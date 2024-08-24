Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE!

Both teams are looking to follow up opening weekend wins with another three points to kick off the second matchday of the Premier League season. United left it late to beat Fulham before the Seagulls cruised to a 3-0 away win at Everton.

United won the last meeting between the two teams, but that ended a run of four league defeats on the spin for the Red Devils, so Erik ten Hag will know his team will have to be at their best to beat a confident Brighton side. Changes are expected from United, but the likes of Ramus Hojlund and Leny Yoro are out for the foreseeable.

The hosts will have summer signing Yankuba Minteh available again after picking up a knock against the Toffees, while Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee are pushing to start after impressing in cameos last time out. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Reporter at Stadium.

Brighton vs Manchester United latest updates

Kick-off: 12.30pm BST, Amex Stadium

How to watch: TNT Sports

Brighton team news: Minteh passed fit after knock

Man Utd team news: Garnacho pushing to start

Score predicton: Seagulls to keep on soaring

Brighton XI

...and the hosts!

Man Utd XI

Here’s how the visitors lineup!

Confirmed line-ups are imminent. Who starts on the wing for Manchester United? Will we see starts for De Ligt and/or Zirkzee?

According to reports, Garnacho does not start today. He should be on the bench.

Erik ten Hag says Alejandro Garnacho has 'world class' potential

Erik ten Hag believes Alejandro Garnacho has the "X factor" and potential to become a world-class player but says the Manchester United star still has a "long way to go".

The 20-year-old has quickly established himself as a fan favourite at Old Trafford, scoring 16 goals in 87 appearances having come through the academy set-up. Garnacho is now pushing for his first start of the season today.

"He has high potential, 100 per cent," Ten Hag said of Garnacho. "He showed last season he can contribute, he can be a starting XI player. But to make the jump to become a world-class player, a long way to go and it starts with very hard work.

"That brought him where he is now and that will bring him to that world-class player because - and that is where I agree - he has the potential (to become)."

It’s a lovely sunny day on the south coast.

Fabian Hurzeler dismisses Brighton record vs United

Brighton have won four of their last five league meetings with Manchester United, but manager Fabian Hurzeler is wary of the individual talent in Erik ten Hag's squad and dismissed the significance of the recent results between the sides.

"It would be a little too much if I say we're the favourites against Manchester United," he said. "What I can say is that we try to continue building on the foundation that was built here in recent years.

"Brighton have won a lot of times against Manchester. We know it's a big opponent but we shouldn't hide.

"We should have respect and try to have the best preparation but we also have ambitions and should go into a game like this with self-confidence.

"The results from the past are the past, now it's a new game.

"They have individual quality on the pitch, so you never can lose your attention on the game because they can decide a game in one situation."

Scott McTominay is expected to be in the squad this afternoon - team news announced at around 11.15am - for what could be the final time.

Napoli are showing interest in the midfielder and if a deal is reached, with any club, McTominay would leave before United’s next game.

The summer transfer deadline is next Friday.

Brighton vs Manchester United prediction

Man Utd appear to have improved little from last season, though it remains early days in the new campaign. Brighton, meanwhile, look to have bought into their manager’s approach well over the summer, though were helped by Ashley Young’s red card to run out 3-0 winners at Everton.

United will pose a tougher test than the Toffees, though Brighton look like a potentially trickier opponent than Fulham. The Seagulls have got the better of Ten Hag plenty of times - winning four of five league games between the sides - and can continue that run on Saturday.

Brighton to win, 2-1.

Manchester United team news

Erik ten Hag has a few selection issues to resolve.

Both Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench and had an impact during the curtain-raising win over Fulham, with summer signing Zirkzee scoring the winner with three minutes to go.

The pair will hope they have done enough to earn a start on the south coast, with Mason Mount and Amad Diallo both making less of an impact.

Further back, Matthijs de Ligt is in line to make his full debut after a cameo appearance against Fulham.

The summer arrival replaced Harry Maguire last week after the fellow defender limped off. Ten Hag later explained Maguire’s withdrawal was a precautionary measure, but the manager will no doubt be keen to get his new defender up to speed as soon as possible.

Brighton team news

Brighton could hand debuts to Brajan Gruda and club-record signing Georginio Rutter while winger Yankuba Minteh (head) is available to play.

Pervis Estupinan, Tariq Lamptey and Evan Ferguson will be assessed but long-term absentee Solly March remains unavailable.

Where to watch Brighton vs Man Utd

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11am BST ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off at the Amex Stadium.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

Welcome

Good morning and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Brighton and Manchester United.

Both teams won their opening fixtures, the Seagulls comfortably winning 3-0 away at Everton as United scrapped past Fulham 1-0 at home.

Who will make it two from two this lunchtime or will they cancel each other out?

Kick-off at the Amex Stadium is at 12.30pm. Stick with us.