can come through this one but plenty of questions are being asked following their Europa League defeat in midweek.

Despite being below their opponents in the Premier League table, many have Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton down as the favourites to reach their first FA Cup final since 1983.

Follow all the build-up, match action and reaction right here - with kick-off at 4.30pm BST!